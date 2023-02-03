Op-Ed: PFLAG Supports Naked Pervert That Flashed His Junk at Female Minors in Ohio YMCA Locker Room

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Who would condone, and even support, a naked adult biological male that identifies as a female in a locker room with underage biological girls? Outrageous. He might as well have been a flasher in an overcoat. A naked male in a YMCA locker room with females – stood with his genitals hanging.

Who would support this criminal behavior?

Local news reports the identified male is being supported by LGBTQ+ advocacy group PFLAG.

“Nobody knows what really happened in this case, and what the reality is,” PFLAG President Karen Shirk told Dayton247. “We do know it has increased hate and increased discrimination, and suppressed love and care and acceptance.”

Well guess what, Karen – sane and sensible citizens will NEVER accept an adult male flashing his genitals at any female, especially a minor. It’s neither hate nor discrimination – it’s outrage for the defense and protection of our kids.

If Karen actually believes that a grown man wearing nothing but lipstick in a female locker room is love – I would recommend a psychological evaluation ASAP. And any person that agrees with Karen is a para predator.

Shirk is a member of the Dayton PFLAG organization. “Our vision. An equitable, inclusive world where every LGBTQ+ person is safe, celebrated, empowered, and loved.”

What about the safety of underage girls? How does a naked male identifying as a female in a female locker room empower minors? Should these girls ignore their beliefs and feelings of safety to kowtow to a naked predator and a gender identity cult movement?

Community members that care about the safety of these girls need to attend the next monthly PFLAG meeting to peacefully express their concerns.

The woke LGBTQ community needs to know about the various groups of biological males that identify as female.

The first group consists of males diagnosed with gender dysphoria. They are deserving of compassion and mental health treatment.

The second group are transsexual males that identify as females and dress in drag to entertain adults in adult places. Although heterosexual, homosexual, and bisexual males also dress in drag, they are not transsexual. Adult males that entertain other adults in adult places – none of my business. I am against discrimination and violence towards any human being.

The third group consists of perverts, predators, and pedophiles that hide behind the transgender label to get their fetish and sick sexualized jollies at the expense of girls and woman. This group of criminals is deserving of arrest, conviction, and jail.

And the third group is what LBGTQ individuals and organizations in Ohio and beyond need to call out. That includes PFLAG, Stonewall, Ohio Equality, TransOhio, and every Pride group in every Ohio county, city, and community. Every Pride group in every public school, college, and university in Ohio needs to stand up for these girls.

National LBGTQ organizations need to stand up to protect all girls not just LGBTQ girls. And that includes: GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian, Straight Education Network in Schools), Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation (GLAAD), National Center for Transgender Equality, Trevor Project and others.

Rational and logical LGBTQ citizens in Ohio need to stand beside parents and other caring adults to help protect daughters from sexual predators that use the transgender community as a pawn in their deviancy.

The members of Gays Against Groomers have organized to speak out for kids. “Our community that once preached love and acceptance of others has been hijacked by radical activists who are now pushing extreme concepts onto society, specifically targeting children in recent years. The overwhelming majority of gay people are against what the community has transformed into, and we do not accept the political movement pushing their agenda in our name.”

Website excerpts:

There are millions of gays within the community that want nothing to do with this Alphabet religion and join the fight with parents and concerned people everywhere to protect children. We also aim to return sanity and reclaim the community we once called our own.

The gay community is not a monolith. Those pushing this agenda do not represent or speak for us all, nor do we want to be associated with them in any way. What we are witnessing is mass scale child abuse being perpetrated on an entire generation, and we will no longer sit by and watch it happen.

It is going to take those of us from within the community to finally put an end to this insanity, and that’s exactly what we’re going to do.

More about the crime:

Feb 1, 2023, the Post Millennial reported, “Public Indecency: Trans-identified biological male charged after exposing genitals in Ohio YMCA women’s locker room.” A trans-identified male in Xenia, Ohio has been charged with three counts of public indecency after allegedly walking around naked in the female locker room at a YMCA.

According to Dayton Daily News, Rachel Glines, of Fairborn, was charged in Xenia Municipal Court with three counts of public indecency for incidents that took place in September, November, and at a third unspecified time. Underage girls were present on each of the occasions, and all charges are fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Read that again. Underage girls were present on each of the occasions, and all charges are fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Is the radical LBGTQ community still supporting a criminal predator?

The article continued: A Xenia city councilman says if the city is successful in prosecuting Glines, they may go after the YMCA of Greater Dayton next for aiding and abetting.

There’s more insanity to add to the story: The sane comments by the councilman “were slammed by Democrats.”

Do these Democrats want their daughters in a locker room with a man showing off his private parts? If so, then they need to get in the line for a psychological evaluation as well.

What about public indecency law in Ohio? Section 2907.09: (A) No person shall recklessly do any of the following, under circumstances in which the person’s conduct is likely to be viewed by and affront others who are in the person’s physical proximity and who are not members of the person’s household: (1) Expose the person’s private parts.

Conviction for indecent exposure will result in a criminal record and possibly registration as a sex offender.

Are nude biological males that identify as females above the law?

Enter sane and sensible law enforcement:

“The decision to file charges was based on the facts presented to the Law Department by the Xenia Police Division and the language of state statute,” the city’s statement reads.

Kudos to the Xenia Police Dept.

Folks, the YMCA needs to be held accountable for their response. Protecting kids takes precedence.

The YMCA of Greater Dayton has said that state non-discrimination laws require it to allow transgender individuals to use locker rooms, changing rooms and bathrooms that align with their gender identity. They say posted locker room guidelines ask patrons to “remain properly covered while in public areas of the locker room.”

So, the naked predator ignored the sign – how convenience for his genitals.

Let’s ponder on this: If the naked male predator had walked throughout the entire YMCA or outside of the YMCA, the police would be called immediately, but not if he is in a secluded female locking room. Sounds a lot like pot (aka marijuana) logic to me.

“It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A. It’s fun to stay at the Y.M.C.A.” When the Village People sang Y.M.C.A, I’m sure they weren’t referring to a naked male in a female space.

More YMCA victims:

According to a 2022 article in Dayton247, YMCA locker room policy sparks controversy, some residents terminate membership.

“My wife had an unfortunate encounter, and she went into the locker room to change and there was a man in there changing.” Until that incident in late September, Pastor Van Holloway and his wife were members of the Xenia YMCA for years.

The Dayton area LGBTQ center said it stands with the YMCA, “America is a melting pot for a reason, and we are not all the same and that’s what makes life interesting you know, and I think if the y were to be more discriminatory and try to discriminate against people that would be offensive.”

An undressed adult man exposing his genitals in front of minors is more offensive and it’s a crime of public indecency.

A Naked Male Pervert in California YMCA:

According to Fox News, a female minor is speaking out against the YMCA’s transgender inclusion policy after she encountered a naked man while showering in the women’s locker room at a San Diego location.

Citizens across the USA must take a stand on this predatory deviant behavior by contacting state representatives and supporting legislation; contacting the YMCA’s or finding another gym facility; organizing peaceful protests; writing Letters to Editors, sharing on social media. Pastors and church members must speak out to protect minors. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, and other adult males must voice concerns.

This shouldn’t be a Democrat or a Republican issue. This shouldn’t be a heterosexual or a LBGTQ issue. This is about safety for our daughters, mothers, sisters, and all women.

And I want these girls to know that I’m sorry this happened to them and I support and stand with them.

“We the People.”