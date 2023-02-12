Op-Ed: ‘Gender-Rejecting’ LGBTQ Center in Orlando Offers Harmful Breast/Chest Binders for Free

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

In a powerful testimony, detransitioner Chloe Cole spoke out against ‘gender-affirming’ health care. Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son? File photo: YouTube.

“No child is born in the wrong body, their bodies are just fine; it’s their emotional lives that need healing.” –Dr. Miriam Grossman

PORTSMOUTH, OH – ‘Gender-affirming’ is a nonsensical term because individuals are actually rejecting their biological sex and snubbing their bodies. In the wacky woke world of weird where anything and everything is accepted – the human body’s biology of male and female is spurned, rebuffed, unwanted.

A recent article in the Orlando Weekly tells the propaganda tale of free breast/chest binders.

The LGBTQ Center of Orlando’s Affirmation Station Pop-up Closet program, a collaboration with apparel company gc2b is providing gender-affirming chest binders at no cost.

gc2b is a trans-owned company based in Maryland whose binders were patented for gender-affirming chest binding. Binders range in price for $35. to $45.

Biological females that want to magically transition to become males can have their healthy breasts smashed, squashed, mushed for free. What a deal – not retail or wholesale, but at no cost.

A 2017 study reported on the benefits and risks of breast/chest binding by surveying adult biological females that identify as male or nonbinary. The study is the first of its kind, and was conducted by The Binding Health Project at Boston University, which asked 1,800 people about their binding practices.

Commercial binders were most commonly associated with negative health impacts. Respondents who wore commercial binders reported experiencing 20 out of the study’s 28 listed health impacts.

Over 97 per cent of respondents said they had experienced at least one negative health outcome from binding including pain, headache, dizziness, overheating, shortness of breath, respiratory infections, digestive issues, neurological issues, shoulder of joint popping, muscle wasting, spine changes. Fifty reported rib fractures. Larger chest size was primarily associated with dermatological problems.

The researchers recommended “off days” from binding where possible, cautioned using commercial binders, and said to avoid bandages, cling wrap or duct tape for binding.

Read the side effects again. It’s gut-wrenching to image what females experience as they reject themselves – at the hands of radical, woke, or clueless adults in the transgender movement.

Adolescent girls are being betrayed by activist teachers, school counselors, and the medical profession. And some by their own radical parents.

Moreover, many caring individuals in the LGBTQ community are being used as pawns by the gender identity sect.

Another article discussed the same 2017 study. “Breast Binding – Self Harm or Gender Care?” an article at Bayswater Support, “The increase in adolescent girls using binding methods, at a time when their physical bodies have not yet matured, may well come with an increased risk of permanent damage. The effects of breast binding before the heart, lungs, spine and ribcage have had time to mature is just not known. There has been no definitive research, and there seems to be no real interest from medical professionals.” You’ll also find the list of the 28 recorded health outcomes.

Folks, read that again – medical professionals have no interest in the harm that breast binding could cause in adolescent females. Once more, the Hippocratic Oath is flushed down the toilet. Follow the unethical money and greed trail.

A testimonial in the article: “I have been binding for four years, starting at age 16…. The longer I used binding, the more I could feel my body deteriorating. The physical pain got worse but so did the emotional. Slowly I began living a life where I couldn’t not bind. The initial euphoria of flatness turned into never being able to get flat enough. My body aches every day, I no longer have the lung capacity I once had, and my ribs have inverted. I fear breaking one when I sneeze.”

How can any sane or compassionate adult encourage and promote such harm to young women? My mind simply cannot fathom it.

But there’s more harm…

The solution presented is for this young woman is to have her breasts removed: “I am getting surgery this year and it can’t come soon enough,”she wrote.

Some Frankenstein surgeon will slice her healthy breasts off – then go to the next trans victim on the operation mutilation list. And the hospital administrators will clap as the money rolls in.

Breast/chest binders are also sold on eBay, Etsy, Amazon, and Walmart. Apparently, everybody wants a piece of the profit pie.

Via the LGBTQ Center’s website: Child Gender Identity & Caregiver Support Group. This group is for transgender and gender non-conforming children ages 5-13 and their caregivers. The goal is to explore specific topics of interest and concerns, allowing them to resolve doubts, access information, and consolidate their own identity. Caregivers will meet with Alejandro Rodriguez, MA, LMHC, for a facilitated discussion. At the same time, children will be guided in activities designed for them concerning the monthly theme with Alex Herring (Transgender Services Facilitator) at The Center Orlando.

Science says that gender identity and transgenderism is a nonscience-based theory (aka a fairy tale) and there are only two sexes: male and female. Biology is not bigotry.

“The core belief—that biology can and should be denied—is a repudiation of reality and a mockery of what hard science teaches about being male and female” –Dr. Miriam Grossman

Parents: How tragic that parents/caregivers have swallowed rhetoric from radical LGBTQ cultists. They need a consultation with Gays Against Groomers, a coalition of gay people who oppose the recent trend of indoctrinating, sexualizing and medicalizing children under the guise of “LGBTQ.”

There are many rational and sensible LGBTQ individuals that know gender ideology is a farce.

Mental Health Professionals: How unethical that a mental health professional is validating children as young as 5 to reject their own amazing bodies. How sorrowful that a counselor would agree with a woke mind virus that tricks children into the abracadabra fallacy of being able to change biology, anatomy, physiology, and genetics. Licensed counselors have master degrees – why buy into bunkum? Child counselors complete specific coursework in child development – why ignore science, facts, and research?

“Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?” is a gender clinic manipulative tactic. However, many psychiatrics, psychologists, and child therapists either believe this falsehood or they use it to coerce distressed parents to allow puberty blockers or mutilation surgeries. Why? Follow the lucrative money trail.

“The gender industry nefariously targets people at the very core of personhood: identity…This identity-engineering is one of the defining features of cults.” –Mary Keffler

“The gender clinic presented my parents with the classic false dichotomy: Would you rather have a dead daughter or a living son?” Chole Cole asserts. Watch her on YouTube: In A Powerful Testimony, Detransitioner Chloe Cole Spoke Out Against ‘Gender-Affirming’ Health Care.

According to Jay Greene, PhD, in his article, parents are being misinformed by an activist medical community. Rather than educating parents about gender dysphoria, parents are presented with a binary choice: transition your child or face a high risk of suicide.” Furthermore, there is no rigorous scientific evidence substantiating the suicide claim for dysphoria. Any child experiencing suicide ideation needs compassionate and effective psychological treatment. Prescribing potent drugs that put a child on a path to sterilization is not the solution.

“The best available research indicates that 73-94 percent of children who display gender non-conforming tendencies accept and align with their physical sex if allowed to pass through puberty naturally, without interventions to affirm the delusion that they are a different sex.

Read the above research results again. Why are militant activists still pushing the gender identity scam onto minors? Because these cultists want transgenderism to become a civil rights issue with federal legal status – that’s why. These socialist zealots want to force every citizen to accept a nonscience-based theory by censoring freedom of speech and religion, making it a criminal offense to disagree with their rhetoric. That’s why they are coming after the children with a vengeance.

“‘It’s Binding or Suicide:’ Transgender and Non-Binary Readers Share Their Experiences With Chest Binders,” is an article in mainstream media mudslinger New York Times (NYT).

According to the Samaritans website, this NYT article “breaches basic journalistic ethical guidelines around the reporting of suicide.”

No research supports the NYT article – nada. These extremist journalists twist and manipulate data – and lie.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and Team: In 2022, two Florida medical boards approved a rule that bans gender transition procedures for minors. The state’s Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine moved to prohibit surgeries and giving puberty blockers and hormone therapies for children with gender dysphoria. The initiative followed a request from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to prohibit gender reassignment procedures for minors.

Resources:

“Inventing Transgender Children and Young People,” is a book edited by Dr. Michele Moore and Dr. Heather Brunskell-Evans, university professors who are British specialists on the impact of gender policies on children. It’s a book about children who feel a ‘gender identity’ which is opposite to their biological sex.