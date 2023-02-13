Op-Ed: 5 Year-Old Children Targeted for Transgender Support Group at LGBTQ Center in Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Envision an innocent 5 year-old child being told a tall tale by a trusted adult. Many parents pretend there is a real Santa Clause, a Tooth Fairy, an Easter Bunny, Elf on the Shelf, and based on the ages and stages theory of childhood development and milestones, children eventually outgrow these make-believe stories told by adults.

Children have creative imaginations and they adore fictional and fantastic stories, but it’s up adults to explain fact from fiction.

Now, image a trusted adult tells a young child that she/he is not a girl or a boy and can also be neither a girl or a boy. Children believe the adults in their inner circle. Now, image a parent or caregiver takes a 5 year-old child to a support group with other confused children – and the child’s confusion is validated and accepted or they are spoon-fed nonscience-based hokum on gender identity ideology and fluidity.

There’s a way to indoctrinate children into believing any notion you want them to believe about anything. Influencers, manipulators, and dictators are well aware of mind-control techniques. Advertisers are experts at playing the game with consumers. Look at the product ads during cartoons and especially the toy commercials during the holidays.

Brainwash young children that they are aliens from another planet and they will believe you. They do not have the cognitive discernment and critical thinking skills to separate fiction was fact – and adults have all the control and power. Bombard children with books and videos on a certain subject day after day and their brains will absorb it. Garbage in equals garbage out. And gender ideology is garbage.

“The American College of Pediatricians urges healthcare professionals, educators and legislators to reject all policies that condition children to accept as normal a life of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex. Facts – not ideology – determine reality.”

A Child Gender Identity & Caregiver Support Group is offered at the LGBTQ Center in Orlando, Florida. https://thecenterorlando.org/transgender-services/

“This group is for transgender and gender non-conforming children ages 5-13 and their caregivers. The goal is to explore specific topics of interest and concerns, allowing them to resolve doubts, access information, and consolidate their own identity.” (bold emphasis mine)

On the online signup form for the minors is an animated video called Range of Gender Identities. More propaganda to convince children they are neither a biological male nor biological female.

A video on YouTube (now removed) has you hear “Everyone has a gender identity—a feeling or sense of being male, female or somewhere in between. Sometimes people’s gender identity matches their bodies, and sometimes it does not. When you share your gender identity with the world through clothing, makeup, how you talk, act and more, this is called “gender expression.” A person’s gender identity and gender expression can be different.”

A character in the video says, “When you’re born, your sex is assigned in a medical way. But the sex listed on your birth certificate may not necessarily match your gender identity. Gender identity is a person’s inner experience of who they are in terms of gender.”

That reasoning in the video is absolute nonsense. That’s why there is mental health diagnosis called Gender Dysphoria.

According to the American College of Pediatricians, (ACP) a person’s belief that he or she is something they are not is, at best, a sign of confused thinking. When an otherwise healthy biological boy believes he is a girl, or an otherwise healthy biological girl believes she is a boy, an objective psychological problem exists that lies in the mind not the body, and it should be treated as such.

Moreover, these children suffer from gender dysphoria. Gender dysphoria (GD), formerly listed as Gender Identity Disorder (GID), is a recognized mental disorder in the most recent edition of the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of the American Psychiatric Association (DSM-5). The psychodynamic and social learning theories of GD/GID have never been disproved, notes ACP.

How unethical that a mental health professional is encouraging and validating children as young as 5 to reject their own amazing bodies. And to reject biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. Licensed counselors have masters or doctorate degrees – why ignore science, research, facts, logic, rationality, and common sense? Mental health practitioners have to complete internships, pass state examinations, and apply for licensure. Are they being convinced and conditioned to accept the gender ideology cult movement? Will they be canceled if they disagree with the poisonous propaganda their professors are touting as valid and reliable data and documents? University professors have power over students.

Meet Dr. Miriam Grossman, M.D.

Dr. Grossman, a child, adolescent, and adult psychiatrist that has exposed the dangers and falsehoods of the sexuality and gender industry since 2006.

“No child is born in the wrong body, their bodies are just fine; it’s their emotional lives that need healing,” asserts Dr. Grossman.

As a retired child therapist, I agree with Dr. Grossman.

“The beliefs that male and female are human inventions separate from biology; that the sex of a healthy newborn is arbitrarily and often incorrectly “assigned;” and that as a result the child requires “affirmation” through medical interventions—these ideas are divorced from reality and therefore hazardous, especially to children. The core belief—that biology can and should be denied—is a repudiation of reality and a mockery of what hard science teaches about being male and female,” she continues.

My deeper question: What in the world are undergraduate and graduate students in the social sciences being exposed to in universities in the USA?

The ‘If it feels good do it’ philosophy as a foundation for gender ideology doesn’t hold water. Feelings come and go and ebb and flow and feelings can change at the drop of a dime. While emotions are an essential part of what it means to be human – denying biology to promote erroneous falsehoods to children is an abuse of power and position, in both my personal and professional opinion.

Feeling like I’m a unicorn or a rock does not make me a unicorn or a rock —and pouring lies into the minds of college students or children is an atrocity as well as an affront to humanity.

Here’s my sign and banner. Children’s rights are human rights. And I’m waving my flag as well. Biology is not bigotry. Children’s biological rights are human rights. Activists are usurping the biological rights of children to align with their DNA.

“Lawsuit moves forward from professor fired for gender ideology criticism,” is a 2022 article in College Fix, a higher-education news website by The Student Free Press Association. The University of Louisville dismissed him in 2019 after several years of controversy stemming from his participation at a Heritage Foundation event on transgenderism.

It’s time to end cancel culture and censorship once and for all in our great land of liberty.

My professors were sticklers for research-based and evidence-based practices. It was pounded into our brains throughout the coursework and in every class – no matter who or what instructor. And during my doctorate coursework, I learned how to use critical thinking skills to scrutinize research studies – because some outcomes/results are glaringly biased or purposely misleading due to covert motivations.

In October 2018, the Hungarian government ended funding for gender studies academic programs, stating they have no business being taught in universities because the field is “an ideology not a science.”

Dr. Grossman proclaims, “Medical, educational, and government authorities advise us to support the “gender journeys” of still developing, immature kids, including experimental medical interventions with poor evidence of long-term improvement.”

My questions: Why would brilliant medical doctors and surgeons with education, experience, and training out the wazoo succumb to nonscience-based codswallop? Why is the Joe Biden administration pushing gender bunkum akin to the Fast and the Furious movies? Why are teachers and school counselors misleading students and parents?

“This would not be acceptable in any other field of medicine. Indeed, the treatments our medical authorities and Washington call “crucial” and “life-saving” have been banned for minors in progressive Sweden, Finland, and Britain,” declares Dr. Grossman.

The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

According to the DSM, “as many as 98% of gender confused boys and 88% of gender confused girls eventually accept their biological sex after naturally passing through puberty.”

According to the LGBTQ Center website, Caregivers will meet with Alejandro Rodriguez, MA, LMHC, for a facilitated discussion. At the same time, children will be guided in activities designed for them concerning the monthly theme with Alex Herring (Transgender Services Facilitator) at The Center Orlando. The fourth Sunday from 2:00 pm – 3:30 pm. Are you trans or non-binary between the ages of 5-13? Are you a caregiver of transgender and gender non-conforming children? Contact us and join our safe meetings.

My questions: Are children from ages 5 to 13 put in the same support group? Therapists that specialize in the field of child mental health know it’s not therapeutic to conduct group therapy with the large age range. However, the group is advertised as a support group and not a therapy group. But, I would not lead a support group with such a gap in ages. Younger children do not possess the cognitive functioning capacity at age 5 to process emotional issues as a 13 year-old adolescent would. Is the therapist credentialed or trained in to provide services for children and/or adolescents?

I perused the Internet for professional information of the designated mental health professional,

Alejandro Rodriguez, MA, LMHC. And I could not find the answers to my questions.

According to Psychology Today, Rodriguez listed the following: Specialties: Marital and Premarital, Relationship Issues, Infidelity. Age: Elders (65+) Adults.

Communities:

Bisexual Allied

Body Positivity

Cancer

Gay Allied

HIV / AIDS Allied

Intersex Allied

Lesbian Allied

Non-Binary Allied

Open Relationships Non-Monogamy

Queer Allied

Racial Justice Allied

Sex Worker Allied

Sex-Positive, Kink Allied

Transgender Allied

According to the website Good Therapy:

“GROUPS I WORK WITH: Anyone with relationship concerns. Including LGBTQIA+, Poly, Non-Monogamy, Kink, BDSM, Swingers, HIV, AIDS.”

“Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know,” warns Grossman, “be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table.” Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

Conditioning children into believing a lifetime of chemical and surgical impersonation of the opposite sex is normal and healthful is child abuse. Endorsing gender discordance as normal via public education and legal policies will confuse children and parents, leading more children to present to “gender clinics” where they will be given puberty-blocking drugs. This, in turn, virtually ensures they will “choose” a lifetime of carcinogenic and otherwise toxic cross-sex hormones, and likely consider unnecessary surgical mutilation of their healthy body parts as young adults, reports the American College of Pediatricians. (bold emphasis mine)

My question: Why is the American Medical Association, the American Pediatrics Association, and the American Psychological Association supporting nonscience-based gender ideology that is harmful to children? It just doesn’t make sense to me – unless you dig deeper.

Resources:

“Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Dr. Miriam Grossman.

“Inventing Transgender Children and Young People,” is a book edited by Dr. Michele Moore and Dr. Heather Brunskell-Evans, university professors who are British specialists on the impact of gender policies on children. It’s a book about children who feel a ‘gender identity’ which is opposite to their biological sex.

“Desist, Detrans, & Detox: Getting Your Child out of the Gender Cult,” by Maria Keffler.

“Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters,” by Abigail Shrier.

Alternative conservative news sources and media platforms are doing their best to educate the public about the gender identity cult movement, but the mainstream media mafia keeps blasting and flashing the dangerous message of transgenderism to children and parents. There is no doubt that children are the targeted victims of a militant LBGT cult backed by powerful billionaires. And guess who owns the mainstream media mockingbird muckrakers?

The powerful puppet masters and the LGBTQ extremist groups know the mind of a child is fertile ground for propaganda. And these determined activists are targeting children of all ages, cultures, religions and nationalities – any child will do.

However, Gays Against Groomers is a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of LGBTQ. There are many caring and compassionate people in the LBGTQ community that would never harm a child.

2023: Invited guest, Matt Walsh, speaks before State House Health Committee on youth gender bill, HB1. Watch on YouTube.

Sane, sensible, and rational adults must stand up to protect children that are being indoctrinated and abused, whether it’s by their own parents, teachers, counselors, doctors, or bellicose LGBTQ activists.

Child abuse is a crime.

It’s time for state licensure boards for medical and mental health professionals to take a stand to protect child patients/clients. Parents need to file complaints against licensed professionals with the designated state board (i.e., doctors, nurses, psychiatrists, psychologists, schools counselors, child therapists, and social workers). Hospitals and surgeons need to be held accountable as well. Transgender/transitioning therapy for children isn’t an evidence-based practice and will never be – because the science doesn’t support this bogus treatment modalities.

Biology: two sexes – male and female. There is no transgender gene and babies do not come out of the womb knowing a so-called gender identity. Nada, no way, no how. Furthermore, there is no ‘rare’ transgender gene as touted by the mainstream media muppets – LIARS R US.

A skunk is a skunk is a skunk – change the name of a skunk and it still stinks. Demanding civil rights for a skunk is just as ludicrous as demanding civil rights for so-called transgendered humans.

Furthermore, a biological female does not have a penis and a biological male does not have a vagina. And any adult or organization that goes along (whether due to fear of being bullied, shunned, banned, fired or canceled or due to financial gain and profit) with the rhetoric from the propaganda predators is guilty of harming children as well.

The radical trans cult is changing the language to change perceptions, beliefs, responses, and actions. It’s an old tactic of militant groups. And they are using cancel culture techniques to censor and silence opponents. But their ultimate goal is a federal law to make free speech a criminal offense for citizens that speak out against transgenderism.

Folks, are you connecting the dots?

It’s time for our elected officials propose and pass legislation to prevent and stop medical and mental health professionals from harming our children. Parents and citizens in every school district, community, city, and state must unite, organize, and speak out at school board and city council meetings. Truth, persistence, and action are powerful tools.

We must be more vigilant than ever because no child is born in the wrong body.