Op-Ed: Undercover Video – Ohio School Staff Admits to Lying to Parents About CRT & Boys Abusing Trans Bathrooms in Schools

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Adam Guillette, President of Accuracy in Media, and his team travel to schools across the country filming administrators who are working to secretly subvert parents.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – “You can pass a bill that you can’t teach CRT (Critical Race Theory) in a classroom…that message might still get out…There will be a way,” stated Matthew Boaz, the Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in Upper Arlington, Ohio.

Watch on YouTube.

Boaz continued, “There’s more than one way to skin a cat. You can pass a bill that you can’t teach CRT in a classroom, but if you didn’t cover programming, or you didn’t cover extracurricular activities or something like that, that message might still get out. Oops.”

By the way, Ohio is a red state.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“It all goes back to how you dress the window. You can do a lot of shopping without anybody knowing your shopping…what are they going to know unless somebody turns you into the states,” stated Rick Earley,Student Services Supervisor,in Kettering, Ohio.

Ooh, Mr. Earley, you’ve been busted. Liar, liar, pants on fire. Now, go teach the children not to lie.

“If we have a certain content that we want to share with students, and they see one in word the language, it’s like, oh, no, we can’t do that,” Hillary Staten, an administrative assistant for Groveport Madison schools, said in the video. “We have some parents… they don’t fully understand. So… it’s when we trick them, you know?”

So, some schools in Ohio are deceiving parents – outrageous.

“We did White Fragility ….mostly for staff development,” stated Betsy Cann, Director of Curriculum Belbrook – Sugarcreek, Ohio.

Sidebar: Robin DiAngelo coined the term ‘White Fragility’ in 2011 to describe the process and to show how it serves to uphold the system of white supremacy.

Folks, these undercover video clips are enough to make any rational and sensible parent in Ohio hopping mad. The audacity of public school officials and staff to betray students and parents by manipulating and lying makes my patriot blood boil. Taxpaying citizens must speak out to defend and protect children – and demand consequences.

“Accuracy in Media’s hidden-camera investigation revealed that Ohio public schools are lying to parents and indoctrinating children. This comes on the heels of similar investigations in several other states, and has made it clearer than ever that the only solution is school choice.”

Adam Guillette, President of Accuracy in Media, and his team travel to schools across the country filming administrators who are working to secretly subvert parents.

Watch on Twitter. BREAKING: “More Ohio school administrators PLEDGE to covertly continue to teach critical race theory if Ohio bans it. These administrators seek to indoctrinate YOUR kids and they don’t care if it is banned.”

BREAKING: More Ohio school administrators PLEDGE to covertly continue to teach critical race theory if Ohio bans it.



These administrators seek to indoctrinate YOUR kids and they don't care if it is banned. pic.twitter.com/EW25ZVrtdV — Adam Guillette (@adamguillette) January 23, 2023

Watch on Fox News. Protect Ohio Children Coalition co-chair Cathy Pultz joined ‘Fox & Friends First’ to discuss the bombshell video and the broader parental push for more influence in the classroom.

“It should be a parent and school partnership, and it’s really not,” Pultz told Fox News co-host Todd Piro. “In our district in Upper Arlington, the transparency has been a problem for years. They have their agenda. They get caught doing something. They get caught reading books without telling the parents. And they turn around and say, we’re going to do an investigation, but then nothing happens.”

“There have been no consequences for any of our teachers or staff when they’re breaking board policy, and it is really frustrating,” she continued. “And this is just another example of parents losing control of what’s being taught to their children.”

Watch Ohio Protect Children’s channel on YouTube.

American School Counselor Association Training School Counselors to Evade Parents.

Watch on YouTube.

According to Guillette “Public school administrators have been caught on tape bragging about how they indoctrinate children with the principles of Critical Race Theory. These radicals think they’re above the law. The only solution is Arizona-style school choice where the money follows the child.”

Ohioans can sign a petition that goes to Gov. Mike DeWine (R-OH), Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted (R-OH), and their state representatives.

Kudos to Team Guillette and Protect Ohio Children Coalition.

“We will not tolerate the radicalization of children in our schools. We will equip and support individuals who are monitoring and evaluating school boards. We will assist in replacing radical school board officials through the election process.” –Protect Ohio Children Coalition

Questions to ask schools:

Do you use surveys to collect info on children? Request a copy. Do you use Comprehensive Sex Education (CSE)? Request a copy of all materials. Do you notify parents before students receive any service from a school counselor? Is there any situation you would not notify a parent before their child receives counseling services? What curriculum do you use for each subject? Request copies. Do you allow your students to choose their preferred pronouns? Can a biological male that identifies as female use bathrooms and locker rooms? Does your school celebrate LGBTQ PRIDE events and how often? May I have copies of all daily student lesson plans by my child’s teacher? May I have a list of all public speakers invited into my child’s classroom and the school? How can I volunteer in my child’s classroom or the school library? Does the school invite drag queens to read books to children or to perform? Does the school or the district have a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) on staff? May I have a list of all the after-school clubs?

Before I retired from being a child therapist, the following were my favorite books to use with children that had a consistent issue with lying. Hmmm. Maybe I should recommend these for school staff to read.

Unite and stand up for parent power. The squeaky wheel gets the grease.