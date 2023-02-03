Unhinged California Driver Runs Over Doctor, Goes Back, Stabs Him to Death; Witnesses Say They Heard Something About “White Privilege”

The motive for the crazed attack remains unknown, although witnesses claim the suspect was heard talking about “White privilege” as he attacked the victim – an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital.

A horrific murder was caught on surveillance footage Wednesday as a California driver ran over a prominent local doctor with his car while he was riding his bike through a busy intersection, only to double-back to the scene of the accident, exit his vehicle, and then stab the victim to death in front of countless witnesses.

A Ring camera recorded the incident as Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, was stuck and sent flying as he was bicycling through the Crown Valley Parkway intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. by the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39.

In the footage, Smith is allegedly seen hitting Mammone with his white Lexus, with the doctor sailing over the vehicle’s hood and landing in the roadway like a rag doll. Shockingly, Smith is then seen stopping and exiting his car, and – knife in hand – goes over to his prone victim and stabs him repeatedly.

A driver was arrested after running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities say. https://t.co/xJJS66bzVX — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 3, 2023 A driver allegedly mowed down a California doctor out on a bike ride. The driver then got out of his car and stabbed the victim to death. https://t.co/WV8P9UhenX — Fox5NY (@fox5ny) February 3, 2023

Bystanders managed to intervene and subdue Smith, but unfortunately the damage was already done; Mammone was later pronounced dead at a local area hospital.

The motive for Smith’s crazed attack remains unknown, although witnesses claim he was heard talking about “White privilege” as he attacked Mammone – an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital – and was also holding a BB gun at the time of the attack as well.

Laguna Beach, CA: Neighborhood cam captures the moment Dr. Michael John Mammone (58) was struck by a vehicle and stabbed. The suspect Vanroy Evan Smith (39) of Long Beach was taken into custody for suspicion of murder. Knife found at the scene. No motive at this time. pic.twitter.com/1TIpfvkqz5 — DeL2000 (@DeL2000) February 3, 2023

Smith has been booked on suspicion of murder, police say, who noted that Mammone and Smith appeared to not know each other, giving rise to the possibility that the attack was random – and potentially racially motivated.

“Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes, if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered,” Sgt. Mike Woodruff said on Thursday.