Retaliatory Lawsuit Over Illegal Access, Personal Disclosure of Hunter Biden “Laptop from Hell” Contents Confirms Authenticity

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





In that 14-page letter, Hunter Biden’s attorney claimed that John Paul Isaac – the owner of the computer repair shop where Biden had dropped off his laptop in 2019 – had “unlawfully” accessed the personal data on the device and had worked with Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the time, to “weaponize” the laptop’s files against his father, Joe.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hunter Biden, the troubled son of President Joe Biden, finally admitted in legal documents on Wednesday that the infamous “laptop from Hell” is, in fact, his, after years of giving non-answers – at one point even saying that it “could be” his – as to its actual ownership.

Hunter Biden’s laptop was left in a computer repair shop in Delaware in 2019 and was eventually turned over to the FBI by the establishment’s owner. Subsequent reports by multiple legacy media groups dismissed the contents of the laptop – including emails, text messages, photos and financial records documenting illicit behavior and potentially illegal business dealings with foreign entities – as “Russian disinformation.”

However, the laptop and its contents were later verified by both The New York Times and Washington Post – two outlets who had initially derided it as “fake” – as being completely legitimate.

Over the years since the laptop’s discovery, Biden, 52, and his attorneys have attempted to muddy the waters in regard to the laptop’s ownership, such as when the president’s son was interviewed by CBS News in 2021.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



“There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me,” he said at the time. “It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was then – that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me.”

But on Wednesday, a letter was sent by Biden’s attorney Abbe Lowell to Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings, demanding a criminal probe into what they described as efforts to “weaponize” the contents of the laptop against her client.

Hunter Biden has finally confirmed his laptop from hell is 100% real.



Who’s ready to see the feds drag Hunter off to GITMO? 🙋🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xatsrJkXOS — Proud Elephant 🇺🇸🦅 (@ProudElephantUS) February 2, 2023

In that 14-page letter, Lowell claimed that John Paul Isaac – the owner of the computer repair shop where Biden had dropped off his laptop in 2019 – had “unlawfully” accessed the personal data on the device and had worked with Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump’s personal attorney at the time, to “weaponize” the laptop’s files against his father, Joe.

“This failed dirty political trick directly resulted in the exposure, exploitation, and manipulation of Mr. Biden’s private and personal information,” Lowell wrote. “Mr. Mac Isaac’s intentional, reckless, and unlawful conduct allowed for hundreds of gigabytes of Mr. Biden’s personal data, without any discretion, to be circulated around the Internet.”

Lowell also sent letters on Wednesday regarding the Biden laptop to the Justice Department’s National Security Division and the IRS.