Op-Ed: Man of Faith Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback for Kansas City Chiefs, Thanks God Win or Lose

Patrick Mahomes, a vocal Christian and the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is all prayed up. File photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Super Bowl LVII Sunday is an exciting day for sports fans as well as for both teams: Kansas City Chiefs vs Philadelphia Eagles. And Patrick Mahomes, a vocal Christian and the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is all prayed up.

“Before every game, I walk on the field, and I just do a prayer at the goal post,” Mahomes, now 27, said in a 2020 video for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. “And I thank God for those opportunities, and I thank God for just letting me be on a stage where I can glorify Him. And I feel like the biggest thing that I pray for is that whatever happens, win or lose, that I’m glorifying Him and doing everything the way that He wants me to.”

“NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes says Christian faith ‘plays a role in everything I do’ ahead of Super Bowl,” reports the Christian Post.

“My Christian faith plays a role in everything that I do,” Mahomes told the press in a media event on the Opening Night at the Superbowl festivities in Arizona, according to a video shared by Sports Spectrum, a ministry of Pro Athletes Outreach. “I mean, I always ask God to lead me in the right direction and let me be who I am for His name.”

This is me cheering for mighty Mahomes, a man of God.

“I know that I am here for a reason, to glorify Him,” he said. “It means everything, not only about my football career but all the decisions that I’ve made. I have a faith backing, and I know why I am here. It’s not about winning football games. It’s about glorifying Him. I think it gives me that I have no pressure when I step out on that football field; I know why I am here.”

Wow. What a remarkable role model for young men!

In 2019, as he won the Most Valuable Player Award at the NFL Honors ceremony, Mahomes proclaimed, “God is amazing!”

The Chiefs encourage, but do not force, a Christian culture in the locker room. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt doesn’t hide his Christianity, using public speaking opportunities to glorify God.

The football team provides chapel services before games, and Mahomes doesn’t miss them.

“The team provides us Bible study every Friday. That helps us to keep up and not lose track with where we’re at in our faith,” Mahomes said. “The chapel every night before the game is huge for me because it gives me that last touch that helps me know that I can go out there and just play and be myself and whatever happens, God has my back.”

Personally, I’m not a fan of competitive sports – but for sure, I’m a big fan of Patrick Mahomes.