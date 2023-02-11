Op-Ed: FBI on High Alert Due to Sex Trafficking Activity During Super Bowl – Sign IFA Petition

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“The Super Bowl is the greatest show on Earth, but it also has an ugly underbelly,” declared Greg Abbott in 2011 as the Texas Attorney General.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Did you know that Superbowl is the number one human trafficking event in our nation? To most Americans, Superbowl Sunday is a day of gathering with family and friends to cheer for a specific team, munch salsa and chips, and just have some fun.

But, every year when the Super Bowl rolls around, concerns are raised anew about a spike in human trafficking as tens of thousands of people flood into its host city for the event.

However, according to News Nations, Law enforcement officials and victim advocacy groups are working together in Glendale, Arizona, to fight potential sex trafficking activity predicted to have a significant presence near the Super Bowl.

The influx in travelers has many concerned the event is a perfect environment for sex traffickers to exploit young girls and boys, with trafficking activity typically taking place in hotels and resorts. Officials take steps to get in front of the issue before the city is flooded with fans and spectators.

Officials say events like the Super Bowl often result in a spike in human trafficking, due to the large crowds and the opportunity for traffickers to find vulnerable people.

Read the article and watch the video clip at News Nation.

According to an article at Intercessors for Prayer (IFA), despite slavery being abolished in 1865 and declared illegal in most of the world, there are twice as many enslaved people today as there were when slavery was legal. According to the International Justice Mission, that amounts to 40.3 million people in slavery worldwide.

Folks, evil doesn’t miss any opportunity to harm humans.

Let your elected official know that legislation is needed to curtail the out-of-control evil human trafficking plague in our nation by signing a petition at IFA.

One of the main reasons human trafficking is flourishing throughout our nation is an open southern border. Please speak out and support legislation that will address the border crisis which is fueling human trafficking and other problems.