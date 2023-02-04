Team DeSantis Strips Liquor License of Venue That Hosted Sexual Drag Show for Children

Through the state’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, DeSantis on Friday filed a 6-count complaint against the Orlando Philharmonic Plaza Foundation Inc., accusing the company of exposing minors to obscene sexual acts during a drag performance in December.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kudos to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his awesome administration. They walk their talk because protecting children from child predators is serious business.

DeSantis is rescinding the liquor license of an Orlando venue that exposed minors to obscene sexual acts during a drag performance in December.

The complaint obtained exclusively by Florida Voice News alleged the foundation advertised the show to all ages as holiday-themed without specifying its “sexually explicit nature.”

Read the full 27-page complaint.

The venue received a warning prior to the show in the form of a letter that “sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct when minors are in attendance.” And consequences apply: penalties and a revocation of license.

Although the Plaza Foundation posted a disclaimer on the front entrance stating “while we are not restricting access to anyone under 18 please be advised some may think the context is not appropriate for under 18.” Children were admitted anyway.

WARNING: The following contains graphic material that some readers may find offensive.

Performers allegedly wore sexually suggestive clothing and prosthetic female breasts and genitalia, which were exposed to the audience in addition to their buttocks. Other disturbing scenes included performers simulating masturbation and a bloody abortion.

The department also stated that the show featured a sexually explicit parody of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” called “Screwdolph the Red-Nippled Reindeer.”

In utter defiance, the Plaza Foundation thumbed its nose at Team DeSantis.

So, Pappa Bear growled and the liquor license took a hike.

“Governor DeSantis stands to protect the innocence of children, and the governor always follows through when he says he will do something,” Press Secretary Bryan Griffin proclaimed.

“Florida, where woke goes to die.” –Gov. DeSantis