Op-Ed: Prez Trump Blasts Biden’s SOTU Fiasco With ‘Real State of the Union’

In a recorded video, Trump, a 2024 GOP presidential candidate summed up the deceptive Democrat’s destruction in our land of liberty.

PALM BEACH, FL – Our 45 th President Donald Trump blasted creepy Joe Biden in his response to the State of the Union address and vowed to “end the destruction of our country” if reelected to the White House in 2024.

Watch Prez Trump on rumble.

“Joe Biden’s weaponized Justice Department — and I’m a victim of it — is persecuting his political opponents. His administration is waging war on free speech. They’re trying to indoctrinate and mutilate our children,” Trump said, as he looked into the camera, flanked by two U.S. flags. “He’s leading us to the brink of World War III. And on top of all of that, he’s the most corrupt president in American history.”

Hmmm. The most corrupt president in USA history is a toss-up between Biden and Barack Obama, in my opinion. While Obama kept his crooked self on the down low, Biden’s shadiness flashes like a neon sign due to his cognitive decline and overall creepiness.

Biden/Obama Speech

Of course, Obama and the speech writers were hanging out in the White House basement as they penned one more script. Susan Rice and Valerie Jarrett were fighting over the last croissant.

Henry Kissinger, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, King Charles, Xi Jinping, and the crew from the banking systems were arguing over who to select as the candidate for the 2024 campaign – after they throw Joe and Jill under the bus. Nobody wanted VP Kamal Harris. Obama still wants to wear a wig and high heels and pretend he is Michelle for another term in the Oval Office. And the Deep State cabal agreed.

Biden’s tall tale that “instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset” set off a few in the GOP.

The loud reaction startled Biden and he responded “I’m not saying it’s a majority.”

“You’ve got some splaining to do,” as Ricky Ricardo used to say to Lucy.

“Anybody who doubts it, contact my office, I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” Biden mumbled. Uh-Huh. How do you document a falsehood? Jerky Joe and his minions would find a way.

“Liar!” shouted sassy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.). That is one bold gal – no mincing of words when Biden, the Liar King, opens his mouth.

“I’m glad to see — no, I tell you, I enjoy conversion,” Biden said, trying to make light of the criticism.

Once again, Pinocchio Biden looked straight into the camera and lied to the American people. His nose has been so overused it no longer grows.

Sen. Steve Daines (R-Mont.) took offense and tweeted during the speech that it was Biden who was cutting into the social safety net by proposing a $3 billion reduction to the enhanced-benefits Medicare Advantage program, writing, “It’s @JoeBiden, NOT Republicans, who is proposing Medicare Advantage cuts…. this is especially cruel.”

Yes, Biden and his toadies are cruel.

See the mighty fine New York Post’s chart on Biden’s claims vs reality.

“Our Country no longer has Borders, has totally and completely lost control of COVID (record numbers!), is no longer Energy Independent, Inflation is rampant, our Military is in chaos, and our exit, or surrender, from Afghanistan was perhaps the most embarrassing day in the long and distinguished history of the United States — and so much more,” Trump said.

Trump, the only officially declared Republican candidate for 2024, posted live responses on his Truth Social platform throughout Biden’s deceitful discourse as well.

As usual, Biden used the tactic of projection – blaming your misdeeds on your enemies. And by the way, Jill Biden has a busy week. She spoke at the Satanic-themed Grammy Awards ceremony, and she was accused of committing adultery with Joe Biden 40 years ago by her ex-husband.

“I am running for president to end the destruction of our country and to complete the unfinished business of making America great again,” Trump proclaimed.

Cheers and prayers for Prez Trump.