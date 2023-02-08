GOP Hearings Into Biden Admin, Big Tech Suppression of Hunter Biden Laptop Story Begins

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

“Today’s hearing is the House Oversight and Accountability Committee’s first step in examining the coordination between the federal government and Big Tech to restrict protected speech and interfere in the democratic process,” House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer said during his opening remarks at 10 a.m. Wednesday morning.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Republican-led hearing is taking place in Washington, D.C. Wednesday that will be looking into allegations that the Biden Administration and “Big Tech” social media companies worked together to suppress a New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop prior to the 2020 presidential election.

The hearing will be presided over by House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chairman James Comer, whose stated goal will be to expose whether or not the Biden Admin and Big Tech had colluded in order to possibly affect the results of the 2020 election.

In addition, Comer is also floating the concern that social media has an undue degree of influence over political discourse in the United States.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 and eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner. Subsequent reports by multiple legacy media groups dismissed the contents of the laptop – including emails, text messages, photos and financial records documenting illicit behavior and potentially illegal business dealings with foreign entities – as “Russian disinformation.”

The New York Post had initially broken the story on the laptop, but social media companies initially worked to suppress the story. However, the laptop and its contents were later verified by both The New York Times and Washington Post – two outlets who had initially derided it as “fake” – as being completely legitimate.

“On October 14, 2020, the New York Post published its first story based on information contained in Hunter Biden’s laptop,” Comer said. “Immediately following the story’s publication, America witnessed a coordinated campaign by social media companies, mainstream news, and the intelligence community to suppress and delegitimize the existence of Hunter Biden’s laptop and its contents.”

Among those to be questioned at the hearing will be several former high-ranking executives from Twitter, including Yoel Roth, Vijaya Gadde and James Baker.

“Many social media platforms are under the control of people who are hostile to the fundamental American principles of free speech and expression protected in the U.S. Constitution,” Comer said. “We’ve witnessed Big Tech autocrats wield their unchecked power to suppress the speech of Americans to promote their preferred political opinions. Twitter was once one of these platforms – until Elon Musk purchased the company a few months ago.”

Other lines of questioning slated for the hearing concern whether the Biden family “peddled influence and access around the world for profit.”