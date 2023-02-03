80-Year-Old Woman Raped In Ocala Apartment; Suspect Entered Through Torn Screen Window In Lanai, Unlocked Side Door

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

Ocala Police detectives, through multiple surveillance videos and investigative means, identified the suspect as Taquino Williams, 31.

OCALA, FL – This morning, Ocala Police Detectives developed probable cause for the arrest of Taquino Williams, 31, for raping an 80-year-old woman in her home. Williams has been charged with armed residential burglary, armed sexual battery, and possession of burglary tools.

Williams, who is currently homeless, was seen wandering the Saddleworth Green Apartments common areas the night of February 1. Sometime before 9:50 p.m., an investigation found that Williams entered through a torn screen window into the lanai area, and then entered the residence through an unlocked side door. Williams then found the victim in her room, where he raped her. The victim, who is also battling cancer, did not know the attacker.

According to the arrest affidavit, the only thing the victim heard the suspect say was “shut up you bitch” and at anytime she would attempt to get away he would press a screwdriver into her back.

Once this heinous incident was reported to Ocala Police, detectives immediately began their investigation. Through multiple surveillance videos and investigative means, detectives were able to identify the suspect as Williams. Ultimately, after a relentless search, police located Williams within 33 hours.

On Friday, February 3, around 6:15 a.m., Officers were walking the Berkshire Oaks Shopping Plaza and found Williams. He was taken into custody without incident and brought to the police headquarters for questioning. After the interview, Williams was arrested.

The Ocala Police Department released the following statement: