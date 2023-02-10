Op-Ed: American Psychological Association Wants Legal Status for Group Marriage – People with Multiple Sex Partners

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

The American Psychological Association (APA) wants individuals that gather in a group and label themselves as “consensual non-monogamy relationships” (CNM) to rally for civil rights and protected legal status akin to the LGBTQ movement and the current gender identity ideology transgender movement. File photo: BearFotos, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Folks, researching and writing this column truly made me feel stomach nausea. My first consideration is how radical cult movements affect children. And a national mental health association is the initiator. Unfathomable.

In a nutshell: The American Psychological Association (APA) wants individuals that gather in a group and label themselves as “consensual non-monogamy relationships” (CNM) to rally for civil rights and protected legal status akin to the LGBTQ movement and the current gender identity ideology transgender movement.

According to a 2012 article in Psychology Today, “Group Marriage and the Future of the Family,” the nuclear family is “well on its way to extinction.”

The APA Division 44 has just formed a task force to promote what it calls “consensual non-monogamy relationships” (CNM). The APA is also circulating a survey and a petition seeking to secure legally protected class status for individuals with multiple sex partners (aka CNM).

My questions: Why do individuals with several sex partners need civil rights and legal protection? In USA citizens can have group sex with consenting adults in their own homes or even in a hotel room or aboard a ship. Who is discriminating against these individuals?

Individuals can buy homes or rent houses and have all the group sex they want while living together. Oh, they cannot get married and file income taxes together.

The Rest of the Story

What is the covert reason the APA 44 wants people involved in group sexual relations to have civil rights and legal status? In my opinion APA wants bigamy and polygamy to be legalized as group marriage.

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary:

Monogamy: the state or custom of being married to only one person at a time. The state or practice of having only one sexual partner at a time.

Bigamy: the act of entering into a marriage with one person while still legally married to another.

Polygamy: marriage in which a spouse of either sex may have more than one mate at the same time.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling in 1879 that a federal law prohibiting polygamy was not a violation of religious liberty led to its important belief-action dichotomy for free exercise clause cases. A government can’t interfere with a person’s religious beliefs except when the religious practice violates certain notions of health, safety and morality. Polygamy continues to be prosecuted in the United States.”

Oh, APA 44 is promoting CNM – but they want it legalized. Yes, the radical activists will demand the legalization of group marriage.

Is this the clandestine reason APA 44 is trying to make group sex or multiple partners appear to be ordinary and accepted in society – akin to transgenderism. Do they also support adult drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual males in thongs and pasties twerking and simulating sexual activities) entertainment for children? Do they support male children dressed as drag queens entertaining adult males in bars and strip clubs?

Pedophilia:

Where do the American Psychological Association and the American Psychiatric Association stand on pedophilia?

A 2013 statement: “The American Psychological Association maintains that pedophilia is a mental disorder; that sex between adults and children is always wrong; and that acting on pedophilic impulses is and should be a criminal act.”

According to a 2013 article in the Washington Times, The American Psychiatric Association mistakenly wrote that pedophilia is a sexual orientation in their Diagnostic and Statistical Manual.

After a public uproar, The American Psychiatric Association APA said in its statement that “‘sexual orientation’ is not a term used in the diagnostic criteria for pedophilic disorder and its use in the DSM-5 text discussion is an error and should read ‘sexual interest.’”

How many believe they tried to sneak it into the manual hoping nobody would notice? I’m raising my hand.

My questions: When a female in CNM becomes pregnant who is the biological father? Or does the group even care? What if a CNM partner is a pedophile and has access to the children of the other CNM partners? Will the group allow child predators into their circle? What about emotional and physical child abuse? What happens when one group member wants a divorce if group marriage is legalized? Sounds like a chaotic mess to me.

Who is Funding Group Marriage Movement?

Follow the money trail. Who is funding it? Follow the power trail? Who is really in charge? Follow the political trail? What unelected or elected officials are in the shadows pulling the strings? Hmmm. What billionaires are throwing money at this radical cult movement?

Oh, no – it’s a conspiracy theory!

“Who Are the Rich, White Men Institutionalizing Transgender Ideology?” asks The Federalist.

“I found exceedingly rich, white men with enormous cultural influence are funding the transgender lobby and various transgender organizations. These include but are not limited to Jennifer Pritzker (a male who identifies as transgender); George Soros; [Martine Rothblatt (a male who identifies as transgender and transhumanist); Tim Gill (a gay man); Drummond Pike; Warren and Peter Buffett; Jon Stryker (a gay man); Mark Bonham (a gay man); and Ric Weiland (a deceased gay man whose philanthropy is still LGBT-oriented). Most of these billionaires fund the transgender lobby and organizations through their own organizations, including corporations.”

Oh, there’s George Soros. Imagine that.

Are the same rich white men funding the CNM and the group marriage movement?

This is one of the most outrageous, nonrational, nonscientific hokum schemes I have seen from the APA since they ignored biology and embraced nonscience-based gender ideology theory.

I am embarrassed for the APA association, members, professors, psychologists and all others in the mental health community. And outraged.

Of course, APA 44 will blitz America with media mania, rallies for equality, push to implement curriculum in schools, advocate for specialized healthcare, and so forth. That’s what radical cult movements do. And they will apply for governmental and nonprofit grants, accept private donations, and rake in the gold and silver.

APA 44 Excerpts:

The goal of the Task Force is to generate research, create resources, and advocate for the

inclusion of consensually non-monogamous relationships in four areas: 1) basic and applied research, 2) education and training, 3) psychological practice, and 4) public interest. Our team of 85+ professionals is currently working on 12 initiatives.

Hmmm. 85 professionals with college degrees (i.e. Masters, Doctorates) and licensure have cooked up an agenda to legalize group sex. Now, that takes real brains. Oh, aren’t they just so woke and socially fashionable. So very inclusive of everyone’s sexual behaviors.

The APA Division 44 Consensual Non-Monogamy Task Force promotes awareness and inclusivity about consensual non-monogamy and diverse expressions of intimate relationships. These include but are not limited to: people who practice polyamory, open relationships, swinging, relationship anarchy and other types of ethical non-monogamous relationships.

Huh. What in the world does the APA44 mean with the phrase ‘relationship anarchy?’

“”Relationship anarchy (RA), a term coined by Andie Nordgren, [https://log.andie.se/] is a relationship philosophy which draws its tenets from political anarchy, the main one being that all relationships (romantic and otherwise) shouldn’t be bound by any rules not agreed upon by the involved parties.”

“Heterosexism is rampant and out there, but don’t let fear lead you,” declares Nordgren.

So, being heterosexual is considered deviant and it’s okay to discriminate against heterosexual biological males and biological females.

Oh, if it feels good then do it – as long as all sexual partners or spouses agree.

APA. We are already creating headway on multiple projects, including a fact sheet about consensual non-monogamy, brochures for healthcare providers, a reading list for educators, practice recommendations for therapists, and adding consensual non-monogamy as a search term on mainstream therapist locator websites.

APA. Identify organizations and contacts that may be open to include consensual non-monogamy within their curriculum. (emphasis mine)

2023 Initiatives:

Consensual Non-monogamy Support Survey: This is an official website of the Consensual Non-monogamy Task Force, Society for the Psychology of Sexual Orientation and Gender Diversity, Division 44 of the American Psychological Association.

APA 44 Survey Excerpts:

Survey statement: I support including consensual non-monogamy education and training in mental health, medical care, and the legal professions.

Survey statement: I support including consensual non-monogamy as a legally protected class (i.e., to avoid discrimination in employment, housing, etc.)

“The transgender agenda allows people of one sex to mutilate themselves surgically and chemically to appear like the other sex. It also permits people to self-identify as any number of imaginary “genders” that express their psychological state,” writes John Horvat II. Finally, transgender activists seek to get the government to recognize, finance and legally protect their declared state. It even threatens those who refuse to accept the charade with penalties. As this transgender process advances, the natural question is: What comes after the transgender phase? One new practice on the horizon (not the only one), is legally protected sexual groupings.”

Folks, legally protected sexual groupings zealots will demand marriage recognition.

When Nena and George O’Neill wrote their 1984 book, “Open Marriage,” the media and society grabbed onto a small piece of their concept, the idea that married partners might have sex with people other than their spouse. In later writings, the O’Neill’s expressed regret over this, and the fact that the term “open marriage” was now synonymous with sexual nonmonogamy.

So, Mr. and Mrs. O’Neill were sorry they committed adultery and encouraged others to engage in infidelity. Imagine that.

Folks, APA 44 is simply using the tactics that controllers, cults, and wanna-be dictators have used for decades. Seek funding from socialist/Marxist billionaires. Organize like a well-oiled machine. Change the language and words to soften the impact. Use mockingbird rhetoric consistently. Use the media to blast your propaganda ad nauseum. Call your opponent’s names like hater, religious fascist, group marriage phobic. Try to censor the speech of all who disagree. Infiltrate universities and teach your poisonous propaganda to impressionable students. Air a reality show with individuals in a group marriage. Label your cause as a human rights issue.

I can hear the chants and see the signs and flags at State Capitals and Washington D.C. rallies:

CNM rights are human rights. Group marriage rights are human rights. We want legal status for our civil rights. Stop discriminating against group marriage.

The APA (aka whoever is pulling the strings) is using radical or clueless LGBTQ and trans activists as pawns to further their group marriage agenda.

Of course, the APA’s main goals: destroy the nuclear family, destroy morality and values, destroy religious and cultural identities and manufacture hypersexualized humans that act and respond on feelings and not by using logical, reason, or critical thinking skills.

Distract the people. Program the people. Control the people. Slip in socialism and Marxism.

Oh, it’s a conspiracy theory!

My questions: How do sane and sensible citizens protect society and the children? How do we keep group sex and group marriage curriculum out of daycare centers, public schools and universities? Will religious institutions accept consensually non-monogamous relationships of individuals living together for group sexual behaviors (aka group marriage)?

What can you do?

Consider putting your children in private schools or home schooling.

Contact the APA Executive Board with your concerns.

Contact your state representatives when APA lobbies for legislation for group marriage. Get ready because it’s coming.

Citizens unite.