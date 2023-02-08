Op-Ed: ‘Trans Lives Matter’ Activists Storm & Occupy Oklahoma Capitol

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A mob of #trans activists took over the Oklahoma Capitol building to try & stop the state’s Republican lawmakers from passing bills that would outlaw the transitioning of minors & require teachers to inform parents if students identify as trans. Image: Andy Ngô / Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Oh, the irony of it all… A horde of rowdy trans activists stormed the Oklahoma Capital on January 6, 2023. Videos of the trans activists taking over Oklahoma’s capitol quickly made their way on Twitter and showed the mob filling the main atrium.

A mob of #trans activists took over the Oklahoma Capitol building to try & stop the state’s Republican lawmakers from passing bills that would outlaw the transitioning of minors & require teachers to inform parents if students identify as trans. pic.twitter.com/TPxdhKe9Eq — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) February 7, 2023

About 150 people, many holding flags, signs and banners, chanted “Trans lives matter” ahead of a new legislative session in which GOP lawmakers had pre-filed bills aimed at curtailing treatments like hormone replacement therapy, the Oklahoma University Daily reported.

A second chant would shortly break out and the mob could be heard chanting, “This is our house.”

Libs of TikTok tweeted:

Wow. Literally shaking. Oklahoma came under attack today by a group of insurrectionists. I’m sure the FBI is already on it and will use every available resource to identify all these domestic terrorists. https://t.co/T5SFZMTik8 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 7, 2023

The misguided mob protested legislation by Republicans to protect minors from gender-rejecting ideology, medications, and mutilations, but that’s NOT how they verbalized saving kids from chemical castration, sterilization, and physical mutilation.

Oklahoma state senator David Bullard filed the new bill and stated “We have a sacred duty to protect our children from those who wish to do them harm.”

“Senate Bill 129 is designed to protect our children from those who want to benefit financially at their expense. Child abuse is a felony in our state and mutilating a young person’s genitalia should be viewed no differently,” asserted Sen. Bullard.

During Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address Monday, he encouraged the ban of gender-confirming health care for all minors as part of his goal to improve the protection of Oklahomans.

“We must protect our most vulnerable – our children. After all, minors can’t vote, can’t purchase alcohol, can’t purchase cigarettes… we shouldn’t allow a minor to get a permanent gender-altering surgery in Oklahoma. That’s why I am calling on the legislature to send me a bill that bans all gender transition surgeries and hormone therapies on minors in the state!” Stitt proclaimed.

The motley crew rallied against Senate Bill 129 and Senate Bill 252.

Senate Bill 129 would ban health care professionals from referring anyone under 26 for gender-affirming care, including both surgical and non-surgical interventions.

Senate Bill 252 aims to prevent anyone under 18 from undergoing top or bottom surgery.

Top surgeries are procedures focused on the chest:

Mastectomy

breast augmentation

Examples of bottom surgery for biological females identifying as males:

removal of the uterus, known as a hysterectomy

removal of the vagina, known as a vaginectomy

construction of a penis through metoidioplasty or phalloplasty

Examples of bottom surgery for biological males identifying as female:

penectomy

orchiectomy

labiaplasty

urethroplasty

vaginoplasty

Recommended book: “Lost in Trans Nation: A Child Psychiatrist’s Guide Out of the Madness,” by Miriam Grossman. “Don’t be blindsided like so many parents I know,” warns Grossman, “be proactive and get educated. Feel prepared and confident to discuss trans, nonbinary, or whatever your child brings to the dinner table.” Whether it’s the “trans is as common as red hair” claim, or the “I’m not your son, I’m your daughter” proclamation, or the “do you prefer a live son or a dead daughter’ threat, says Grossman, no family is immune, and every parent must be prepared.”

Kudos to Gov. Kevin Stitt, Sen. Bullard, and the other elected officials that walked the talk to protect minors and young adults from permanent and irreversible surgeries.

Children’s rights are human rights. Parent’s rights are human rights. And no child is born in the wrong body.