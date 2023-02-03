AOC, Tlaib Mocked After “Embarrassing” Meltdown After GOP Removes Omar from House Committee

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) were both soundly mocked after their “embarrassing” meltdowns on the House floor on Thursday moments before Republicans voted to remove their fellow “Squad” member Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee for her history of repeatedly making anti-Sematic and anti-American comments.

Ocasio-Cortez, during a comments section, yelled at her GOP collogues – now whom control the House by a narrow margin – who were preparing to vote Omar out of her committee assignment, claiming that they were only doing so based on racial and religious considerations, despite Omar’s many controversial statements in the past.

Rashida Tlaib sobbing after Ilhan Omar REMOVED from House Foreign Affairs Committee 😂🤣



Cry harder!!



pic.twitter.com/P9VDJUJ9gn — Myrna 💋💄 (@GigaBeers) February 2, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez – nicknamed “AOC” – also claimed in a fiery speech that the GOP were operating with a double-standard, referencing the time that Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) had posted an animated video showing him attacking President Biden and killing AOC herself.

“Consistency? There is nothing consistent about the Republican Party’s continued attack except for racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I had a member of the Republican Caucus threaten my life and you all, and the Republican Caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress.”

Omg 🤡AOC just threw a temper tantrum on the House Floor, slamming her notebook on the podium as she finished speaking.



"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America." pic.twitter.com/pgAIfQEUwW — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) February 2, 2023

During her comments Tlaib broke down in tears, screeching that Republicans were guilty of blatant racism in voting to exclude Omar from her committee assignment…again, while ignoring her colleague’s own racist rhetoric in the process.

“The GOP is now doing what it is best at…weaponizing hate against a Black, beautiful, Muslim woman,” she claimed, ignoring the end of the comment time allotted to her. “To Congresswoman Oman, I’m so sorry! You belong on that committee! I will not be silenced!”

In the past, Omar – a Somali-American – has compared Israel to terrorist organizations such as Hamas and the Taliban, and claimed that the Jewish state is only allied with the United States because it’s “all about the Benjamins.”

During an interview on Fox News, Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) mocked the tearful meltdowns that AOC and Tlaib displayed to the entire House and criticized them for what he said was an attempt to falsely frame Omar’s ouster as being race-related.