Op-Ed: What if the Largest Satanic Gathering in the USA Was Coming to Your City?

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The worshipers of darkness dedicated their 2022 conference in Scottsdale, Arizona to former Republican Mayor Jim Lane and former Republican Councilor Suzanne Klapp, who also denied a request to invoke Satan at a City Council meeting. File photo: Lady In Red13, Shutter Stock, licensed.

“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” (Luke 10:2, ESV)

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Argh, what would you do if a motley crew of self-proclaimed followers of Satan rode into your town to perform rituals, cast spells, and chant around a fire?

Go on vacation to get out of town. Hang crosses in every room of your house. Ignore it. Gather with other Christians and pray.

SatanCon, founded in 2013, is touted as the world’s largest satanic gathering and will be held in Boston on April 28–30, 2023.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Why Boston?

Boston, Massachusetts is known for its famous Boston Baked Beans, Boston Cream Pie, the annual Boston Marathon, Boston Red Sox/Celtics/Patriots/Bruins, and Fenway Park. The Boston Tea Party and the Boston Massacre is part of history. Symphony Hall is one of the most famous Boston buildings and is considered one of the top concert halls in the world. Two top schools call this city home, Harvard and MIT.

Are the Devil’s children coming to tour the town, eat the yummies, or garner paparazzi pics?

According to The Satanic Temple (TST) website: “This event is dedicated to Boston mayor Michelle Wu for her unconstitutional efforts to keep TST out of Boston’s public spaces.”

Wu allegedly refused multiple times to allow the group to offer a satanic invocation ahead of a City Council meeting, prompting TST to file a lawsuit against the city of Boston in 2021. The city also reportedly denied TST’s request to fly a flag at City Hall during “Satan Appreciation Week” in July of the same year.

So, the motivation is revenge.

Yes, that sure sounds like the Lucifer in the Bible. Remember, God kicked him out of Heaven for leading a rebellion. And beasty Beelzebub has been cranky ever since.

Brendan Durrigan and Matthew Kezhaya are Satan’s attorneys – I can picture the memes on social media and the comedy skits.

Judge: “Satan, do you solemnly swear to tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth, so help you God?”

Satan: “Heck no! I’m the father lies. Don’t you read the Bible?”

The worshipers of darkness dedicated their 2022 conference in Scottsdale, Arizona to former Republican Mayor Jim Lane and former Republican Councilor Suzanne Klapp, who also denied a request to invoke Satan at a City Council meeting.

More revenge – those Luciferians just can’t get enough retaliation.

“Hexennacht in Boston” is the theme; translated from German for “Witches’ Night.”

Sounds like a Halloween hallubaloo to me.

TST is requiring imps, urchins, goblins, gremlins, pixies, and fairies to wear face masks. Huh?

“Attendees must wear an N-95, KN-95, or disposable surgical mask. Gaiters, bandanas, and cloth masks will not be allowed,” according to a statement on the organization’s official website.

“Attendees will enjoy lectures and panels presented by our campaigns and congregations as well as evening entertainment and a Satanic Marketplace.”

What in the world do Satan’s demons buy at a Satanic Marketplace? An extra pair of horns, witch’s brew, skeleton keychains, Hail Satan t-shirts, Baphomet souvenirs.

According to the lawsuit, “TST venerates (but does not worship) the biblical adversary as a promethean icon against tyranny. For TST and its membership, the Satan described in Paradise Lost and like works is a revolutionary antihero who stood up against impossible odds to seek justice and egalitarianism for himself and others.”

What the heck does that gobbledygook mean?

My interpretation: We are a bunch of attention-seeking misfits that like to cause chaos, shock sane and sensible citizens, and sell merch. And to get our photos in mainstream media outlets. Oh, and to recruit new members. If we sell enough merch, we don’t have to get real jobs.

Founders of TST are Malcolm Jarry and Lucien Greaves.

But seriously, how would you react if these arrogant leaders and their misguided followers invaded your community?

The Intercessors for American (IFA), a powerful group of prayer warriors, will be on their knees crying out to almighty God.

Watch on IFA on rumble. Intercessors for America: News. Prayer. Action.

[https://rumble.com/v273rxc-america-is-not-over-we-are-ripe-for-renewal.html]

The following is from the IFA [https://ifapray.org/blog/gods-strategy-for-satancon/] website:

IFA member: “When we learned about the upcoming SatanCon event, I assumed we would “pray this event out” so that it would never come to Boston. I was then wakened by what I felt was God saying, “This is My harvest field.”

IFA member: “Lord, how do You want us to target SatanCon in prayer? What do You want us to do and pray for?”

God: “Interestingly, Satanists believe in something — a rebellion against Me, usually because they’ve been deeply hurt, wounded by someone in authority above them, or they’ve allowed dangerous doors to be opened due to poor choices or naivete. But they are all My children. I don’t look at them and see the costumes, the makeup, their desperate attempts to repel; I look at them instead as My children who need to know how very deeply valued and loved they truly are.”

Folks, I am humbled by God’s answer. Once again, it proves that our God is loving, merciful, forgiving, patient, kind and so awesome. That’s why God is God.

My confession: I would be up in arms with a movement to keep TST out of my town – by golly. That’s why I feel humbled.

God: “I want the world to know that I don’t stand in condemnation against them. Yes, judgment will come at the end, but whilst there is still time, there is still hope, there is still complete forgiveness, complete cleansing, and My complete and all-encompassing love.”

God: “Every person (not just some, but every person) who plans on attending this event is My child, intricately and beautifully created by Me, created for relationship and love with Me, not with any other or by any other, but created for love with Me. But they have lost their first love. They don’t realize that all the hurt and rejection they have experienced has ultimately come from Satan. As they try and stand against Me, all I want to do is overwhelm them with My love.”

God: “They are known to Me. I know everything about them. I know what they’ve experienced at the hands of others, the words that have been spoken over them, the breaking of their hearts and value, their worth. They believe they’ve found acceptance, a community where they belong, and yet they are showing allegiance to the one who orchestrated all their hurts in the first place, blinded to this painful truth.”

IFA prayer points:

for God to give intercessors and Christians His heart for the lost;

for God to prepare participants’ hearts and release them from Satan’s hold;

for leadership in Massachusetts to come completely under the authority of God;

for God to break any spiritual blinding in Massachusetts;

for His love to draw participants to Him;

that the fear of our Lord would fall over Massachusetts;

that God would dismantle any evil agendas or plans.

“The harvest is plentiful, but the laborers are few. Therefore pray earnestly to the Lord of the harvest to send out laborers into his harvest.” (Luke 10:2, ESV) [https://biblehub.com/luke/10-2.htm]