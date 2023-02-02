Op-Ed: Will Barack Pressure Michele for a 2024 Run So He Can Continue Being A Closet President?

U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle acknowledge the crowd after President Obama delivered a farewell address at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. File photo: John Gress Media Inc, Shutter Stock, licensed.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Astute conservative citizens know that former U.S. President Barack Obama (B.O.) covertly accompanied sleepy Joe Biden to the Oval Office in 2020. Radical Democrats know it, too – they facilitated the stolen Election.

Fox News Tucker Carlson recently asked a flaming question: “Will we see a whole lot more of Michelle Obama in the next two years?”

Lately, she’s been whining about the issues that aging females have to endure: menopause, gaining weight, and how she hates her looks “all the time and no matter what,” according to her latest book, “The Light We Carry.” Perhaps, a more fitting title would be “The Dark We Carry.”

There’s another option, but would Obamacare foot the bill for sex reassignment surgery? If so, the liberals could boast of the first drag queen president in the White House. Hmmm. Change her name to Michel Obama (M.O.) and wear a suit and tie for press conferences. Trans Richard Levine (aka Rachel) could be her new BFF.

Let’s ponder on whether M.O will throw her football shoulders into the candidacy ring. Carlson surmised, “Barack Obama, the former president, is weighing in directly on America’s latest fake hate crime. And you have to wonder why. He’s not doing it for himself. Obama is retired at this point. He’s living on Martha’s Vineyard with all the other rich white people.”

Apparently, Carlson is predicting First Lady Michelle will be on the 2024 ticket. Argh.

Carlson continued, “He’s doing it for his wife. His wife who’s never had a real job and apparently is feeling kind of restless, approaching 60. And that’s why you may have noticed that six years after leaving Washington, Michelle Obama is back in the news. She’s got a new book and a media tour and even a federally funded hiking trail named for herself in Atlanta.”

Let’s stroll down political memory lane:

In a 2020 late-night TV interview Stephen Colbert, B.O. opined, “If I could make an arrangement where I had a stand-in, a frontman or frontwoman, and they had an earpiece in, and I was just in my basement in my sweats, looking through the stuff, then deliver the lines, but somebody else was doing all the talking — I’d be fine with that.”

And where did B.O. move after Donald Trump shattered Hildebeast Clinton in the 2020 Election? To an office tow miles from the White House. How interesting? He probably had his minions dig a tunnel straight to the Oval Office.

“Why has she emerged in this way? Well, there might be a reason. In fact, if you didn’t know any better, if you were visiting this country from a foreign land trying to figure out what’s going on in the U.S., you might mistake what Michelle Obama is doing right now for the beginnings of a presidential campaign. So first, you have a manufactured white racism panic. That’s a clue,” Carlson pointed out.

When B.O. evicts creepy Joe from Capitol Hill, the Deep State Cabal needs a replacement propaganda puppet. Put an earpiece in M.O.’s ear and away they go – it’s the Obama show.

Boo-hoo. VP Kamala Harris knows the writing is on the wall.

Here’s more evidence that M.O. may grudgingly obey B.O. and the gang of wanna-be dictators that hang out in the White House basement: Henry Kissinger, George Soros, Klaus Schwab, King Charles, Xi Jinping, the central banks, and the list goes on.

Let’s revisit the 2022 exclusive interview with Robin Roberts and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

When Roberts asked: “Do you hope that President Biden will run again in 2024?”

M.O. answered: “You know, I will have to see. It’s you know, the reason I don’t speak on that is because I know what it feels like to be on the other side of it. And I think that that’s a personal decision. I don’t want to be one of the millions of people weighing in on what he should do.”

Uh-huh. Why the looking away, long pause and stammering? Body language says it all.

In a 2022 interview in the UK, M.O. asserted, “No, I am not going to run.”

In 2018, M.O. declared “The reason why I don’t want to run for president — and I can’t speak for Oprah — but my sense is that, first of all, you have to want the job.”

Here’s the next clue that we’ll know for sure she is running: M.O. will write a brief but sappy book about loving America and being a loyal patriot to the U.S. Constitution.

Speaking in 2015 M.O. said, “People in this country are ready for change and hungry for a different kind of politics and…for the first time in my adult life I am proud of my country because it feels like hope is finally making a comeback.”

I’d say the spinners requested she change some words around to sound less disappointed with being an American.

M.O. delivered an amended version of the speech later that day: “For the first time in my adult lifetime, I’m really proud of my country … not just because Barack has done well, but because I think people are hungry for change,” she said. “I have been desperate to see our country moving in that direction and just not feeling so alone in my frustration and disappointment.”

Joel Gilbert’s Book & Film about M.O.

“Michelle Obama is not who she pretends to be. In MICHELLE OBAMA 2024, filmmaker Joel Gilbert does a deep dive into the life of the most popular woman in America and reveals one game-changing detail after another.”

Book: “Michelle Obama 2024 – Her Real Life Story and Plan for Power”

Watch the documentary trailer.

Excerpt:

Gilbert’s investigative journey takes him from Chicago to Princeton to Washington to Martha’s Vineyard and beyond. Along the way, he discovers that Michelle has created a cynical, highly effective, false narrative of her life story based largely on gender and race. In Chicago, Gilbert chronicles how Michelle has repeatedly run from the Black community or sold it out, much as her father did when he served as a precinct captain for the Daley Machine. Gilbert then exposes Michelle Obama’s “I hate politics” disclaimer as strategic cover for her intense lifelong political advocacy as he deconstructs Michelle’s best-selling autobiography, Becoming.

Gilbert ultimately reveals the real Michelle Obama, one very few Americans know or understand, but that all must be wary of as she seeks the highest office in the land. If she wins in 2024, Gilbert predicts, Michelle will take orders from global elites…and chaos will follow as surely as night follows day.

Watch an interview with Joel Gilbert on YouTube: Greg Kelly Reports on Michelle Obama 2024.

Watch on YouTube: Roger Stone talks to Joel Gilbert on Michelle Obama 2024, his new film and book Gilbert purports that Valerie Jarrett is M.O’s mentor. Who is Jarrett?

According to a 2015 article in New American, Judicial Watch, a conservative government watchdog group, released its findings that President Obama’s closest advisor, Valerie Jarrett, has had close ties to Communists for decades. Released files by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, show Jarrett’s father, grandfather, and father-in-law all “had extensive ties to Communist associations and individuals.”

“It’s been well documented that Valerie Jarrett, a Chicago lawyer and longtime Obama confidant, is a liberal extremist who wields tremendous power in the White House. Faithful to her roots, she still has connections to many Communist and extremist groups, including the Muslim Brotherhood. Jarrett and her family also had strong ties to Frank Marshal Davis, a big Obama mentor and Communist Party member with an extensive FBI file.”

Where is B.O.’s comrade Jarrett now? She has been the CEO of the Obama Foundation since October 2021. How interesting.

“Weirdly, Valerie Jarrett, his longtime friend on confidante who goes everywhere he goes, has moved into the [Washington D.C.] house. She apparently can’t stand to live alone; she also resided in the White House when the Obamas lived there,” according to The Daily Wire.

Folks, that is very weird, and eerie. Could Jarrett be the puppet master over Obama and a big wig in the Deep State regime? Connect the dots.

By the way, historic Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago will be the future home of the Obama Presidential Center. Sounds like a typical narcist. Look at me! Revere me! Praise me! Oh, will a pic of Karl Marx hang in the hallway beside portraits of Xi Jinping and Kim Jong-Hu?

Opposite of Robinhood, Obama steals from the poor to give to the rich (himself).

Take a gander at his mansions in Martha’s Vineland and Hawaii, another home in Washington, D.C., and an apartment in New York. Why not allow illegal migrants to move into a few rooms in his mansions?

Sadly, the Obama mind virus has captured a segment of deceived and deluded citizens. Being mesmerized, their followers flock to a fairytale – a mirage of mayhem.

Haven’t Democrats read the book, “The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama?” by Matt Margolis. I guess not.

What about, “Obama’s Enemies List: How Barack Obama Intimidated America and Stole the Election?” by Floyd Brown, President of The Western Center for Journalism.

And “How Obama Betrayed America….And No One Is Holding Him Accountable” or “Barack Obama’s Rules for Revolution: The Alinsky Model,” by David Horowitz, a communist turned conservative.

“The Obama Scandals: The 22 Worst Outrages of the Obama Administration,” by Keith Koffler, senior editor of the Washington Examiner.

But who would B.O. select for M.O.’s VP for 2024? Gov. Gavin McNuttypants Newsom. Argh. Senator John Fetterman. Double Argh. Both are Obama’s puppets.

Let’s review excerpts from patriot Donald Trump’s speech for 2024 candidacy:

“This will not be my campaign, this will be our campaign all together because the only force strong enough to defeat the massive corruption we are up against is you the American people. It’s true. The American people, the greatest people on earth. We love them all and we love both sides. We’re going to bring people together. We’re going to unify people. And it was happening in the previous administration, previous to the previous, and what was bringing them together was success.”

“On day one. We will end Joe Biden’s war on American energy. And you will see when that happens, you’ll see energy costs come down. And because energy is so big and so important, you will see inflation dropping, dropping, dropping, dropping. You will see it come down. It’s the thing of beauty…The socialist disaster known as the Green New Deal, which is destroying our country, and the many crippling regulations that it has spawned, will be immediately terminated so that our country can again breathe and grow and thrive like it should.”

“I am asking for your vote. I am asking for your support, and I am asking for your friendship and your prayers. This very incredible but dangerous journey. If our movement remains united and confident, then we will shatter the forces of tyranny and we will unleash that glories of liberty for ourselves and for our children, and for generations yet to come. America’s golden age is just ahead and together we will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. We will make America glorious again and we will make America great again. Thank you very much. God bless you all. Thank you.”

Ooh, I’m so glad I’ve been cured of the radical Democrat mind virus. I vote no for MO and BO in the White House.

Citizens, unite.