Op-Ed: Both DeSantis and Trump Respect Biology and Saving Minors from Trans Mutilations – Applause Please

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Florida is home to two powerful crusaders fighting against Joe Biden’s nonscience-based gender identity hokum and the radical transgender cult movement. File photo: Larich, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kudos to Florida because no child is born in the wrong body. The movement to protect minors from harmful gender identity ideology is spreading as courageous citizens, powerful politicians, mighty medical professionals, earnest educators, and principled parents speak out and stand up to fight back against harmful puberty blockers and irreversible surgeries.

Hark. Florida is home to two powerful crusaders fighting against Joe Biden’s nonscience-based gender identity hokum and the radical transgender cult movement.

The Protectors

Gov. DeSantis released his Framework for Freedom Budget for the 2023-2024 fiscal year, and his budget recommendation conforming bill for the prohibited use of state funds. Under the proposed prohibited use of state funds, sex reassignment prescriptions and procedures, including puberty blockers and hormones to treat gender dysphoria or a related diagnosis; and any medical procedure, including surgical procedures, would be prohibited.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In 2023, Florida’s Agency for Healthcare Administration (AHCA) officially requested that the Biden administration turn over internal documents on its gender transition policies and communications related to Florida’s policies on “gender-affirming” care, the Daily Caller reported.

A public hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 10, 2023, in Tallahassee. LGBTQ advocates are expected to attend and oppose the restrictions, which were approved by the Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine in November.

After the ban begins, doctors in the Florida who continue to prescribe puberty blockers, hormone therapy or surgeries to treat gender dysphoria among new patients younger than 18 could lose their licenses.

Folks, I like legislation that has teeth to bite.

Team DeSantis: In 2022, two Florida medical boards approved a rule that bans gender transition procedures for minors. The state’s Board of Medicine and Board of Osteopathic Medicine moved to prohibit surgeries and giving puberty blockers and hormone therapies for children with gender dysphoria. The initiative followed a request from Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to prohibit gender reassignment procedures for minors.

Team Trump: 2024 presidential candidate Donald Trump’s Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity. Watch on rumble.

“Here’s my plan to stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth: on day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so called gender affirming care, ridiculous; a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children,” Trump proclaimed.

“I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth. The bill will also make clear the Title IX prohibits men from participating in women’s sports,” he declared.

The Harmers

Once again, it appears the Biden regime (aka Barack Obama, Susan Rice, Valerie Jarrett and the Deep State penned his script of deception to the nation.

In his State of the Union address, Joe Biden affirmed “our duty to protect all the people’s rights and freedoms.” But whose rights and freedoms does he care about? Beelzebub Biden encouraged Congress to pass the Equality Act “to ensure LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender young people, can live with safety and dignity.” However, sensible citizens know Biden is the most prolific liar leader of the 21th century with poltergeist Pelosi coming in second place.

You can read Biden’s 42-page document on National Strategy on Gender Equity and Equality. But, why would you want to? It’s full of hooey and falsehoods.

The egregious Equality Act will turn disagreements over science-based biological sex into censorship and legal discrimination.

In 2022, naughty Nancy Pelosi introduced the Equality Act, bill that would add “sexual orientation” and “gender identity” as protected classes under federal civil rights law.

Policies like the Equality Act and Fairness for All which enshrine radical gender ideology in civil rights law, would only lead to the increased sexualization and harm of young children. The Equality Act would especially open the door for a mandate to include sexual orientation and gender identity ideology in school curricula, while not allowing states or parents to opt out of this kind of curricula, reported the Daily Signal.

The article continues, if the Equality Act passes, it would spell the end of coherent protections based on sex in all aspects of public life. Males posing as females would have the right to compete (and dominate) in girls’ sports. It would require doctors, against their will, to perform sex-sterilization surgeries on healthy people for the purpose of “gender transitioning.”

However, many freedom-loving Americans that love children are rising up to answer the call to defend and protect our most innocent citizens from the gender identity fairy tale.

The following are sources of beneficial information on gender ideology legislation.

The Promise to America’s Children

The Promise to America’s Children is a national movement of parents and lawmakers to oppose legislation that harms children, like the Equality Act, and to create and support laws that will protect children’s health, safety, and families – especially their relationships with their parents, who have the primary responsibility to love, protect, and educate them.

The Heritage Foundation

“Neither federal lawmakers nor courts should have the power to redefine what it is to be a man or a woman for all Americans.”

Heritage’s mission is to formulate and promote public policies based on the principles of free enterprise, limited government, individual freedom, traditional American values, and a strong national defense.

By silencing the scientific debate on transgender-affirming therapies through the politicization of medicine, the Equality Act would further normalize this radical protocol, and create an expectation that parents comply.

Gender identity would replace biological sex when it comes to workplace policies, bathroom access, and military combat.

Family Policy Alliance

“At Family Policy Alliance, our vision is a nation where God is honored, religious freedom flourishes, families thrive and life is cherished.”

Americans are waking up en masse to the reality that the Left is teaching children – some of them extremely young – to consider “transitioning” to living as the opposite sex. Once this idea has been firmly planted in their minds, children are experimentally pushed onto a series of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, and eventually irreversible surgeries. The long-term result? A lifetime of heartache and physical hardship.

Family Policy Alliance is using legislation called Help Not Harm.

EXPOSED: This State Spent Millions on Transgender Procedures. Three phrases that don’t belong together: government-funded, transgender interventions, for minors. You read that right: the government is paying to help John look like Jane. And, in the state of Pennsylvania, it amounts to more than $16.7 million in taxpayer dollars.

Attend the online School Board Academy training. Once a largely overlooked area of local government, school boards have quickly become a focal point for American families. As parents and children faced mass school closings and onerous pandemic-related mandates in 2020 and 2021, their attention turned to school board members and administrators who decided how learning would change in the COVID era.

No Left Turn

“To revive in American education the fundamental discipline of objective thinking by educating, empowering, and engaging students, parents, and community, emphasizing the role of the parent as the primary custodian and authority of their child.”

Transgender Research: Five Things Every Parent and Policy-Maker Should Know. Scientific evidence has not shown that cross-sex medical treatments are beneficial to children or adolescents. The research making these claims is not scientifically reliable. In fact, there is evidence of harmful impact. Consequently, a growing number of scientific agencies do not recommend such treatments. Instead, they recommend counseling and watchful waiting for gender-confused youth.

Thanks to patriots Gov. DeSantis and Prez Trump for strong leadership against the woke mind virus.

Citizens, unite.