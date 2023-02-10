UNDERCOVER: Pfizer Researcher Admits Company Has Considered “Mutating” Viruses; Calls COVID “Ultimate Cash Cow”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NEW YORK, NY – Undercover conservative group Project Veritas has released a new video that features Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Jordon Trishton Walker, speaking about the potential negative effects of his company’s COVID-19 vaccine upon women’s reproductive health and claiming that the pharma giant is considering “mutating” various COVID strains in order to develop new vaccines.

In the video, Walker is seen talking in what appears to be a restaurant to an undercover reporter from the right-wing activist group, and makes some shocking admissions.

“Well, that is not what we say to the public. NO, OK. Don’t tell anyone this, don’t publish what I am telling you…. We’re exploring how, well, like, you know how the virus keeps mutating? Well, one of the things we’re exploring is why don’t we just mutate it ourselves so that we can develop new vaccines right; but if we’re going to do that there is a risk, right. As you can imagine, no one wants a pharma company mutating f’ing viruses.

Walker was also asked if the Pfizer COVID vaccines can affect a women’s fertility, to which he replied that it was possible.

“The signaling starts in the brain, but the vaccine does not cross the blood-brain barrier,” he said.

Walker admitted that there would be intense public backlash against his company if word got out that there was something wrong with the vaccines, and that the heavy push to release it quickly – there was a lot of pressure imposed on Pfizer by the government to do so, he said – was difficult for him to deal with.

He also stated that if a major medical issue was associated with the COVID-19 vaccine that it would generate an enormous scandal, but Walker felt that Pfizer itself would escape legal scrutiny and not be held liable.

“I hope we don’t discover something really bad down the line,” he said. “If something were to happen downstream and it was, like, really bad? I mean, the scale of that scandal would be enormous.”