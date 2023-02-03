Unknown Outbreak Leaves Las Vegas Parents Waiting for Answers After 130 Schoolchildren Left “Intensly Vomiting”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

LAS VEGAS, NV – Concerned parents have been left waiting for answers almost a week after a mysterious outbreak at a Las Vegas elementary school left 130 students “projectile vomiting” repeatedly outside of the building, some resorting to using trash cans to contain their stomach’s expelled contents.

Officials with the Clark County School District (CCSD) and Southern Nevada Health District (SNHD) have not yet revealed the cause for the incident, which took place at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary School on January 27. Students were reportedly so ill that they were brought outside to continue throwing up in the building’s parking lot.

Parents waiting for answers from the school district – including Danielle Farrow, whose daughter was one of the victims – so far have been forced to rely on second-hand accounts from teachers who were present with their sickened children.

“A teacher said it was ‘like Armageddon.’ Our daughter said there were trash cans lined up and kids just throwing up everywhere,” Farrow said.

A second mother, who asked that her name not be printed, said that her daughter continued to throw up at least “five or six times” during the night after the incident took place.

Speculation among parents is currently running rampant that contaminated school cafeteria food was to blame for the outbreak, although this has not yet been officially confirmed in any way.

CCSD officials have informed parents via an email statement that the incident is being investigated but have provided little to no other details, reports say.