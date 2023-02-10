Op-Ed: Almighty God Versus Satan: Satan Shrieks in Despair

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Global Elites want the world’s wealth going to the top one-tenth of one percent—which is them. File photo: Andrea Izzotti, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come: For men will be lovers of themselves, lovers of money, boasters, proud, blasphemers, disobedient to parents, unthankful, unholy, unloving, unforgiving, slanderers, without self-control, brutal, despisers of good, traitors, headstrong, haughty, lovers of pleasure rather than lovers of God, having a form of godliness but denying its power. And from such people turn away” (2 Timothy 3:1-5).

GREEN BAY, WI – Can there be any phrase more descriptive of these Global/Deep State Elites than the Bible’s portrayal above, especially where Scripture says “having a form of godliness but denying its power”?

John Kerry himself boasted at the recent global convention of these Davos Elites: “We select group of human beings, because of whatever touched us at some point in our lives, are able to sit in a room…and actually talk about saving the planet. I think it’s so…almost extraterrestrial….”

This is quite the amazing statement, but not at all unexpected. The Global Elite Satanists merely are trying to tell us, yet again, that they are ‘mini gods.’ We watched their latest stunt, as these delusional beings jetted to their ‘oh-so-important’ meeting in Davos, Switzerland…where hookers awaited their pleasure, and where they pontificated for hours on end regarding ways to depopulate the rest of us ‘useless eaters’—and then turn the remaining humans into robotic-type trans-humans who would gladly cater to their every sordid and indulgent whim.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The situation would be laughable if it weren’t so dire.

These vile creatures have been planning the demise of We the People for decades, and now that the Internet has shown us their plans, they are being quite open about it. After all, they run the world, so they really have no compunction about putting it all out there at this point.

The United Nations also is involved in this Cabal’s nefarious plans. It recently talked about starving people, and asserted that about 860 million people could starve within the next 24 months. Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum (WEC), stated that global energy systems and supply chains will be deeply affected. Yuval Harari, a repulsive individual whom the WEC refers to as their ‘Prophet,’ recently stated that in order to solve the global climate crisis, “we will need to give up a lot of our most cherished means”

And with regard to Harari’s comment on a ‘global climate crisis,’ remember that these global fanatics do not give one whit about anything related to the climate. The climate crisis was manufactured by these devious and deranged zealots. Indeed, there are many ways for them to manipulate the weather themselves, as we see from this History Channel clip on the HAARP (High-Frequency Active Auroral Research Program) weather program,

Another interesting invention involved in weather manipulation relates to trillion-watt lasers that are able to precipitate rain clouds and even bring down lightning bolts! World renowned American physicist Michio Kaku has spoken on this laser technology, which has advanced even further in recent years. He stated that “even in the 60’s, the CIA used this to bring down monsoons during the Vietnam War to wash out the Viet Cong”.

But in getting back to the Global Cabal/Deep State and their dubious plans to take over control of We the People, we saw that Klaus Schwab, when opening the recent WEC 2023 annual meeting, urged the gathered Elitists to “master the future.” Schwab is referring, of course, to our future…a future that they want to rule in its entirety.

Moreover, in a recent interview on India Today, the vulgar Schwab proclaimed that the world will no longer be ruled by superpowers such as America. Rather, it will be in the hands of an increasingly-shrinking pool of megacorporations, such as Blackrock—where We the People innately realize that it will be run, controlled, and exploited by a group of people with no loyalty to nations, borders, religion, or people.

In terms of there being no loyalty to borders, however, it would seem that the Globalists will allow We the People to honor just one type of boundaries—since it benefits the Cabal’s 2030 Agenda/Great Reset Program. And that type of boundary has to do with their proposed ’15 Minute City’ concept, whereby people would be forced to stay within their zone of the city—and only allowed to leave their city a maximum of 100 times per year. France’s Paris and Britain’s Oxford already have electronic fences installed on their driveways to keep residents in their zone.

But in getting back to the plans of these Deep State villains, they want, badly, for big business to be in bed with government—in bed with them. This way, the Deep State can have total control of We the People without folks realizing that they do. Yet big business in bed with government is fascism.

And these Deep State criminals realize that. They view corporations simply as a tool for the eventual transition to a socialist ‘Utopia’—and the subsequent death of free markets.

Global Elites want the world’s wealth going to the top one-tenth of one percent—which is them. Statistics show that since 2020, 66 percent of all new wealth created in the world has gone to the top 1 percent—and they love it!

These deviants have no use for the regular working folks. Instead, these Globalist lunatics desire the following for us, and the sooner the better: biometrics, digital currencies that are programmable, 24-hour surveillance, carbon monitoring and rationing, climate lockdowns, energy allotments, food rationing and restrictions, universal ID and transport, travel restrictions, confiscation of all private property, and calibrated speech laws.

The Deep State’s goal is to build a digital prison around each of us so that we will not rebel. They want to mandate instant, cheerful obedience—where all who do not ‘toe the line’ would be killed. We the People would be controlled spatially—and also in terms of what we think. These sick vermin seek to control us under the guise of ‘taking care of the people and keeping them safe.’

And it’s patently clear that these Elites already are controlling America’s food supply, as well as those of other countries. We notice that recently they have been warning on upcoming food shortages, but we are well aware that in all reality, they are not predicting them—they are planning them!

Add to that the Biden’s administration’s war on gas and oil, which effectively cripples the United States in terms of energy—and we all are aware that energy is the lifeblood of any modern country.

Indeed, when a nation’s energy supply is cut off, its economy most assuredly will go on a downward spiral. And as if right on cue, experts’ predictions currently are warning that the United States will fall into a recession in 2023, and that millions will lose their jobs.

But that impending recession does not stop Biden and his cohorts from continuing to send billions to the corrupt country of Ukraine to support their borders, while massive illegal immigrants continue to pour over America’s southern border, a border where the drug cartels currently are the ‘rule of law’—and where these cartels engage in enormous amounts of human/child trafficking and bring massive amounts of drugs, including fentanyl, into the United States. Sadly, this country presently is seeing over 100,000 drug-related deaths in just a one-year period.

Yet it seems clear that this administration has a vested interest in propping up Ukraine, as we saw recently when tens of billions of U. S. Dollars were transferred to Ukraine, and then laundered back to Democrats in the U. S. via FTX Cryptocurrency.

Indeed, Ukraine is a strategic base for the Global Cabal/Deep State. This is where a lot of the world’s money laundering setups and slave trading operations and bioweapons labs were being set up. And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is equally-corrupt, and knew full well that taunting Russia with a move toward joining NATO would bring about this war.

Truly, Zelensky has no qualms about war or about anything that damages his country and its people. He is deeply-entrenched in the Global Cabal/Deep State, and as such, is on a mission to do whatever it takes to continue to allow these Global Elites to plunder his country for their nefarious purposes. Zelensky recently attended the WEC in Davos to plead for more money and weapons for this ill-fated war in Ukraine.

Now, not only is the Biden administration more than eager to continue propping up Ukraine, as we see via the massive amount of weapons that it is sending to that country—but now they even have agreed to send Ukraine 31 Abrams tanks ahead of an expected Russian offensive!

Yet We the People are aware of the fact that Russia merely is cleaning up the biolabs in Ukraine. Indeed, in a recent interview on former Trump White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s War Room, former U. S. National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn stated that that the Ukrainian biolabs were sponsored or supported by the United States—and that participating with Zelensky is a complete waste of U. S. time and money, and not in America’s best interest.

Flynn further clarified that there is a very easy and quick way to peace, should Ukrainian President Zelensky and leaders choose to go that route, and that Zelensky should have been thrown out when he showed up to speak to the U. S. Congress recently “and not given another penny.” Flynn also made clear that the U. S. already has given an astounding $110 billion in aid to Ukraine!

In this riveting interview, General Flynn went on to assert that the U. S. will be forced to put boots on the ground in Ukraine if this administration continues to give away its most valuable Military equipment.

And on another front, President Trump recently warned that Biden’s plan to send Abram tanks to Ukraine could lead to “nukes” from Russia! Trump went on to state that he would successfully negotiate an end to the Russia-Ukraine war “within 24 hours”.

Yet the Biden warmongering machine refuses to back down from this foolish proxy war with Russia, even if it extends to a nuclear war.

And we also saw Admiral Rob Bauer, head of the NATO Military Committee, admitting that “NATO is ready for a direct confrontation with Russia.” Yes, NATO also is a big part of the worldwide Deep State, and thus is quite keen on escalating this conflict in any way possible.

Now, nuclear war is not the only tool in the Global Cabal’s arsenal. Their ongoing reign of terror in the form of forced Covid vaccines continues to plunder humanity in all countries. No, they are not done with us yet.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. has been a hardworking and staunch advocate in bringing the truth to light on all of the Covid-19 manipulation. Most recently, Kennedy filed a lawsuit against the AP, Washington Post, BBC, and Reuters, alleging antitrust and First Amendment violations over their censorship of Covid-19 information.

Kennedy also has stated that Pfizer knew that their Covid-19 injections would cause heart attacks. He explained, “Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500 percent greater than if you’re unvaccinated. So they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway”.

RFK Jr: Pfizer Knew Their C19 Injections Would Cause Heart Attacks



"Your chance of dying of a heart attack from that vaccine, according to their own studies, is 500% greater than if you're unvaccinated. So they knew they were gonna kill a lot of people, and they did it anyway." pic.twitter.com/Ix7RDnq41D — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) January 2, 2023

We also saw that a Pfizer scientist, Chris Croce, stated that he was aware that their experimental mRNA vaccine would cause heart damage. And Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin also recently stated that Dr. Michael Yeadon, a former thirty-year Senior Vice President at Pfizer, warned him that Pfizer lied about their mRNA shots. Yeadon told Johnson, “I know these people. I was educated with them. I know what they know. know they are lying to us. I know they know they are lying to us”.

And it gets better.

Recently, a Project Veritas video was released showing Pfizer Director of Research and Development Jordon Walker admitting that they are exploring mutating viruses in a lab to tailor a vaccine to sell to the public.

Big story, to say the least. In fact, Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe said that this video is blowing up the Internet—yes, the sleeping masses currently are being alerted to just how deep the criminality goes in this Covid-19 bioweapon attack.

What was once a conspiracy theory, in terms of the origins of Covid-19 pointing to a Wuhan lab in China and in terms of the damage that this virus and its subsequent vaccines have done, now has become solid fact for public consumption—and common, everyday folks who work hard for a living and demand protection from their government are demanding answers.

They are stunned by tragedies such as the more than 270 sudden cardiac deaths in U.S. athletes after getting the Covid-19 vaccination. And they are seething over the at-minimum 769 vaccinated athletes across the world who have collapsed last year during competition.

But we must understand that Americans are not the only ones whose eyes have been opened. Japan, for example, is investigating millions of Covid-19 vaccination deaths, as they have seen unprecedented numbers of people dying after receiving the vaccines.

We also saw the FAA recently admitting that the heart/EKG tests of Covid-19 vaccinated pilots are no longer normal. And former Jetstar pilot Alan Dana has asserted that the wealthy Elites are requiring that ‘unvaccinated pilots’ fly their private jets…oh yes, the Global Cabal/Deep State do not want anything to do with vaccinated/tainted navigators.

These Deep State varmints know that the Covid virus and its subsequent vaccinations are part of a bioweapons initiative that they inflicted on the mass, unsuspecting population. The aforementioned Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. knows this, as well. He recently talked on the U. S. Pentagon’s ‘Dark Winter’ program, which was a simulation of a pandemic/lockdown situation that ‘coincidentally’ took place at Andrews Air Force Base just three months before 9/11 took place.

This program was, no doubt, part of the Deep State’s plan to get a pandemic/lockdown underway as a means to control the population. It started at the very top, at the Pentagon—but it failed miserably. Nonetheless, these evil Global Elites never gave up. And their continued efforts resulted in our recent Covid-19 devastation. The U. S. Department of Defense controlled the Covid-19 operation from the very beginning.

Moreover, keep in mind that there are bioweapons that have been developed that actually target people based upon their particular/unique DNA. Yes, the Global Cabal has been busy indeed.

And one of their main accomplices is none other than Joe Biden. He is in lockstep with ‘all things WEC/Davos’—with anything to do with their ‘New World Order/Great Reset’ agenda. As recent as September 12, 2022, Biden signed an Executive Order declaring that Americans must surrender all humans rights that stand in the way of ‘transhumanisn’.

Moderna’s former chief medical officer, Tal Zaks, told the world straight-up in December, 2017 that they “have hacked the software of life”.

Now, one would think that this would satisfy the WEC/Davos Global Elites, this complete makeover of the human body. But that assumption would be wrong. The above-mentioned WEC ‘Prophet’ Yuval Harari recently advised that humans may need to relearn how to see and walk—as ‘virtual reality’ is what awaits them in the near future.

Harari explained that this would involve humans simply leaving their biological bodies behind—thus separating their mental existence from their bodily and physical existence.

There also are other things coming down the pike, as soon as this year, on the artificial intelligence (AI) front. Distinguished Canadian psychologist Jordan Peterson has been sounding the alarm bell on the recent development in AI technology of a chat bot called ‘ChatGPT.’ In referencing ChatGPT, Peterson quotes his friend Christian artist Jonathan Pageau: “Giants are going to walk the earth once more, and we are going to live through that”.

Peterson also commented that Elon Musk thinks that the person who produces the most functional AI system the fastest will be the one who controls the world.

It’s also interesting to note that ChatGPT comes preprogramed to inform us that no race has any flaws, except for white people.

Now, although some of these new developments may seem unrealistic, they do exist—and without a doubt, these technologies are being incorporated in the despicable plans currently underway by the Global Satanists. Of course, the World Health Organization (WHO) also is a very important member of this Global Elite group.

And we saw that the WHO, so very conveniently, met this past January 9th through January 13th to try to come up with yet more global mandates that increase their power over We the People worldwide. These efforts include working on finalizing an at-present 46-page document that includes proposed amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR).

These amendments include changing the WHO from an advisory organization to a governing body whose decrees would be legally binding; removing “respect for dignity, human rights and fundamental freedoms of people;” giving the WHO “the authority to require medical examinations, proof of prophylaxis, proof of vaccine and to implement contact tracing, quarantine and TREATMENT;” instituting digital global health I.D.s, such as vaccine certificates and traveller’s health declarations; and greatly expanding the WHO’s “capacity to censor what they consider to be misinformation and disinformation”—to name just some of their proposed evil intentions.

Keep in mind that these amendments, if approved, would represent legally-binding international law. The United States Senate, for example, would not be required to come up with a two-thirds vote to give their “advice and consent”—absolutely no signatures by national leaders of countries would be needed!

Now, these WHO culprits know that taking away America’s freedoms will not go over well. But not to worry. They also have created a document on how public health officials and governments need to “handle the population” once they start to lose trust in the vaccines. This document encourages doctors simply to blame vaccine adverse events on anything except the vaccines.

And the WEC/Davos Elites are, as always, in cahoots with the WHO in pushing these vaccines…even more so since the Covid-19 pandemic did not turn out to be the golden opportunity at mass control of We the People that Klaus Schwab and the WEF expected. Indeed, these vicious varmints have doubled-down on their forced vaccination agenda by coming up with a plan for digital vaccination tracking for any future pandemic.

Thankfully, there are some brave souls in the scientific and medical community who are warning that the Covid-19 experimental genetic therapy injections must end. These 17,000 scientists and physicians are saying that the vaccines cause far more harm than good. Moreover, these truth warriors are proclaiming that these vaccines damage the heart, brain, reproduction system, lungs, and immune system—and that the vaccinated are more at risk of disease and death.

MIT Professor Retsef Levi recently called for an immediate stop to the Covid-19 mRNA vaccination program. He asserted, “This is clearly the most failing medical product in the history of medical products both in terms of efficacy and safety”.

Surprisingly the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) finally has put out a safety warning concerning the Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Many, however, would say that this effort is a bit ‘too little, too late.’

In terms of all of the freedoms that were taken away during the pandemic, the aforementioned Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. recently explained that there is no ‘pandemic exemption’ in the Constitution of the United State, as the Founders—although there were the two pandemics of small pox and yellow fever during the Revolutionary War—knew that the government does not abolish rights, including property rights.

Kennedy went on to declare that the government also does not shut down the Fourth Amendment right to be free of warrantless search and seizures, and that it also does not mandate that an American citizen show their medical records to get into a public building. He added that this all is against our Constitution, and that these vicious culprits are violating all of our Bill of Rights—except for our Second Amendment.

It is very touching to see how Kennedy explains to us—to we who are awake to these injustices—just how we should handle those who still do not understand, those who are caught up in this ‘propaganda psyop.’ He graciously advises, “What I see that our job is, is to fight for them until they can wake up—and start fighting for themselves..

Now, while many of us have been engrossed in this vaccination disaster, there also have been new developments on the Hunter Biden laptop situation. For starters, former Defense Intelligence Agency Deputy Director Douglas Wise, who previously had signed the letter attacking the New York Post laptop story as potential Russian disinformation, now has admitted to knowing that much of the story had to be true—but he also has declared that he has no regrets about signing the letter at the time.

We also have seen news developments whereby Joe Biden’s lawyers apparently found classified documents in a Washington, D. C. office, referred to as the ‘Penn Biden Center,’ which was formerly used by Biden after he left the vice presidency…and then a short time after that, Biden’s personal counsel stated that more documents were identified in Biden’s garage at his home in Wilmington, Delaware…and then a short while after that, the FBI found six additional classified documents at this same residence.

Former Government Official Kash Patel, in an interview on Steve Bannon’s War Room, asserted that the Biden document finds started with the Department of Justice’s investigation of the Hunter Biden laptop during the past four years—and that ‘all roads lead to Hunter Biden’s laptop’.

Patel also has proclaimed, “The Biden document scandal is going to be the largest ongoing criminal conspiracy in U. S. history.” Moreover, Patel asserted that Joe Biden is not the real target, and that the ultimate target is the two-tiered system of justice. He also declared that there were a few, what he refers to as ‘good cops,’ who were left at the FBI and who exploited Hunter Biden’s laptop—and that these good cops discerned that the Communist China and Ukraine information on the laptop all ties back to Joe Biden.

Hunter Biden’s laptop also recently was featured on Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News. Tucker talked on breaking news regarding emails that show that Hunter Biden shared classified documents with his Ukrainian business partner via a suspicious email. Carlson explained, “What we’re looking at here is a crime. Hunter Biden clearly knew it was a crime because he told his business partner in the same email to go to CVS and buy a burner phone”.

This suspicious email was reported by Miranda Devine from the New York Post. Then, a second email surfaced that showed that Hunter Biden definitely was sharing classified information with certain individuals at Burisma—a Ukrainian-owned private energy company that had Hunter serving on its Board of Directors. This act represents espionage.

And this story is not going to fade away. Now, a third email has been uncovered that shows yet more Biden family crimes that are related to classified information and espionage. This third email was sent from Sean Keeley from Blue Star Strategies, which is a firm reportedly under investigation by the DOJ since 2021. This email was sent to several individuals at Rosemont Seneca, an investment firm cofounded by Hunter; individuals at Blue Star Strategies; and one individual from Burisma.

And this quagmire of Biden family corruption has yet another facet. With regard to the set of classified documents found at Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware residence, it appears that according to a ‘Background Screening Request’ form that Hunter Biden filled out back in 2018, Hunter owned the Delaware residence.

And on the ‘Monthly Rent’ portion of the form, Hunter claimed that he paid $49,910 in rent each month. That is quite an extremely high rent payment that Hunter says he paid for his parents’ Delaware home. Was this Hunter Biden’s way of funneling the money he earned with his father’s political connections back to his father?

Now, as one can imagine, enquiring minds are very interested in seeing the formal visitor logs on people who visited this Biden residence in Delaware. But not so surprisingly, the White House continues to insist that no such logs exist. Still, it looks like ‘lady luck’ is not riding with the Biden’s on this one, as the Secret Service has stated that they are prepared to turn over documentation of visitors to Biden’s Delaware home if this is requested by Congress.

And request it they will.

Yes, the tide is changing in this war on good versus evil…more and more so each and every day. There has been a power shift in the House of Representatives, and it is now in Republican hands. As a result, we now see warriors at the front of the battle fighting this massive Deep State corruption…warriors such as Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA), who recently took a massive step by launching a formal investigation into the classified materials found at both Biden’s Delaware home and the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D. C.

As well, Rep. James Comer, Chairman of the House Oversight Committee, declared that they already have requested that the Head of the National Archives come in and do a transcribed interview regarding the classified Biden documents. They also have requested specific information from both the White House Counsel and National Archives.

Moreover, Comer has stated: “I want to be clear. This is an investigation of Joe Biden”

NEW HOUSE OVERSIGHT CHAIR JAMES COMER: "I want to be clear. This is an investigation of Joe biden" pic.twitter.com/R0SUhQtxDk — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) November 17, 2022

Now, we all anticipate that the Cabal-run intelligence agencies are going to stonewall any investigative efforts—and indeed they are—but former Government Official Kash Patel recently explained that anyone who defies a subpoena by the Congress can be arrested by the Congressional Sergeant at Arms at the direction of Speaker Kevin McCarthy…and that there are jail cells at the bottom of the U. S. Capitol building!

In addition, the new Congress also has many other irons in the fire. For example, former U. S. National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn has stated that the House of Representatives recently adopted a vitally important House rule that may offer We the People one more opportunity to restore much of our beloved Constitutional Republic. Flynn further explained that this particular rule “could lead to the exposure of the long train of abuses that have been visited on Americans by a politicized FBI, Justice of Department, and the larger security state.”

General Flynn also calls for the creation of a new “Church Committee, similar to the committee created in the aftermath of President Richard Nixon’s resignation in August, 1974. One of the purposes of that committee was to propose legislation to protect U. S. citizens from overreach of U. S. intelligence agencies, legislation direly needed by We the People in our present circumstances!

Former Government Official Kash Patel also is calling for the House to investigate corruption in the U. S. intelligence agencies—and he focused upon the FBI in particular in a recent interview on X22 Report. During this exchange, Patel alleges that the FBI was behind the fake Steele Dossier used to target Donald Trump and members of his 2016 presidential campaign, that the FBI hid the Hunter Biden laptop and manipulated elections—and that the FBI essentially colluded to overthrow the U. S. Government.

Patel stressed his belief that the House has the ability to ferret out evidence to this effect, and thus expose those he refers to as the ‘Deep State’ within the U. S. Government.

This ‘Deep State’ was on clear display during the recent China spy balloon episode. Faux President Biden said that he made his decision to wait on shooting down the spy weapon based upon “a strong recommendation” from his Defense Department staff, including Joint Chiefs Chairman General Mark Milley—as they told him that there was a risk to the safety and security of people on the ground.

Well, well, well…. Most of us remember this same General Milley telling us that China is not our enemy. And then there was the time when the duplicitous, or shall we say more accurately treasonous, Milley had secret calls with China in 2020 that undermined President Trump. Fortunately, U. S. House Speaker already has requested a briefing on this sad situation.

Nonetheless, we know that this Deep State has been operating in the United States for decades now. On the ever-reliable—in terms of dissemination of ‘the truth and nothing but the truth’—Tucker Carlson Tonight show on Fox News, we recently saw how Carlson straightforwardly stated that the CIA was involved in the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy!

And then even more recently, Carlson claimed that the Deep State ousted former President Richard M. Nixon because Nixon suggested to then-CIA Director Richard Helms that he knew “who shot John,” meaning former President John F. Kennedy…and then Nixon implied that the CIA was directly involved in Kennedy’s assassination! Thankfully, this conversation was tape-recorded.

We the People can be thankful that brave warriors like Tucker Carlson currently are leading the charge for a takedown of this Deep State, which includes much more than bad actors in America’s government. Indeed, Big Tech also is another big player in this war of good versus evil.

And strides also are being made by the Global White Hat Alliance in that area, thanks to many courageous Patriots who are coming forward and exposing the filth behind the scenes at these corporations. This is evident in the fact that Big Tech’s ‘Big Five’ have taken what can only be referred to as a ‘market beating’ this past year.

Indeed, Amazon, Apple, Google-parent Alphabet, Facebook-parent Meta, and Microsoft all ended the year with stock prices down from 25 to 50 percent amid declining ad revenue, industry-wide layoffs, and reduced demand.

So much for their silencing of Trump and We the People!

Folks also owe Elon Musk a debt of gratitude for purchasing Twitter, and subsequently working on the restoration of free speech on that widely-used platform. Just this past December, Musk put out this provocative tweet: “The legacy media should worry about its reputation. We have only just begun.” Seems like after exposing the corruption on Twitter, Musk’s focus currently is on the dishonest main stream media.

In addition, one of the other bastions of the Deep State, academia, also is facing bad news. College enrollment recently slid for the fifth consecutive semester—and it actually has trended downward for the past decade. Folks are realizing that many colleges cater to the Global/Deep State mob, and are seeking alternate routes for their careers.

Deep State-backed human trafficking, the Cabal’s biggest moneymaker, is being targeted full force, as well. We recently saw where an anti-human trafficking operation in California resulted in the arrests of 368 people.

These types of sting operations, including a cleanup of a vast number of worldwide underground trafficking tunnels, currently are underway by the Global White Hat Alliance. And not a moment too soon, as Department of Homeland Security estimates are that 25 million people are trafficking victims worldwide, and that annual global profits from human trafficking are $150 billion.

Actually, many things are going on behind the scenes, as the main stream media are not covering the true state of the world. Whenever folks get disillusioned, wondering if there truly is a White Hat Alliance and if the Military truly did not hand over control of America to Communists, they would do well to listen to a certain two-year-old interview of the aforementioned General Michael Flynn, dating back to January, 2021.

In this exchange with Alex Jones on Info Wars, Flynn is more candid with the public than we have ever seen him. And he exudes true hope and confidence on a better America to come.

During this interview, Flynn states that almost all U. S. elections were rigged. He explains that during the November, 2020 Presidential election, there was foreign election interference from multiple countries—and that “Donald Trump was the clear winner.” Flynn adds that from about November 3, 2020 to November 8, 2020, those who rigged the election just started stuffing the ballot boxes—and that these culprits got caught, and everyone knows it.

General Flynn goes on to state that five states shut down in the early morning hours following Election Day. At this point, Flynn clarifies, the Democrats realized that the fraudulent algorithms that they programmed into the Dominion Voting Systems machines and Electronic Security Systems machines were not going to be enough to beat Donald Trump. He further explained that 95 percent of the voting in this country is done by those two systems, that those two systems and the companies that own them are partially owned by the Communist Party—and that there is clear evidence of foreign interference!

Flynn also explains in this interview that President Trump had instituted Executive Orders back in 2018 aimed at catching illegal election interference, and that these Executive Orders were reinstituted in 2019 and 2020. He also asserts that the election interference that occurred in the November, 2020 Presidential election is described/covered in above-mentioned Trump Executive Orders—and that the United States subsequently is in a state of National Emergency!

Now, in the next part of this Info Wars interview, which we keep in mind was held in January, 2021, Flynn explains that President Trump already has declared the National Emergency, and thus merely has to decide whether to execute certain procedures that are well within his authority. Flynn also then confirms that the foreign election interference came from China, Serbia, Italy, Spain, and Germany.

Flynn then expresses his disgust with the FBI and then-Director Christopher Krebs of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), both of whom stated on October 30, 2020 and then about one week after the 2020 Presidential election that there had been no foreign interference at all. Yet, as Flynn relates, the FBI and CISA both confirmed that there was foreign interference in our election on November 3 by Iran—and thus the United Stated most certainly did have foreign interference.

Flynn subsequently proclaims that if We the People knew what China has been doing inside of this country for the last 30 years, since the Clinton era of the mid-1990s, we would be astounded. He then explains that China’s nefarious infiltration has taken place in America’s academia, our banking system, our tech systems, and in Hollywood.

But then, thankfully, Flynn lays out something that gives us hope amidst this storm. He explains that Federalist Paper #73 on the U. S. Constitution declares that the President has authority above the other two branches of government due to the fact that the President has the responsibility for national security—and that the President is not really even considered to be a branch of government.

At the end of this interview held back in January, 2021, General Flynn states that President Trump is at crucible moment—and that he believes that the President will continue on in office, despite intimidation tactics.

Of course, when we fast forward to this moment in time, we now see that Trump obviously decided to step back in January, 2021, and put the Military—still under his direction—at the forefront of this battle. He clearly—and we can verify this by the cleanup of evil worldwide that we are witnessing—decided to make this about more than an election win…he decided to make this about a total defeat of the Global Cabal/Deep State.

What other choice could Trump make, in all good conscience? The entire world suffers from this Satanic evil, and America—the only country that was established by Almighty God of the Bible, the only country whose Constitution has Bible verses threaded throughout—is the only country that can, with God’s backing, defeat this demonic force.

And right now, Trump and his Global White Alliance most definitely are winning…but only because, as Trump lets us know regularly, Almighty God has stepped in to back them. We do not know how far God will take this, but huge strides have been made in ‘outing’ this Global Deep State, even to the point that General Flynn, in a recent interview on Awaken America, proudly announced that the enemy is acting the way that they are because they are extremely worried.

Flynn also urged the American people to be ready to rally at the right time, as there will be a time in the near future that unification of spirit will be needed. And he added, “2023 is going to be historic, and I’m glad I’m alive”.

Such zeal and confidence from our revered general! And it’s also interesting to note that General Flynn’s assessment that Trump and the White Hat Military remain in charge coincides with Derek Johnson’s assessment appraisal of this situation. Johnson is an army veteran who has been superb in explaining that America is in a ‘Military Occupancy,’ outlined in the Law of War Manual signed on June 12, 2015!

Both of these Military men have been vetted by President Trump, and both are working furiously to get the message out that Trump is the legitimate winner of the November, 2020 Presidential election. In a recent interview, Johnson also said that the Space Force, which is concentrated on Cyber warfare, is in charge of everything associated with the Military at the present time—and that it can shut down the Internet and has been doing that on occasion.

Johnson went on to state that Fox News, etc. are controlled right now in terms of their reporting—and not involved in this Military Operation. He added that in June, 2017, there is a Military document that shows that some of the Military personnel were scheduled for training on tunnels—and that the Military is still involved in cleaning up the human trafficking tunnels.

In terms of President Trump’s comeback, only he and probably a select few at the top level of the Military know ‘the plan.’ We do see that Trump has been making himself more and more visible of late, and that his Truth and Telegram posts are aimed at making it perfectly clear that his main goal is ridding America and the world of the evil that has been so very pervasive these past several decades.

One of Trump’s recent Telegram messages spoke to this objective, where he declared, “I’m not liking Globalists too much, but they don’t like me too much either.”

These Globalists that Trump refers to include, especially, those who have infiltrated the United States of America. He loves his country dearly, as he has stated for decades. And Trump has asserted on more than one occasion that he caught the ‘Swamp’—meaning the Deep State actors—and all of the corruption that has been going on in this country. Trump also recently issued another very cryptic Telegram message relating to this so-called ‘Swamp’: “I have info on everyone.” Those whom he refers to cannot be sleeping very well these days….

Moreover, recently while campaigning in Columbia, South Carolina, Trump proclaimed, “We’re going to find the Deep State actors who have burrowed into the government, fire them, and escort them from federal buildings.” And Trump added, “That will go very quickly”.

One does not have to read between the lines when Trump talks on his ‘future’ plans as President, either. It’s quite obvious that he is referring to the present moment in time, to the fact that he is the real President right now.

For example, Trump recently promised, “When I am Commander-in-Chief, I will work with Congress and our great military leaders—not the ones you see on television. I don’t consider them leaders.” Trump went on to vow, “We’re gonna work with them to build a state-of-the-art, next-generation missile-defense shield”.

“Not the ones you see on television.” Here, Trump clearly is saying that he does not consider them to be leaders. Of course not, as they answer to the Global Cabal, and are not a part of the Global Alliance of White Hat Patriotic Military with the real power—the latter of which is made up of U. S. loyal Military, the Pentagon and Space Force, and also certain Asian elders and benevolent European nobility—all of which currently are very busy destroying evil right down to its very disgusting and decaying dregs!

These evil despots thought that they had it all figured out. The Biden/Obama arm of this Global Deep State currently waves a ‘Build Back Better’ banner to cover for their destruction of America. But to build back better, one has to destroy something first.

And that is exactly what they have set out to do. Once we understand the following doctrine that they adhere to, we understand everything involved in their manipulative schemes: The bankers will ensure that we stay in debt. The pharmaceutical companies will ensure that we stay sick. The weapons manufacturers will ensure that we keep going to war. The media will ensure that we are prevented from knowing the truth. And the Government will ensure that all of this is done legally.”

Ephesians 6:12 tells us: “For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” With all that Almighty God currently is revealing to us, in terms of the widespread and systemic evil on this planet, it has become apparent that Satan has infiltrated on many/many different levels worldwide.

Sadly, these evil Satanic/Communist Elites somehow penetrated even our beloved America, God’s bastion of His Holy Biblical principles based upon His Goodness and Truth. This disheartening reality was on full and nauseating display recently at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards show, where we saw Satanism being openly celebrated in a deliberately blatant Satanic ritual, while the audience loudly cheered

“Now the Spirit expressly says that in latter times some will depart from the faith, giving heed to deceiving spirits and doctrines of demons, speaking lies in hypocrisy, having their own conscience seared with a hot iron” (1 Timothy 4:1-2). Truly, the latter days are upon us. And those who follow these “doctrines of demons” have no shame when it comes to endeavoring to push their despicable desires onto We the People.

But not so fast.

As stated earlier, America is the only country that can stop the Globalists’ agenda. Only God knows what the near future has in store for this country, for the entire world that He created. And at some point, the Bible prophesies foretold that there will be a one-world government, economy, and religious system. But perhaps…just perhaps…it is God’s will that these demons at Davos and their minions/followers worldwide will fail for a time…that they will go down in complete and utter despair and destruction for a brief moment in time.

Perhaps the Global Cabal have pushed their devious schemes too fast this time, and the Global White Hat Alliance—under Almighty God’s guiding Hand, if He so chooses—will bring about a period of respite for a brief period of time before the evils ones are able to come back and accomplish their final, end-time goals.

Remember, Hitler promised a 1,000-year reign, and it lasted only 12 years. The hundreds of millions, or even billions, that will be dying over the next 5 to 10 years—due to energy and food shortages, the economy meltdown, and manmade diseases and vaccines—will create even more rebellion toward the Globalists.

And We the People are waking up in droves. We are fighting back. We used to be afraid of the dark…until we learned that we are a Light of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ—and that the dark is thus afraid of us!

In the Lord’s Holy Bible, God calls us His ‘Workmanship’…and the meaning of that term in the Greek translates to ‘Noble Perfection.’ We are right where we need to be, and yes, like Esther in the Bible, we were indeed born “for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14).

These Satanist Elites, just like Hitler and Marx and Stalin and all of the rest, have a ‘God complex’…but these small, petty, and narcissist despots are not—and never will be—the gods that they are trying so hard to become.

We Believers in Christ—that Jesus was the Son of God Who died for our sins and rose again—we follow the one True and Living God. We are the beloved and precious children of the Alpha and the Omega, the everlasting Ancient of Days, and as such, we put on our spiritual armor and continue to “fight the good fight of faith” (1 Timothy 6:12)…knowing that one day soon, the Lord will play His final chess move, and Satan will dissolve in utter defeat…indeed, the Devil will shriek in utter despair!

For now…each day…we arise with a heart full of hope…and shine our little light, in our own little corner of this world. Always forward!

And then, after facing whatever obstacles have come our way that day…in this world that seems now to be a never-ending and exhausting onslaught of pure evil…we go to bed at night, awaiting the peaceful slumber that only Our Sweet Lord can provide. And as we burrow on down into the covers, we tenderly remember the words of the late beloved Pastor Charles Haddon Spurgeon: “The sovereignty of God is the pillow upon which the Christian rests their head.”

And we will not go silently into the night!