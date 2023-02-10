Is There An Effort to Silence Project Veritas Founder James O’Keefe? On Paid Leave After Employee Misconduct Allegations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





James O’Keefe speaking at an event in West Palm Beach, Florida. December 2018. Photo credit: Gage Skidmore.

MARMARONECK, NY – James O’Keefe, founder of undercover video sting group Project Veritas, is currently on paid leave and faces a potential ouster from his post after an internal memo signed by a third of the organization’s employees has alleged that he is “outright cruel” and a “power drunk tyrant” in his dealings with staff.

According to the memo, O’Keefe regularly “publicly humiliated” his employees with “verbal abuse” in what amounted to “public crucifixions,” and that staff was “troubled and frustrated” by his management style.

In addition, it was even claimed that on occasions O’Keefe – who founded Project Veritas in 2010 – forced individuals to take lie detector tests in an effort to root out leakers to the press.

“I would describe Project Veritas’ current environment with this saying: ‘The beatings will continue until morale improves,’” one staffer said in the memo, with a second individuals stating that “James has become a power drunk tyrant.”

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



James O'Keefe Meeting With Senators About Fauci & Defense Dept Documents, Says He's Not Suicidal



Why would he say that? How damaging are these documents?@JamesOKeefeIII pic.twitter.com/VO3YvkFcBf — Red Voice Media (@redvoicenews) February 10, 2023

The memo presented the nonprofit’s board on Monday with the signatures of 16 employees upon it.

Later on the same day that the memo was presented, the Project Veritas board voted to immediately reinstate two executives O’Keefe had fired the week prior, and the group’s founder went on paid leave, according to Project Veritas executive director Daniel Strack in an internal group chat.

The Effort to Silence James O'Keefe – by @amuse https://t.co/ZQ8Db4jstB — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) February 9, 2023

“James will be taking a few weeks of well-deserved [paid time off],” Strack reportedly said.

Currently, the future of the group’s founder is uncertain, although many commentators – both within and outside of the organization – have stated that without its O’Keefe – described as its “heart and soul” – Project Veritas really doesn’t exist, as his reporting was often the centerpiece of their stories.

Dear @Project_Veritas, if James O’Keefe, the founder and chairman of Project Veritas, is forced out because you corporate types have no stomach for REAL journalism, or because you have allegiances to Pfizer, we will follow @JamesOKeefeIII, and YOU will become an hollow shell. -VJ pic.twitter.com/1ZrYpGsz7N — RealVinnieJames (@RealVinnieJames) February 9, 2023

In response to comments on O’Keefe’s status, Strack told the media that the Project Veritas board is “constantly evaluating what the best path forward is for the organization.”

The problem for the #ProjectVeritas board is that James O’Keefe is the brand. To remove O’Keefe is to destroy the brand, leaving 65 employees on a sinking ship. Any board that makes such a ruinous call should itself be removed — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) February 10, 2023

O’Keefe himself has yet to publicly comment on the situation.