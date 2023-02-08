CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Vermont Man Gets Trial Date for Allegedly Killing WW2 Vet Grandfather, Mother in Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance Scheme

By Christopher Boyle
Nathan Carman, 29, purportedly killed his grandfather – John Chakalos, a former Army paratrooper and self-made multimillionaire – in December 2013 to collect from the family’s trust fund. He also killed his mother, according to prosecutors, in order to get his hands on their millions.
Nathan Carman, 29, purportedly killed his grandfather – John Chakalos, a former Army paratrooper and self-made multimillionaire – in December 2013 to collect from the family’s trust fund. He also killed his mother, Linda Carman, according to prosecutors, in order to get his hands on their millions.

RUTLAND, VT – A Vermont real estate heir has received an October 2023 trial date from a federal judge after having been accused of orchestrating a plot to murder both his World War 2 veteran grandfather and his mother in order to get his hands on their millions, according to prosecutors. 

Nathan Carman, 29, purportedly killed his grandfather – John Chakalos, a former Army paratrooper and self-made multimillionaire – in December 2013 to collect from the family’s trust fund. At the time Chakalos had been paying for Carman’s truck and apartment, in addition to a pony. 

After his grandfather’s death Carman received $550,000, but burned through the funds in just three years; it was at that time that he hatched yet another deadly plot to acquire more ill-gotten gains, this time by murdering his mother, federal prosecutors say. 

According to court documents, Carman invited his mother, Linda Carman, on a fishing trip in 2016 aboard his 31-foot boat; the boat subsequently sank at sea and Carman’s mother was never found, with Carman himself being discovered floating in a lifeboat a week later. 

Carman then filed an $85,000 insurance claim for the lost boat, which the insurance company challenged in court. 

Carman has so far been charged with federal wire fraud and the murder of his mother; however, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul van de Graaf and Nathanael Burris noted that they intend to accuse him of his grandfather’s murder as well. 

“Put simply, the charged scheme involves money, murder and misrepresentations,” they said. “The fraud scheme outlined in Counts One through Six charges Carman with committing two murders – the murder of his grandfather and the murder of his mother – to obtain access to millions of dollars in a trust fund and hiding his responsibility for those murders.” 

The trial is set to begin on October 2, 2023. 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
