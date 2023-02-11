Op-Ed: Florida’s Protection of Medical Freedom Act Has Been Filed in Senate & House – Sign the Petition

Health Freedom Florida has successfully filed the Protection of Medical Freedom Act in both the Senate and the House. File photo: Anishka Rozhkova, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Freedom lies in being bold.” –Robert Frost

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “It’s unconstitutional for a government entity or corporation to require a person to participate in specific medical services in exchange for access to gainful employment or to participate in society,” declares the patriot citizens at Stand for Health Freedom.

Folks, there are truckloads of freedom-loving in our great land of liberty.

SB 222: Protection of Medical Freedom:

Protection of Medical Freedom; Prohibiting the Department of Health from requiring enrollment in the state’s immunization registry or otherwise requiring persons to submit to immunization tracking; prohibiting business and governmental entities from requiring individuals to provide proof of vaccination or postinfection recovery from any disease to gain access to, entry upon, or service from such entities; prohibiting employers from refusing employment to, or discharging, disciplining, demoting, or otherwise discriminating against, an individual solely on the basis of vaccination or immunity status; revising the purposes of the Florida Civil Rights Act of 1992 to include discrimination protection for vaccination or immunity status, etc.

This historic civil rights bill does the following for Floridians:

“Vaccination/immunity status” becomes a protected class in our civil rights language, meaning employers, government entities, etc. cannot discriminate based on vaccination or immunity status.

Protects vaccination data from crossing the state line or being handed over to the federal government.

Permanently prohibits both businesses and government entities from allowing vaccine passports or any type of proof of vaccination.

Floridians can go to Stand for Health Freedom’s website and sign a petition that goes directly to state legislators. Show support for SB222 and HB305. Let them know that medical decisions must remain voluntary without coercion or discrimination.

Senator Joe Gruters filed SB222 and House Representative Webster Barnaby filed the companion HB305, entitled the Protection of Medical Freedom Act. SB222 / HB305.

Meet Senator Joe Gruters:

As Chairman of the Republican Party of Florida, Joe made voter registration a priority and, working with Governor Ron DeSantis, led the way in flipping Florida from a blue to a red state as the GOP lead in active registered voters has now grown to more than 100,000 more than Democrats.

Joe was the Co-Chair of President Trump’s successful 2016 Florida presidential campaign, and as Chairman of the Republican Party of Sarasota County, he instituted the nationally recognized Statesman of the Year Award. As Florida Senate Education Committee Chairman, Joe was a leader in the 2022 watershed legislation protecting children and ensuring parental rights against a radical agenda.

Meet Representative Webster Barnaby:

Webster Barnaby has spent the better part of 30 years contributing to and fighting for our community. As a Former Deltona City Commissioner, Board Member of Trinity Christian Academy, and current President of Southwest Volusia Republican Club as well as a business leader with decades of experience, we can trust that Webster Barnaby has the right skills to represent us in Tallahassee and stand up for our values.

Republican Barnaby is a member of the Florida House of Representatives, representing District 29.

Kudos to Sen. Gruters and Rep. Webster! Florida has many outstanding elected officials that truly care about America, Florida and our U.S. Constitution.

“Better to die fighting for freedom then be a prisoner all the days of your life.” –Bob Marley