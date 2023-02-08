Vermont Man Gets Trial Date for Allegedly Killing WW2 Vet Grandfather, Mother in Multi-Million Dollar Inheritance Scheme

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Nathan Carman, 29, purportedly killed his grandfather – John Chakalos, a former Army paratrooper and self-made multimillionaire – in December 2013 to collect from the family’s trust fund. He also killed his mother, Linda Carman, according to prosecutors, in order to get his hands on their millions.

RUTLAND, VT – A Vermont real estate heir has received an October 2023 trial date from a federal judge after having been accused of orchestrating a plot to murder both his World War 2 veteran grandfather and his mother in order to get his hands on their millions, according to prosecutors.

Nathan Carman, 29, purportedly killed his grandfather – John Chakalos, a former Army paratrooper and self-made multimillionaire – in December 2013 to collect from the family’s trust fund. At the time Chakalos had been paying for Carman’s truck and apartment, in addition to a pony.

After his grandfather’s death Carman received $550,000, but burned through the funds in just three years; it was at that time that he hatched yet another deadly plot to acquire more ill-gotten gains, this time by murdering his mother, federal prosecutors say.

According to court documents, Carman invited his mother, Linda Carman, on a fishing trip in 2016 aboard his 31-foot boat; the boat subsequently sank at sea and Carman’s mother was never found, with Carman himself being discovered floating in a lifeboat a week later.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



#NathanCarman is accused of shooting his WWII hero grandpa 10 years ago in an inheritance plot and killing his mother at sea in in 2013. A judge has scheduled his trial for October. #truecrime https://t.co/Q8EyuCCaeS — Michael Ruiz (@mikerreports) February 8, 2023

Carman then filed an $85,000 insurance claim for the lost boat, which the insurance company challenged in court.

Carman has so far been charged with federal wire fraud and the murder of his mother; however, Assistant U.S. Attorneys Paul van de Graaf and Nathanael Burris noted that they intend to accuse him of his grandfather’s murder as well.

“Put simply, the charged scheme involves money, murder and misrepresentations,” they said. “The fraud scheme outlined in Counts One through Six charges Carman with committing two murders – the murder of his grandfather and the murder of his mother – to obtain access to millions of dollars in a trust fund and hiding his responsibility for those murders.”

The trial is set to begin on October 2, 2023.