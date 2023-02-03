CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Unhinged California Driver Runs Over Doctor, Goes Back, Stabs Him to Death; Witnesses Say They Heard Something About “White Privilege”

White Privilege
The motive for the crazed attack remains unknown, although witnesses claim the suspect was heard talking about “White privilege” as he attacked the victim – an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital.

A horrific murder was caught on surveillance footage Wednesday as a California driver ran over a prominent local doctor with his car while he was riding his bike through a busy intersection, only to double-back to the scene of the accident, exit his vehicle, and then stab the victim to death in front of countless witnesses. 

A Ring camera recorded the incident as Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, was stuck and sent flying as he was bicycling through the Crown Valley Parkway intersection on the Pacific Coast Highway around 3 p.m. by the suspect, Vanroy Evan Smith, 39. 

In the footage, Smith is allegedly seen hitting Mammone with his white Lexus, with the doctor sailing over the vehicle’s hood and landing in the roadway like a rag doll. Shockingly, Smith is then seen stopping and exiting his car, and – knife in hand – goes over to his prone victim and stabs him repeatedly. 

Bystanders managed to intervene and subdue Smith, but unfortunately the damage was already done; Mammone was later pronounced dead at a local area hospital. 

The motive for Smith’s crazed attack remains unknown, although witnesses claim he was heard talking about “White privilege” as he attacked Mammone – an emergency room physician at Providence Mission Hospital – and was also holding a BB gun at the time of the attack as well. 

Smith has been booked on suspicion of murder, police say, who noted that Mammone and Smith appeared to not know each other, giving rise to the possibility that the attack was random – and potentially racially motivated.

“Investigators are keeping all options open to check those boxes, if you will, to make sure they don’t leave anything uncovered,” Sgt. Mike Woodruff said on Thursday. 

