Op-Ed: Patriot & Powerhouse Journalist James O’Keefe, Project Veritas, Will Come Back Bolder, Bigger, Better – Just Watch

Founder James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society, as noted on the website.

“If you strike me down, I shall become more powerful than you can possibly imagine,”

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Obi-Wan Kenobi Jedi Master proclaimed to Darth Vader in the original Star Wars trilogy. Founder James O’Keefe is the heart, soul, and body of Project Veritas. He established Project Veritas in 2011 as a non-profit journalism enterprise to continue his undercover reporting work.

Today, Project Veritas investigates and exposes corruption, dishonesty, self-dealing, waste, fraud, and other misconduct in both public and private institutions to achieve a more ethical and transparent society, as noted on the website.

Journalist Christopher Boyle’s article at the Published Reporter raises the question: “Is There An Effort To Silence Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe?”

Absolutely – that’s the one-word answer to Boyle’s enquiry.

And the villains behind the veil are doing what anti-heroes do. Akin to a leopard’s spots, thugs do not change their tactics.

“Mos Eisley, you will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy.” —Obi-Wan Kenobi, A New Hope

Oh, it’s just a big fat coincidence that the feces hit the fan right after O’Keefe took down Pfizer. Uh-huh. Nothing to see folks, so go along your merry way. Of course, the Deep State regime was not the instigator. They’re too busy plotting how to start a nuclear war, bankrupt the economy, and steal another election – business as usual.

Read the story and watch the video on Project Veritas’ website.

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS! “I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.” “You fu*ked up!”

SHOCKING: @Pfizer Director Physically Assaults @JamesOKeefeIII & Veritas Staff; Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About “Mutating” Covid Virus; NYPD RESPONDS!



“I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public.”



“You fu*ked up!” pic.twitter.com/83OWqlKd4t — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 26, 2023

Folks, are you connecting the dots?

Back to Boyle’s article. O’Keefe was put on paid leave after an internal memo signed by a third of the organization’s employees has alleged that he is “outright cruel” and a “power drunk tyrant” in his dealings with staff.

Will Sommer, politics reporter for the rabid rag called The Daily Beast, cheerfully gave the details of the memo to the public. Why would we put any stock in a mainstream media mafia muckraker?

Well, 16 of 65 staffers signed their names to the memo, according to the document. Where’s the paper trail to past filed grievances? Where’s a statement from the Human Resource Department? Where’s the hidden video footage from cell phones?

My scorching question: Were these 16 employees allegedly paid off by the wanna-be dictators at the top of the power pyramid in the Deep State? It would curious if O’Keefe conducted an investigation of brand spanking new bank accounts in Switzerland and found a pot of gold.

Oh, the irony.

Back to Pfizer.

The allegations from the undercover footage have caught the attention of several lawmakers. Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), a member of the Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, is demanding answers from Pfizer regarding the allegations of the company engaging in “directed evolution” for vaccine development, as reported in Breibart.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) also sent a letter to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla asking questions in the same vein. “If the claims detailed in the video are true, Pfizer has put its desire for profit over the concern of national and global health and must hold itself accountable,” he wrote.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who has highlighted the stories of Americans alleging health problems after receiving a coronavirus vaccine, said of the Project Veritas sting: “It’s time for Congress to thoroughly investigate vaccine manufacturers and the entire COVID vaccine approval process.”

Federal health agencies have been captured by Big Pharma and grossly derelict in their duties throughout the pandemic.



It’s time for Congress to thoroughly investigate vaccine manufacturers and the entire COVID vaccine approval process. https://t.co/SLcR7tVH9r — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) January 26, 2023

Notice who is absent from the dinner table – Democrats. Ah, no comments from Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton or the rest of the minions. Silence from fiend Anthony Fauci, Xavier Becerra and their toadies at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Back to O’Keefe.

From what I’m reading via the Internet, revering fans are standing up for O’Keefe and vowing to follow him if he’s ousted. Yes, true patriots will speak out and support the journalist with the hidden camera.

Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and review what happened to radio show host Alex Jones. When all the social media platforms kicked him to the curb, he returned bigger, better, and stronger. InfoWars exposes corruption, fraud, and the totalitarian tactics of the Deep State, the World Economic Forum, and the New World Order.

Betrayal by employees, board members, and fellow journalists stings, I’m sure, but perhaps there’s another pathway for O’Keefe to travel that leads to bolder, bigger, and better. He’s learning a tough life lesson about alleged internal turncoats. It’s easier to fight the enemies on the outside as opposed to the enemies within your own company.

“That’s how we’re gonna win. Not fighting what we hate, saving what we love.” —Rose, The Last Jedi

Telling truth comes with persecution. Exposing swampy sewer rats comes with a high price – just ask President Donald Trump and his loyal colleagues, friends, and followers.

And of course, O’Keefe has flaws like the rest us – passionate, purposeful, and persistent leaders usually do. Moreover, there’s a battle raging for the soul of America like never before – both inside and outside. And truth warriors carry a heavy burden for humanity.

O’Keefe, “May the Force be with you.”