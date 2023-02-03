EducationHealthSociety

Unknown Outbreak Leaves Las Vegas Parents Waiting for Answers After 130 Schoolchildren Left “Intensly Vomiting”

By Christopher Boyle
Vomiting
Speculation among parents is currently running rampant that contaminated school cafeteria food was to blame for the outbreak, although this has not yet been officially confirmed in any way. File photo: Ira Lichi, Shutter Stock, licensed.

LAS VEGAS, NV – Concerned parents have been left waiting for answers almost a week after a mysterious outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school left 130 students “projectile vomiting” repeatedly outside of the building, some resorting to using trash cans to contain their stomach’s expelled contents. 

Officials with the Clark County School District (CCSD) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) have not yet revealed the cause for the incident, which took place at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School on January 27. Students were reportedly so ill that they were brought outside to continue throwing up in the building’s parking lot. 

Parents waiting for answers from the school district – including Danielle Farrow, whose daughter was one of the victims – so far have been forced to rely on second-hand accounts from teachers who were present with their sickened children. 

“A teacher said it was ‘like Armageddon.’ Our daughter said there were trash cans lined up and kids just throwing up everywhere,” Farrow said.  

A second mother, who asked that her name not be printed, said that her daughter continued to throw up at least “five or six times” during the night after the incident took place. 

Speculation among parents is currently running rampant that contaminated school cafeteria food was to blame for the outbreak, although this has not yet been officially confirmed in any way. 

CCSD officials have informed parents via an email statement that the incident is being investigated but have provided little to no other details, reports say. 

“The Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) is investigating the cause of the gastrointestinal illnesses reported by several of the students at Tanaka,” the district said “We are currently working with the Clark County School District Health Services Department and SNHD on implementing measures to prevent further illness.” 

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

