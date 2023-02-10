Marion County Man With 21 Prior Felony Convictions Arrested For Murder

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 42 year-old Brian Keron Welcome, for the murder of Eric Daugherty.

According to authorities, on November 28, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department to assist with the investigation of a homicide. When deputies arrived, they observed Daugherty to be deceased inside the living room of the home.

The investigation was assigned to Major Crimes Inspectors. During the investigation, Inspectors received information that Welcome, who was known to those present by his nickname “Rockafeller,” was present at the home at the time of the murder. Through interviews with eyewitnesses, it was established that immediately prior to the murder, Welcome was seated at a table in the living room and Daugherty was asleep on a nearby couch. Then, in an act described by one eyewitness as “cold-blooded,” Welcome suddenly stood up and, without any provocation whatsoever, produced a firearm and shot the victim, fatally wounding him.

Inspectors obtained an arrest warrant for Welcome for the offenses of Murder in the Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. According to state records, Welcome has 21 prior felony convictions. Welcome is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.