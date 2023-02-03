CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seek Public’s Help In Pompano Beach Murder

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

pompano police
According to authorities, the crime occurred just after midnight on Saturday, January 28, near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Marcus Lumsdon, 37, of Pompano, was shot multiple times in front of an apartment complex.

POMPANO BEACH, FL –  A 37-year-old man was shot dead in Pompano Beach, and detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Unit are seeking the public’s help to locate his killer.

According to authorities, the crime occurred just after midnight on Saturday, January 28, near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim, Marcus Lumsdon, 37, of Pompano, was shot multiple times in front of an apartment complex.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

According to a witness on scene, a verbal altercation occurred between Lumsdon and multiple subjects in front of the location. At some point, the argument turned physical, and the victim was shot. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Broward Sheriff’s deputies and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue responded, and the victim was transported to Broward Health North with life-threatening injuries. He was subsequently pronounced deceased at approximately 12:34 a.m.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this fatal shooting to contact Det. Kristina Luna at 954-321-4356, or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Op-Ed: Undercover Video – Ohio School Staff Admits to…

Melissa Martin, Ph.D.

North Port Man Arrested On Drug Charges After Failure To…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Tragedy to Triumph: An Update on Penny, One of Fauci’s…

Marc Ang
1 of 2,244