Charlotte County Deputies Catch Most Wanted Fugitive After Foot Pursuit Ends In Canal; Suspect Stated “I’m Not Going Back”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
25 year-old Stachawn L. Wright
According to authorities, 25 year-old Sta’chawn L. Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. Wright then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Avenue, where deputies were able to apprehend him.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – Deputies apprehended one of Charlotte County’s Top Ten Most Wanted persons last night after a brief foot chase ended with the suspect being caught in a canal.

According to authorities, just before 6pm on Thursday, February 9, deputies responded to 23277 Lehigh Avenue in Port Charlotte, seeking 25 year-old Sta’chawn L. Wright. Wright is wanted for violating the terms of his probation following a domestic battery by strangulation charge in May of 2020. The violations include changing his residence without prior consent, failing to report to his probation officer as directed, and failure to maintain his daily schedule. Deputies also had an open probable cause for Wright following an incident in January of this year, resulting in a charge for battery.

Upon making contact with Wright’s girlfriend at the front door, the deputy could observe Wright on the lanai in the back of the residence. Another deputy approached from the rear of the residence and called to him by name. At that time, Wright stated “I’m not going back” and fled on foot, jumping over the fence in the backyard toward Peachland Blvd. As deputies pursued him, they gave multiple verbal commands to Wright to stop running, which he ignored. Wright then jumped into the canal between Peachland Blvd. and Delavan Avenue, where deputies were able to apprehend him.

“In Charlotte County, if you commit a crime, you will be held accountable. I applaud my deputies for their efforts to locate and catch this individual and put him behind bars where he belongs. It looks like you are going back to jail, Sta’Chawn.”

– SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL
Sta’Chawn Wright was taken into custody on charges of battery, second or subsequent, two counts of violation of probation, and resisting an officer without violence. He is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

