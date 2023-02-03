Bank Robbery Suspect Shot, Killed By Broward Deputies; Florida Department of Law Enforcement Investigating

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

POMPANO BEACH, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal deputy-involved shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach on Monday morning.

According to authorities, just before 10 a.m., Broward Regional Communications received reports of an armed robbery at TD Bank at 3785 N. Federal Highway in Oakland Park. Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded and a short time later, deputies located the suspect vehicle. Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop, however, the driver of the suspect vehicle fled. Deputies continued to follow the vehicle, and a Broward Sheriff’s Aviation Unit monitored from the sky.

The driver of the vehicle drove recklessly at a high rate of speed through main roadways and neighborhood streets in Pompano Beach, eventually crossing a median in the 400 block of East Atlantic Boulevard, where the vehicle struck a concrete pole. Broward Sheriff’s SWAT team and V.I.P.E.R. (Violence Intervention Proactive Enforcement Response) Unit arrived on scene and gave specific commands to the sole occupant of the vehicle to surrender, which the driver ignored.

For several minutes, the driver remained in the vehicle. During that time, it appears the driver intentionally set fire to the front passenger seat. Eventually, deputies said, the driver of the vehicle exited the car, and deputies fired their weapons in response to his actions. The driver of the vehicle fell backwards into the car, which was engulfed in flames. Deputies pulled the driver from the car and began administering medical aid, however, the man, later identified as Robert Gene Bigney, 63, was pronounced deceased on scene by paramedics.

No deputies were injured during the incident. The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation at this time. FDLE is the lead investigating agency regarding this incident, and, per Broward Sheriff’s policy, the deputies who fired their weapons were placed on administrative assignment pending further investigation.

The FBI is investigating the circumstances of the initial armed bank robbery call.