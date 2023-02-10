Charlotte County Deputies Catch Most Wanted Fugitive After Foot Pursuit Ends In Canal; Suspect Stated “I’m Not Going Back”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 25 year-old Sta’chawn L. Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. Wright then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Avenue, where deputies were able to apprehend him.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Deputies apprehended one of Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted persons last night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.

According to authorities, just before 6pm on Thursday, February 9, deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Avenue in Port Charlotte, seeking 25 year-old Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery.

Upon making contact with Wright’s girlfriend at the front door, the deputy could observe Wright on the lanai in the back of the residence. Another deputy approached from the rear of the residence and called to him by name. At that time, Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. As deputies pursued him, they gave multiple verbal commands to Wright to stop running, which he ignored. Wright then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Avenue, where deputies were able to apprehend him.

“In Charlotte County, if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable. I applaud my deputies for their efforts to locate and catch this individual and put him behind bars where he belongs. It looks like you are going back to jail, Sta’Chawn.” – SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Sta’Chawn Wright was taken into custody on charges of battery, second or subsequent, two counts of violation of probation, and resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.