COPS: Orange City Man, 26, Charged With Possessing Child Porn; Girls Estimated To Range From 7 To 13 Years Old

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Jacob Pugliese, 26, of Orange City, was arrested Friday afternoon at home on six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was later released from the Branch Jail on $60,000 bail.

A 26-year-old Orange City man was arrested on six charges of possessing child pornography after a tip led to the discovery of several sexually explicit videos of children on his computer.

According to authorities, Jacob Pugliese, was arrested Friday afternoon at home on six counts of possession of a sexual performance by a child. He was later released from the Branch Jail on $60,000 bail.

His arrest followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerts local law enforcement to reports of exploitation and child pornographic material that have been shared online.

The tip led to sheriff’s detectives executing a search warrant at Pugliese’s home on Tanglewood Drive in Orange City. Detectives seized cell phones, computers, laptops, tablets and a kindle tablet for forensic examination and located several videos or photos of sexual exploitation of girls estimated to range from 7 to 13 years old.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The investigation indicates Pugliese uploaded files containing suspected child pornography and sent the files to other users.

Due to the nature of the materials found, the Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public of this case and asking anyone who may have more information to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574.