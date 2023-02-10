CrimeLocalSociety

Medley Police Seeking To ID Subject Involved In Vehicle Burglary

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Meantime the driver (pictured above) of the Dodge follows the victim inside the business to act as a lookout. Both subjects returned to the Dodge and leave the scene.

MEDLEY, FL – On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Medley Police Officers responded to a motor vehicle burglary in the parking lot of 9795 NW 87th Avenue in Medley. Video surveillance shows the male suspect arriving in a dark colored Dodge Journey. The victim was followed from a bank in Doral, where he had withdrawn money. The Dodge parks close to the victim’s vehicle.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

An unidentified male exits the rear passenger side, walks to the victim’s driver’s door, damages the victim’s door lock, gains access, and steals an envelope that contained the recently withdrawn money. Meantime the driver of the Dodge follows the victim inside the business to act as a lookout. Both subjects returned to the Dodge and leave the scene.

Video surveillance shows the male suspect arriving in a dark colored Dodge Journey.
Video surveillance shows the male suspect arriving in a dark colored Dodge Journey.

Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to call the Medley Police Department at 305-883-2047 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

New Law Reportedly Turns California into Haven for…

Christopher Boyle

Trans Swimmer Lia Thomas Blatantly Exposed “Male Genitalia”…

Christopher Boyle

Vermont Man Gets Trial Date for Allegedly Killing WW2 Vet…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,253
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®