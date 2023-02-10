Op-Ed: Greedy Society of Plastic Surgeons Fight Legislation to Keep Mutilating Trans Minors

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Gender affirmation surgeries, also known as gender confirmation surgeries, are performed by a multispecialty team that typically includes board-certified plastic surgeons. File photo: Gorodenkoff, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Greed is a fat demon with a small mouth and whatever you feed it is never enough.” –Janwillem van de Wetering

PORTSMOUTH, OH – A recent article in the Daily Caller tells the sourly story of the age-old lust for more and more money.

The American Society of Plastic Surgeons [https://www.plasticsurgery.org/ ](ASPS) has been fighting against legislation restricting child sex change surgeries at the state level since at least 2017.

I perused ASPS website on Gender Affirmation Surgeries.

Excerpts:

Gender affirmation surgeries, also known as gender confirmation surgeries, are performed by a multispecialty team that typically includes board-certified plastic surgeons. The goal is to give transgender individuals the physical appearance and functional abilities of the gender they know themselves to be.

Transfeminine Bottom Surgery: The goal of transfeminine bottom surgery, or feminizing genital surgery, is to reconstruct the male genitalia into female genitalia.

Transmasculine Bottom Surgery: The goal of transmasculine bottom surgery, or masculinizing genital surgery, is to reconstruct the female genitalia into male genitalia.

My questions: How do surgeons ethically cut off a healthy male’s penis and gonads or the healthy breasts of females? Are they daydreaming of a bulging bank account as the scalpel slices and dices? Has the woke mind virus permeated their brain cells?

For The Federalist, Dr. Michael Egnor, a professor of neurosurgery and pediatrics at the Renaissance School of Medicine in New York, wrote an interesting article, Operating On Healthy Bodies Defies Surgical Ethics, And Trans People Are No Exception.

Dr. Egnor states:

“Surgery for so-called “gender affirmation” or ill-named “sex reassignment” grossly violates the ethical canons I have taught, that were taught to me, and that were taught to all surgeons until very recently.”

“To consider the ethics of surgical treatment for gender dysphoria, I note that these patients are mentally ill. I don’t mean this term in a derogatory sense. I mean it in a medical sense.”

“A well-performed operation is still malpractice (or even assault) if it is not done for valid medical reasons.”

I would like to nominate Dr. Egnor for an Ethics Award.

Costs of Transgender Surgeries:

“The gender reassignment surgery market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to rise to $5 billion by 2023, according to Grand View Research. To break it down, “Male-to female and female-to-male chest surgeries can cost up to about $10,000, genital surgeries cost about $25,000 and facial feminization surgeries can range from $20,000 to $50,000.”

Kapow-whack-pow-whap-clunk-sock-bam! The diva doctors have replaced their latex gloves for boxing gloves.

The ASPS asserts “Contrary to the disturbing trend of legislation looking so severely at limiting gender-affirming care that it seeks to make criminals out of some of those involved, concerted efforts are also underway to expand coverage for the transgender community.”

Touch someone’s pot of gold and they’ll huff and puff and blow your house down.

“There is no question that financial rewards play a role in the adoption of gender affirming care. Hospitals and physicians generate substantial payments from insurers or self-pay patients when children enter into the transition protocols,” Dr. Stanley Goldfarb, board chair of Do No Harm, a group opposed to divisive and discriminatory ideologies in healthcare, told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

A war has been waged on the minds and bodies of minors. Warfare without a scientific foundation. The zealots, the activists, the cultists boldly denounce biology, anatomy, physiology, cytology, and genetics. They ignore the ages and stages of child development research and knowledge. They disregard the voices of rationality and reason.

And medical doctors trained in plastic surgery desecrate the Hippocratic Oath and pass-by ethics to gain wealth at the cost of irreversible damage done to minors.

The transgender cult movement is akin to a shiver of frenzied sharks feeding upon innocent prey. Smelling the fear of confused and struggling children, the sharks attack with speed.

“The man who has won millions at the cost of his conscience is a failure.” – B.C. Forbes

Melissa Martin, Ph.D., is a freelance columnist published in various national and international newspapers. She is a retired therapist and educator.