Op-Ed: DEI Ideology at Woke Florida University Needs to DIE – Rufo and DeSantis Are The Men to Do It

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The red brick administration building at the entrance of the Florida State University. Tallahassee, FL, October 10, 2010. File photo: Fotoluminate LLC, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – First, I want to clarify that my column is discussing the radical systemic racism movement that the woke cancel culture perpetuates. Of course, schools need to teach America’s history (the good, the bad, and the ugly), but with a balanced scale. Alas, the pendulum swings too far right or too far left – not stopping in the middle where balance is found. Albeit, critical race theory isn’t the solution – it’s the problem.

Excerpts from Christopher Rufo:

Critical race theory is an academic discipline that holds that the United States is a nation founded on white supremacy and oppression, and that these forces are still at the root of our society.

All whites are racist: Critical race theorists argue explicitly that “all white people are racist” and perpetuate systems of white supremacy and systemic racism. This concept is deeply related to race essentialism—whites, including small children, cannot escape from being racist.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Conservative activist Christopher Rufo, newly appointed to the New College Board by Gov. Ron DeSantis, is akin to a beagle dog hot on the hunting trial. He’s calling out “diversity, equity, and inclusion” dogma by the left-wing “DEI bureaucracy” that has “captured Florida State University.”

Because the radical politics of critical race theory have spread like weeds in a strawberry patch, Rufo is loaded for bear.

The Social Justice Ally Training spews rhetoric about “white, patriarchal Western societies” that generated a “Cycle of Socialization” that has resulted in “racism, classism, religious oppression, sexism, heterosexism, gender oppression, ableism, ageism & adultism, and xenophobia,” as noted by Rufo.

Huh? That’s a heap of blaming and shaming on white folks, er…white men. Being born and raised in rural Appalachian, my people do not take these insidious insults lightly. Have the radical left-wingers studied the history of Appalachian migration? I doubt it. They’re too busy throwing stones with the CRT narrative of victimization.

The trainers make the case that, in the United States, “whites” are the racial group responsible for the “systematic subordination of members of targeted racial groups who have relatively little power.”

Hogwash. I know a pile of propaganda poo when I smell it. And extremist liberal lunacy stinks like a dead skunk in the middle of the road.

Rufo writes: Whites are also guilty of “cultural racism,” or the creation and maintenance of social structures that “overtly and covertly attribute normality to white people and Whiteness.” By definition, no other group can be racist—“institutional racism” can only “create advantages and benefits for Whites.”

Only males with white skin can be racist – that’s not logical, rational, or reasonable. Heh. These lefty militants actually possess college degrees – go figure. The more degrees they acquire – the more fanatical they become.

And of course, the cultists of CRT have to bash Christianity – that’s Satan’s favorite thing to do on a Sunday morning as well.

Rufo continues: Consequently, Christians must atone for their “Christian privilege,” the training suggests, because of, for example, their “close-minded hatred, fear, or prejudice towards Islam and Muslims.”

Well, Jesus, the innocent Son of God, has already atoned for the sins of the entire world (including Jews, Muslims, Christians – all humans) when he was crucified on a wooden cross in Israel. And myriad religions in the USA have different doctrines and disagreements.

Let me recap. White, male, heterosexual, Christians are being demonized by all other human groups and therefore are being excluded. How is that a healing balm?

Questions:

What about a white homosexual lower-class male that has no political party affiliation?

What about a white homosexual male that follows Buddhism and has a disability?

What about a white bisexual male that is a Marxist, has a disability, and limited income?

What about white biological males that identity as females (transgender) and converted to Islam?

What about white heterosexual middle-class females that have converted to Islam?

What about a white bisexual socialist male that follows native American spiritualism?

What about a white male born to a Jewish mother and a white father that is liberal and follows Confucius?

What about a white male atheist that is Democrat, asexual, has a disability, and lives in poverty?

What about a white male that is an uneducated and living in poverty because he cannot read or write and therefore he doesn’t drive a vehicle or vote?

What about a white middle-class left-leaning male married to a black woman with biracial children?

Oh, the white men in the above categories are acceptable – but only if they kowtow to CRT.

So, is it just white, male, heterosexual, conservative, wealthy, Christians – that are racists?

Ooh, the radical fearmongers have a solution.

Rufo writes: The training divides participants into “dominant groups” and “subordinate groups.” Dominant groups—whites, men, Christians, heterosexuals—are told that they are at the apex of the “matrix of oppression,” but if they submit to social-justice ideology, they can seek redemption through “identity development.”

Hmmm. If white heterosexual Christian males plead guilty and attend a reeducation camp, they can be welcomed into the radical group. If they give up their entire identity and put on another identity, they can be an accepted member. If they give up their sex/gender, masculinity, religion, culture, wealth, and political party affiliation they will receive a checkmark.

Rufo explains: Critical race theorists believe that the state must actively discriminate against racial groups that are deemed “privileged,” meaning whites and sometimes Asians. Critical race theorists support policies such as racial quotas, race-based benefits, and race-based redistribution of wealth.

Democratic Gavin Newsom launched $569 billion reparations plan for California. Newsom’s reparations panel is to recommend delivering $223,200 each to black descendants of American slavery who are residents of California.

Hmmm. What’s the real reason? Is McNuttypants Newsom using reparations as a ploy before announcing a 2024 presidential campaign? Or does the Deep State regime want black citizens in the other 49 states to demand compensation or riot? The Black Lives Matter movement did not start a race war, but perhaps it’s still on the table.

Folks, take a deep dive and see who is at the top of the powerful pyramid? Who would benefit the most from a race war? The Deep State regime and the New World Order (aka Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution).

Before I switched from Democrat to Republican, I bought into the permanent and perpetual white guilt as several of my past columns would show and I considered reparations. But throwing money at history is not the solution. And kowtowing the woke extremists and their CRT pomposity is certainly not the solution.

Via the New York Post, actress Jane Fonda, 85, blamed the “climate crisis” on racism during an interview on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

Fonda said, “Well, you know, you can take anything — sexism, racism, misogyny, homophobia, whatever, the war,” the actress said. “And if you really get into it, and study it and learn about it and the history of it and everything’s connected. There’d be no climate crisis if it wasn’t for racism.”

Now, why do we need a woke white, wealthy, privileged Hollyweird celebrity to blame everything on racism and propagate CRT? We don’t. But she has freedom of speech in the USA.

Time magazine is getting mercilessly mocked over an article about “the white supremacist origins of exercise” that claims racism was the motivator for the fitness movement.

The cure to the radical liberal mind virus is truth and balance. And knowing who owns the militant mainstream (aka legacy, corporate) media mockingbird mafia and why they push and publish poisonous propaganda and promote CRT.

An example is the recent death of a black man by several black police officers. The rabid media fearmongers are blaming racism – verifying they either exist in bizzarro land or they are reading a script supplied by a man behind the curtain.

The following excerpt from the New York Post is another example of the divisive lamestream media.

Gov. Ron DeSantis (FL-R) is a “full-blown white supremacist” for banning from Florida’s schools an African American studies AP course allegedly containing radical content, according to a Washington Post piece accusing him of “harassing Black voters,” “playing to White grievance,” and “engaging in extreme gerrymandering to reduce the voting power of minorities.”

CRT blames and shames – divides and conquers. CRT desires all the power – no sharing. CRT is driven by destroying – not building. CRT is pushed by violence – not peace.

Even with all its warts, America is still the greatest free country on the planet.

Rufo concludes: At Florida State, the diversity commissars have busied themselves making radical politics—administrated by the bureaucracy and imposed downward on students, faculty, and staff—the highest principle.

Kudos to Rufo.

“Florida, where woke goes to die.” –Gov. DeSantis