Op-Ed: Beloved YMCA Goes Woke With DEI: Critical Race Theory, Gender Ideology & Has Ties to WEF

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The YMCA is a nonprofit organization, which means that it relies on grants, private donations and the support of patrons to meet its annual expenses. File photo: Michael Vi, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Due the recent controversy over a naked biology male that identifies as a female exposing his genitals to underage girls in a YMCA female locker room, I decided to do a little research on the USA and World YMCA.

Let me say that I truly believe there are many-many-many kind, compassionate, and caring individuals employed by YMCA’s that have been duped and deceived by the radical critical race theory and gender ideology cult movement. These people from all backgrounds and cultures across the USA have swallowed the nonscience-based bunkum of transgenderism and kicked biology to the curb. The delusion is rampant in the U.S. and around the globe. And the woke mind virus has eaten away common sense, rationality, and critical thinking skills.

Alas, the beloved YMCA has chewed, swallowed and digested the woke pill.

Follow one glaring clue – and you’ll find a diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) office.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Lynda Gonzales-Chavez is the Senior Vice President, Chief Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer at YMCA of the USA. Prior to her current role, Lynda held other key leadership roles at Y-USA, including Vice President, Diversity and Inclusion and Senior Associate Director with the Y-USA International Group.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion: The Y is made up of people of all ages, from every walk of life, working side-by-side to strengthen communities. Together, we work to ensure that everyone, regardless of ability, age, cultural background, ethnicity, faith, gender, gender identity, ideology, income, national origin, race or sexual orientation, has the opportunity to reach their full potential with dignity.

Let’s take a deeper dive into YMCA leader.

Past President of YMCA

Neil Nicoll is president emeritus, YMCA of the USA. In May 2006 he became the thirteenth person to lead the 165-year-old Y movement in the United States. He previously was the president and CEO of the YMCA of Greater Worcester

(Mass.) for 12 years.

In 2010, the YMCA rebranded itself as The Y, as reported in The Guardian. The Young Men’s Christian Association lost letters MCA. And C stood for Christian.

Why the change?

Neil Nicoll, president of the YMCA of the USA, said the change was necessary to communicate “our story, bringing more people to the place where they can realize the benefits we bring.”

In 2015, Neil Nicoll was selected as a Bridgespan Fellow.

What is Bridgespan?

Bridgespan is committed to racial equity and racial justice. “We stand in solidarity with those standing up for Black lives and against police brutality.”

Excerpts:

The dehumanization and systemic racism faced by Black people, and other communities of color, must be challenged in every instance, rooted out, and eliminated. We recognize that racism permeates American society and infects us all, including Bridgespan.

As the Racial Equity Institute puts it, racism is in the groundwater of America, and we have all been drinking from it for centuries. (bold emphasis mine)

What you can expect from us: We will work relentlessly to move America away from the white supremacy that will ultimately diminish and destroy us all if not confronted and ended. (bold emphasis mine)

So, humanity will be terminated by the evil whites unless…

Hmmm. Isn’t that interesting? Woke Nicoll, former President of YMCA, is a card-carrying member of critical race theory and systemic racism.

Huh? I thought carbon emissions would mean the annihilation of the planet and humanity – not evil white people. Now, which is it? Let’s ask the climate hoaxers at the World Economic Forum (WEF).

And by the way, the YMCA is listed on the website of the WEF.

YMCA Past President Retired in 2021

YMCA of the USA (Y-USA) today announces that Kevin Washington, President and CEO of the organization since 2015, will retire in 2021. Washington is the 14th person and first African American to lead the Y in the United States.

2023 YMCA President

Suzanne McCormick is “the first woman to lead the Y in the United States.”

Folks, notice how the YMCA is now called the Y.

She is also U.S. President of United Way Worldwide and a member of their global management team. The United Way is listed on the World Economic Forum’s website.

YMCA headquarters of the USA is located in Chicago, IL.

World YMCA Leadership

The World YMCA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Andrew McKenzie, from Australia is appointed as the new Executive Secretary for Communications at the World YMCA. He has previous experiences in organizations like Disney, World Vision, and Holden (General Motors).

Child Sexual Abuse at YMCAs

The following are just a few articles I pulled off the Internet:

Although long heralded for providing a safe haven for children, the YMCA has faced accusations nationwide that there are child molesters within the organization who coached and tutored youngsters, providing them an opportunity to groom and prey upon the children in their care.

The YMCA and YWCA are two of many youth organizations with a history of sexual abuse only recently coming to light. Read the YMCA sexual abuse lawsuits.

2022 article: YMCA executive accused of sex crime involving teenager, Ashtabula, Ohio, police say.

2018 article: Parents say YMCA in Kentucky failed to protect their girls from molestation. A high school is being held in the Clark County jail on more than 20 charges of child molestation.

2013 article: More victims in alleged Morgan Hill, California YMCA sexual abuse case. “Nicolas Lhermine is accused of molesting children as young as 5 and 7 years-old. He had two more charges filed against him when he made a court appearance. One alleges that he did a sex act with a child in the bathroom at the YMCA child care center on La Crosse Drive. Lhermine has worked there four summers in a row as a teacher’s aide. The other charge is possession of child pornography.”

1991: Prosecutors have charged the executive director of the East Dallas YMCA with failing to report suspected child abuse in the case of a former YMCA counselor who admitted to molesting more than 40 children.

Adult Sex Scandals at YMCAs

2012 article: A married couple in North Carolina claim in a class action that YMCAs, which advertise themselves as safe for families, with “Christian values,” are actually “brothels” for homosexual men “cruising” for sexual relationships, who subject members to unwanted advances.

2009 article: When Lyndon B. Johnson’s top aide, Walter Jenkins, was arrested for giving oral sex to a stranger in a YMCA bathroom in October, 1964, the scandal hit Johnson hard.

2018 article: FDR’s Investigation of Homosexuals at the Army and Navy YMCA in Rhode Island. “…talk of the drag shows, dances, theatrics, and “degenerate” activities that happened with regularity at the YMCA.”

A tidbit of YMCA history:

In 1998, the 14th World Council of YMCAs in Germany adopted “Challenge 21,” intended to place more focus on global challenges, such as gender equality, sustainable development, war and peace, fair distribution, and the challenges of globalization, racism, and HIV/AIDS. (bold emphasis mine)

My question: Why is the YMCA so heavily involve in world politics and economics?

Is the YMCA a front for CIA?

Is there any truth to this YMCA conspiracy theory? “The United States Youth Council (USYC), a nonprofit coalition of organizations that served youth, operated from 1945 to 1989. The USYC had 16 members, one of which was the YMCA. In 1967, The New York Times revealed that 90 percent of USYC’s funds came from the CIA, which in turn was controlling the organization’s agenda.”

YMCA and World Economic Forum

Again, I will tell you the YMCA is listed on the WEF Website.

YMCA’s 175th anniversary in 2019 was celebrated with a global gathering people from 100 countries. The event celebrated youth leadership, and elevated the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Note the WEF and the United Nations are BFFs.

WEF and Critical Race Theory:

Critical Race Theory: What It Is And Why It Matters.

Most critically, in these racially charged times we live in today, critical race theory recognizes that racism is not a relic of the past. It acknowledges that the legacy of slavery, segregation, and the imposition of second-class citizenship on Black Americans and other people of color, continues to permeate the social fabric of American society.

WEF and Gender Ideology:

WEF Transgender Day of Visibility. “Over the past two years, I’ve been encouraged by the increase in trans visibility at Davos. This year, Jin Xing, a transgender TV host from China was one of this year’s Crystal Award Winners. Meanwhile, a discussion on being out in the workplace was moderated by Geena Rocero, a transgender model who came out six years ago on Transgender Day of Visibility in a powerful TED talk,” notes Corinna Lathan, who chairs Global Agenda Council on AI and Robotics.

Davos also drew attention to the Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality, and companies such as Microsoft, Deutsche Bank, Salesforce, and Mastercard have already joined.”

“I’m heartened that companies such as Amazon, Chobani, Apple, Verizon, Marriott, and many more have joined with HRC to sign a letter condemning all anti-LGBTQ state-based legislations, particularly those against transgender youth,” said Lathan.

Lathan writes for Scientific American – alternative media calls it Unscientific American. I agree.

Funding of YMCA:

The YMCA is a nonprofit organization, which means that it relies on grants, private donations and the support of patrons to meet its annual expenses.

Connecting the YMCA Dots

Folks, the World Economic Forum (WEF) is in bed with the United Nations (UN) and the World Health Organization (WHO) and they all promote the climate crisis hoax, green energy, and the Great Reset agenda.

WEF supports gender-affirming medical care. So, do they support puberty blockers and cutting off healthy breasts and genitals and removing uteruses for minors?

Evidently, the YMCAs of the world are onboard with the World Economic Forum’s agenda.

Folks, as usual do your own research, converse with others, and use your critical thinking skills to arrive at your own conclusions.

“I have learned that the secret to successful activism is not muscle, but information.” –Activist Christopher Rufo