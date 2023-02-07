Op-Ed: CBS Airs Satanic Performance During Grammys – You Can Sign One Million Moms’ Petition

This year’s Grammy Awards show on CBS brought debauchery to a national television audience in the form of Satanic worship and vile celebration. Image: CBS / Twitter.

“And since they did not see fit to acknowledge God, God gave them up to a debased mind to do what ought not to be done.” (Romans 1:28, ESV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – The ladies at the One Million Moms organization are hopping mad. And you can sign their petition for CBS. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.

To CBS From One Million Moms:

I am horrified that this year’s Grammy Awards show on CBS brought debauchery to a national television audience in the form of Satanic worship and vile celebration. The message sent by such evil performances could influence others in decisions that have eternal consequences.

I implore you to consider the impact your television network has on others. Please be more responsible in the future and avoid any association with the Grammys. The award show has a proven record of acting from a reprobate mindset.

The Grammy ceremony aired during primetime when teens would likely watch and be exposed. But this terribly dark and hypersexualized performance wasn’t appropriate for an audience of any age.

The Disgusting Grammy Awards:

On Sunday, February 5, the 65th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony aired on the CBS network. Originally designed to recognize outstanding artists in the music industry, this year’s Grammy ceremony achieved quite the opposite with its open recognition and worship of Satan.

Queen of blasphemy, Madonna introduced singers Sam Smith (gay and nonbinary) and Kim Petras (biological male that identifies as a female).

Smith joined Petras for a Hades-inspired duo performance in which, at one point, he donned a top hat with devil horns as decadent dancers gyrated around him, while Petras sang from inside a cage with roaring flames.

Surrounded by dancing demon-looking figures, Smith writhed while Petras was locked behind chains.

At one point in the song, Petras references the Satanic Balenciaga brand: “Mmm, daddy, daddy, if you want it, drop the add’y (yuh)/ Give me love, give me Fendi, my Balenciaga daddy.”

In 2022, Balenciaga came under fire for an ad campaign that featured disturbing images of toddlers holding handbags shaped like teddy bears in bondage gear with fishnet tops and leather harnesses.

Host Trevor Noah took a phony “phone call” assuring his mother that Smith’s performance “wasn’t the actual devil” as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck eavesdropped.

‘No, mom, it wasn’t the actual devil … Yeah, you did warn me about Hollywood’ — Host Trevor Noah pretended to get a phone call from his mom after Sam Smith & Kim Petras’ steamy ‘Unholy’ performance at the #GRAMMYs

Argh. Noah wasn’t witty back then – and he’s not amusing now.

By the way, the song Unholy was about adultery.

Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted,

“The Grammy’s featured Sam Smith’s demonic performance and was sponsored by Pfizer. And the Satanic Church now has an abortion clinic in NM that requires its patients to perform a satanic ritual before services. American Christians need to get to work.”

Conservative influencer Robby Starbuck wrote, “Sam Smith’s satanic performance at the Grammy’s ended with a Pfizer commercial. You can’t get it more on the nose than that. Pfizer and Hollywood deserve each other.”

It appears that Hollyweird is imploding, but is clueless, delusional, and drunk on sexual obsession.

Alternative Media Responds:

Mainstream Media Mafia Responds:

It appears the lamestream media is BFFs with the Prince of Darkness and his demons. Who knew?

“Most Grammy viewers experienced live performances from the nation’s top recording artists Sunday night, but right-wing activists saw a Satanic conspiracy theory,” snarled a journalist the Seattle Times.

The New York Times: “How the Grammys Bring Rebels Into the Fold.”

Oh, the imps, goblins, and gremlins at the New York Slime never disappoint.

Salon: “Sam Smith’s “full-on Satan worship” Grammys number puts conservatives in an anti-vax Satanic panic.”

In an interview with Variety, Petras explained the inspiration behind her Grammy performance with Smith:

“I think a lot of people, honestly, have labeled what I stand for and what Sam stands for as religiously not cool, and I personally grew up wondering about religion and wanting to be a part of it but slowly realizing it didn’t want me to be a part of it,” she [he] said. “So it’s a take on not being able to choose religion. And not being able to live the way that people might want you to live, because as a trans person I’m already not wanted in religion. So we were doing a take on that, and I was hellkeeper Kim.”

If Petras would seek a relationship Creator God, and not religion, he would fine mercy, forgiveness, love, kindness and grace. However, biology is not bigotry. God-focused Christians would love Petras as well, but they follow the teachings of Jesus in the Bible. Sadly, he has rejected himself as a man, which is what God created him to be. But our compassionate God never rejects those that earnestly seek Him. Let’s say a prayer for this lost soul.

The boldness of the beginning event for the 2022 UK Commonwealth Games smacked of Satanic-themed symbolism. It was evident the performers were bowing down to worship the colossal bull.

Watch the Satan-[themed Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony in Birmingham, England, with King Charles.

Related: “Was The 2022 UK Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony A Satanic Baal Worship Party At The Tower Of Babel?” Yes, indeed.

Satan delights in the mocking of God by humans.

Again, you can sign One Million Moms petition to send a message to CBS if you choose.

I didn’t watch the Grammy Awards, but after hearing the shocked responses and feedback, I watched video clips and read articles, Twitter tweets, and blogs. I hope that parents did not allow their younger children or teens to watch it.