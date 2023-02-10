Medley Police Seeking To ID Subject Involved In Vehicle Burglary

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MEDLEY, FL – On Tuesday, January 24, 2023, Medley Police Officers responded to a motor vehicle burglary in the parking lot of 9795 NW 87th Avenue in Medley. Video surveillance shows the male suspect arriving in a dark colored Dodge Journey. The victim was followed from a bank in Doral, where he had withdrawn money. The Dodge parks close to the victim’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this subject is asked to call the Medley Police Department at 305-883-2047 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).