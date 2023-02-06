Fired Anti-Vax NYC Teachers Fume as City Allows Unvaccinated Migrants to Attend Public Schools

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

NEW YORK, NY – Two former New York City school teachers who were fired from their posts in 2022 for refusing a mandate to become inoculation against COVID-19 are fuming over news that scores of illegal migrant children currently being housed in the city are now being allowed to attend public schools without any proof of vaccination whatsoever.

New York City has recently seen an influx of thousands of undocumented migrants who are currently being put up and fed at local hotels and other facilities, all on the taxpayer’s dime; in late 2022, plans were implemented for children of migrant families to attend the NYC public school system.

Cassey McFadden had retired after teaching math in Brooklyn for 25 years but returned to her job during the pandemic to assist the shortage of teachers at the time; however, she was soon fired for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

As of September 2022, approximately 2,000 teachers have been fired by the New York City Department of Education for refusal to comply with NYC’s vaccination mandate.

But considering the circumstances of her dismissal, McFadden called the city’s decision to allow unvaccinated migrant children to attend public schools “illegal” and “insane,” adding that parents should be furious at the risks their children are being exposed to.

“It’s illegal, it’s unethical and it’s insane,” McFadden said. “They’re actually risking the safety of all New Yorkers. You can’t have one policy for one group and another policy for another group.”

McFadden also noted the fact that 26,000 unvaccinated children were barred from attending schools while unvaccinated migrant children were given a free pass.

“I blame those who think they have the authority to do this, and, if we look at what this country is founded on, there is no authority for any public servant who tries to force anything on anyone,” she said.

Another teacher fired for refusing to become inoculated against COVID-19, Joy Newball, said that her decision after eight years on the job came after a great deal of soul-searching.