CrimeLocalSociety

Marion County Man With 21 Prior Felony Convictions Arrested For Murder

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Brian Keron Welcome
According to authorities, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 42 year-old Brian Keron Welcome, for the murder of Eric Daugherty. 

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Major Crimes detectives arrested 42 year-old Brian Keron Welcome, for the murder of Eric Daugherty. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to authorities, on November 28, 2022, MCSO deputies responded to Walnut Street in Dunnellon at the request of the Dunnellon Police Department to assist with the investigation of a homicide. When deputies arrived, they observed Daugherty to be deceased inside the living room of the home. 

The investigation was assigned to Major Crimes Inspectors. During the investigation, Inspectors received information that Welcome, who was known to those present by his nickname “Rockafeller,” was present at the home at the time of the murder. Through interviews with eyewitnesses, it was established that immediately prior to the murder, Welcome was seated at a table in the living room and Daugherty was asleep on a nearby couch. Then, in an act described by one eyewitness as “cold-blooded,” Welcome suddenly stood up and, without any provocation whatsoever, produced a firearm and shot the victim, fatally wounding him.

Inspectors obtained an arrest warrant for Welcome for the offenses of Murder in the Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. According to state records, Welcome has 21 prior felony convictions. Welcome is being held at the Marion County Jail without bond.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

GOP Hearings Into Biden Admin, Big Tech Suppression of…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Orange City Man, 26, Charged With Possessing Child…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Op-Ed: ‘Trans Lives Matter’ Activists Storm & Occupy…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.
1 of 2,252
You can support this publication by doing business with our website hosting provider. Funding for THE PUBLISHED REPORTER® graciously provided by SEARCHEN NETWORKS®