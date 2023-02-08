Op-Ed: Has Your Mayor in the USA Signed the Global Declaration of Mayors? I Hope Not

Then 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives into New York City after crossing the Atlantic in a sailboat and attend press conference at North Cove Marina. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“Major American cities are literally signing themselves over to a transnational ruling order at the behest of the installed globalist puppets in the White House.” –Joe Schaeffer

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I like to read books, articles, blogs, and information about the great climate crisis hoax, the green and clean energy hoax, and other hoaxes connected to the World Economic Forum (WEF), the United Nations (UN), the World Health Organization(WHO) – and of course, the Joe Biden administration.

Nine in 10 mayors in the USA “agree that climate change is real and caused by human activities, not by natural changes in the environment,” reads a statement in the report, “Mayors and the Climate Crisis.”

My question: Why are mayors in America buying into the climate crisis hoax?

“Why is Soros-intimate Blinken pushing American mayors to sign Global Mayors Declaration?” is a 2023 commentary in the World Tribune called Corporate WATCH by journalist Joe Schaeffer.

My question: Do the governors know what their mayors are doing?

Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of State, gave the keynote address at the at the United States Conference of Mayors’ 91st Winter Meeting.

Schaeffer asks, “Why would a secretary of State, whose work is wholly devoted to foreign policy, feel the need to speak to an audience of American mayors? Blinken informed the mayors that they can rely on the Biden State Department to help connect them to international governing bodies.”(bold emphasis mine)

“Now, I realize it may be a little unusual for the Secretary of State to address the Conference of Mayors. And as you heard from Mayor Suarez – and I’m told this is accurate – I have been – I will be the first Secretary of State to do so.”

Republican Frances Suarez is the mayor of Miami, Florida.

My questions: Why do mayors in the U.S. need to connect to international governing bodies? Aren’t mayors supposed to govern their own states for “We the People?”

“Another immediate challenge is, of course, the climate crisis, which America’s mayors know – and see firsthand – there is a clear, present, and growing danger,” states Blinken. “Now, maybe you live in Florida, which last fall was hit by Hurricane Ian, one of the worst disasters in a century.”

Blinken continues “A lot of these rules get shaped in windowless conference rooms around the world, sometimes in the United Nations system. That’s where it’s actually happening. That’s where decisions are made that actually affect the way that everyone gets to use this technology.”

My question: Shouldn’t these rules get shaped in conference rooms in the United States of America pertaining to our communities, counties, cities, and states? To ask the question is to answer it. The answer is “YES.”

The USA is a sovereign nation. We reject world governance, the Great Reset (aka New World Order by Klaus Schwab and his minions). Freedom-loving citizens will not be dominated by a cabal of elite wanna-be dictators of the entire globe.

“So public health, climate, supply chains, the future of technology, economic security – these are the issues that our diplomats, your diplomats are working on day-in and day-out. It’s what we mean when we talk about a foreign policy for the middle class,” Blinken states.

My questions: Why does the U.S. middle class need their own foreign policy? And what does that even mean?

“The subnational team will also strengthen partnerships between America’s mayors and the world. U.S. mayors are already leading in the global arena – last fall at COP27, where the Mayors Conference hosted sessions on climate migration, social justice, and financing,” Blinken added.

COP27 is a climate change summit that is held annually by the United Nations. Biden’s special climate envoy John Kerry was part of the deal making at the UN climate summit in Egypt that established a long-discussed fund early Sunday that some call reparations from rich countries with high carbon omissions. But the US could chip in $1 billion this year and billions more in years to come – even as China won’t be contributing to the fund.

By the way, the UN is BFFs with the WEF.

The Menino Survey of Mayors, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation, is an annual project to understand the most pressing needs and policy priorities of America’s mayors from large and mid-size (over 75,000 residents) cities.

Mayors overwhelmingly continue to agree that climate change is due to human activities. This year, 90 percent of mayors acknowledge climate change is human-induced. While there are some partisan differences, the most notable gap is actually between Republican mayors and Republican voters. Seventy-one percent of Republican mayors agree, relative to just 32 percent of Republican voters.

“John Coleman, the founder of The Weather Channel, and various other critics have called the theory that human use of carbon-based fossil fuels will lead to catastrophic global warming or climate change a “hoax.” It is, but it’s more than that, it’s criminal.” –Forbes

Global Declaration of Mayors

Excerpts:

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) is delighted to announce that 100 mayors, from almost 50 countries on five continents have signed the Global Declaration of Mayors for Democracy. Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway of Madison, Wisconsin was the 100th mayor to endorse the declaration.

We take note of the 2022 U7 Mayors Declaration and the 2022 Global Declaration of Mayors for Democracy, and recognize that many cities are already taking responsibility for addressing global challenges such as climate change, social polarization and inequality, biodiversity loss, pollution and the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the World Tribune, The list of signers include a disturbing number of American cities currently binding themselves to an internationalist governing plan, including:

Atlanta, Denver, Fort Collins, Colo., Jackson, Mississippi, Los Angeles, Madison, Wisc., Minneapolis, Oklahoma City, Philadelphia, Portland, Oregon, Rochester Hills, Michigan, San Antonio, Seattle, St. Louis.

These are called “Global Mayors for Democracy cities.”

From climate change to racial injustice, cities and their citizens are on the frontlines of global challenges. GMF Cities connects the United States and Europe at the city level to address our shared challenges. Our high-impact gatherings, peer exchanges, and applied research spark transformative change: When cities learn from and build on each other’s initiatives, the best policies and practices can be replicated at scale.

“The Marshall Fund’s website reveals the details of this Global Mayors Declaration, which was totally hatched by and is tied to an internationalist governing order…It is abundantly clear that the global mayors are not merely meant to exchange useful ideas from one city to another. This is about establishing authoritative policymaking for local American towns at the international level,” asserts Schaeffer.

George Soros’s Open Society Foundation lavishly funds the German Marshall Fund (see $100,000-$999,999 range).

Other major donors include Big Tech behemoths Amazon, Google and Microsoft, the Rockefeller Foundation, and corporate supporters Boeing, Exxon and Deloitte.

The Real Story on the Carbon Emissions Deception

When global-warming alarmists warn of a looming climate apocalypse, they avoid giving a metric to prove their claims. They blame man-made climate change for a vast array of ills, including floods, droughts, wildfires, and tornados. But they never quantify what they say is the driving force behind it all: temperature, as reported in an article in the New American.

They have a very good reason. Actual temperature data doesn’t cooperate with their party line that mankind is ruining the planet with its addiction to so-called fossil fuels and its appetite for ample, affordable energy.

Too few taxpayers are demanding proof, and too many are willing to accept global-warming fictions on blind faith, opening the door for federal regulators to foist irrational energy restrictions on the public. Understanding Earth’s climate fluctuations will make us much less willing to let them stifle our economic, industrial, and social progress, while understanding environmentalists’ true motives may incite us to expose their deceit, the article continues.

Has Miami, Florida bought into the climate crisis hoax?

Miami Foundation. In 2021, Miami-Dade County received a challenge grant offer from the Adrienne Arsht-Rockefeller Foundation Resilience Center to fast start an extreme heat initiative under the Resilient305 program. This grant led to the creation of the world’s first Chief Heat Officer position. The Climate and Heat Health Task Force will prioritize short-term actions, create a framework for prioritizing future actions and for monitoring progress, and recommend staffing and other resource needs for implementation around extreme heat.

“Climate Change Did Not Cause Recent Record Heat Waves” reports an article in Heartland Institute.

The article continues, The U.S. Climate Reference Network, a network consisting solely of high-quality, unbiased temperature measuring stations, has shown no sustained increase in daily high temperatures in the United States since it was established in 2005.

“What I find most interesting is when you examine official statewide maximum temperatures since record keeping began in about 1895, only two out of fifty have occurred in the twenty-first century…Climate alarmists regularly claim we live in the “hottest decade ever.” The records do not support that claim.

RESILIENT 305 – Regarded as an international world-class destination, the Greater Miami region & the Beaches (GM&B) is a unique partnership of Miami-Dade County, the City of Miami, and the City of Miami Beach. “We came together to lead development of our community’s resilience under the 100 Resilient Cities Network – Pioneered by the Rockefeller Foundation.”

Whenever I see funding from the Rockefeller Foundation, my hoaxer alarm goes ding-ding-ding.

In 2013, The Rockefeller Foundation pioneered 100 Resilient Cities to help more cities build resilience to the physical, social, and economic challenges that are a growing part of the 21st century.

Articles on the Rockefeller Foundation website:

Resources:

Heartland Institute Sends 8,000 Teachers Climate Denial ‘Textbook’

The 15th International Conference on Climate Change, being held in Orlando, FL from Feb. 23-25, 2023.

Climate Depot publisher Marc Morano is the author of the 2021 book, “Green Fraud: Why the Green New Deal Is Even Worse than You Than You Think” and the author of the best-selling 2018 book, “The Politically Incorrect Guide to Climate Change.” He is also the award-winning producer, writer and host of Climate Hustle — a film released in 2016 to hundreds of U.S. theatres — and Climate Hustle 2 in 2020. He served as a senior staffer at the U.S. Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works.

What can you do?

Contact the mayor of your city and ask questions. Has she/he signed the Global Declaration of Mayors. Attend a city council meeting and ask questions. Contain the governor of your state and ask questions.

