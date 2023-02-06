Op-Ed: Woke (Un)Faithful America Religious / Political Group Goes After Trump With Petition & Hate-Filled Rhetoric – It Won’t Work

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Enduring the hate-filled radical Democrat agenda, the double-crossing RINOS, the Deep State regime (aka the D.C. swamp) , and the New World Order cabal, Trump continues to stand for the U.S. Constitution and fight for “We the People.” Editorial credit: Noamgalai / Shutterstock.com, licensed.

“There’s great disloyalty in the world of politics and that’s a sign of disloyalty.” –President Donald Trump

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Our legitimate leader has been faithful and loyal to the freedom-loving and Christ-worshipping citizens since God placed him in the White House in 2018. Enduring the hate-filled radical Democrat agenda, the double-crossing RINOS, the Deep State regime (aka the D.C. swamp) , and the New World Order cabal, Trump continues to stand for the U.S. Constitution and fight for “We the People.”

Yes, he is flawed and has faults – just like the rest of us. I did not like Trump prior to 2019 – but after I left the deceptive Democrat camp, the scales were torn from my eyes. Low and behold, the truth seeped and then gushed into my mind, soul, heart, and spirit.

In the USA, the group called Faithful America has the right to freedom of speech. And they are exercising that right with a petition opposing Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential bid. The group claims 20,723 signatures.

In a nutshell: After reading their website and doing some research, in my opinion they stand for harmful critical race theory, nonscience-based gender ideology, the climate crisis hoax and socialism-communism-Marxism. I would tell any Christian to run fast away from this tyrannical troop.

Excerpts from website:

Faithful America was founded in 2004…Our members –Catholic, Protestant, and more – are sick of sitting by quietly while Jesus’ message of good news is hijacked by the religious right to serve a hateful political agenda. We’re organizing the faithful to challenge Christian nationalism and white supremacy and to renew the church’s prophetic role in building a more free and just society.

With hundreds of far-right politicians using Christ’s name to deny election results, demonize their opponents, enact a theocratic agenda, and spread dangerous conspiracy theories – all with the blessing of pastors and televangelists – Christian nationalism is the single biggest threat to both democracy and the church today.

Someone needs to tell these misguided pinheads that Satan is the biggest threat to the church and humanity – yesterday, today, tomorrow.

“Be sober-minded; be watchful. Your adversary the devil prowls around like a roaring lion, seeking someone to devour.” (1 Peter 5:8, ESV)

(Un)Faithful America is using projection – which is accusing others of the dirty deeds you are actually doing. It’s a tactic dictators have used for centuries. Creepy Joe Biden and his mockingbird minions are experts on the use of projection as well.

Who is the radical liberal boss of these militants of mayhem?

Rev. Nathan Empsall, an Episcopal priest, the executive director of Faithful America, the leader of Christian resistance to Christian nationalism, and a recent member of the Episcopal Church’s Task Force on Care of Creation and Environmental Racism, as noted on his website. Prior to seminary, he worked as an online organizer trained by President Barack Obama’s Organizing for America at the national Sierra Club.

Okay, there it is – followers of Obama. That says it all.

I guess Empsall didn’t read any of David Horowitz’s books on communist-Marxist Obama – or maybe he did.

Horowitz went from being a card-carrying communist to a freedom-loving conservative. So, if anyone knows Obama’s personal and political history, it’s Horowitz.

Did Empsall read any books or papers by Daniel Greenfields, journalist at Horowitz’s Freedom Center? I doubt it.

Alas, the misguided followers of (Un)Faithful America are lost sheep or maybe wolves in sheep’s clothing along with their radical lefty leader. These people need some serious prayer. I’ll add them to my list.

“But evil men and impostors will proceed from bad to worse, deceiving and being deceived.” (2 Timothy 3:13, NAS)

Via Townhall: Pro-Life. On February 22, 2019, the Trump administration announced that it would not allow organizations that provide referrals for abortions to receive federal family-planning money, which implies a cut in funding for Planned Parenthood (the nation’s largest abortion provider) unless they perform abortions in a separate facility and not refer patients to it.

And on May 2, 2019, the Trump administration’s Department of Health and Human Services issued a new rule protecting healthcare workers who decline on the basis of conscience or religious conviction to participate in procedures such as abortion or assisted suicide. Trump was the first president ever to personally attend the pro-life March for Life in Washington, D.C. on January 24, 2020.

Standing with Israel: Reversing President Obama’s repeated marginalization and shunning of Israel, President Trump has reaffirmed our commitment to support and defend Israel. He decisively moved the United States Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Religious Freedom: In the first year of Trump’s presidency, the Department of Justice issued a strongly-worded, 25-page memorandum detailing exceptionally strong protections for religious liberty.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.” (Ephesians 6:12, ESV)