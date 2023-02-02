Ohio Trans Woman Charged with Exposing Themselves to Minor Girls in YMCA Locker Room

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The YMCA of Greater Dayton issued a statement saying that while they would abide by any local laws, they would under no circumstance will we investigate an individual’s birth identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. File photo:David Tran Photo, Shutter Stock, licensed.

XENIA, OH – An Ohio transgender woman is facing several counts of indecent exposure after they allegedly exposed themselves to underage girls in a YMCA locker room during incidents that originally took place in 2021 and 2022, according to authorities.

Darren Glines, 31, was charged with three counts of indecent exposure, as per Xenia Municipal Court documents.

Glines – a biological male who identifies as female and goes by the feminine name of Rachel – has not had any gender-affirming surgery and still possesses male genitalia, which they allegedly had on display in the YMCA locker room on at least three occasions while children were present, according to the complaint.

The criminal complaints were filed with authorities after other women in the YMCA locker room had previously brought their concerns over “seeing a naked male in the female’s locker room” to the establishment’s front desk, only to be purportedly ignored and even chastised by staff members.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Public Indecency: Trans-identified biological male charged after exposing genitals in Ohio YMCA women’s locker roomhttps://t.co/qtmJhJMZyB — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) February 1, 2023 Transgender woman is charged with indecent exposure after exposing genitals to minor girls in YMCA locker room https://t.co/7zAj22oJd0 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) February 2, 2023

Xenia City Council president William Urschel, while attending a recent meeting of the Greene County Tea Party, was heard via audio captured at the event commenting on the claims of one of Glines’ alleged victims.

“So she went to the front desk and said, ‘Hey, I don’t know if you know what’s going on, but there’s a naked man in there,'” Urschel reportedly said. “She was informed, ‘No, this is actually a woman, and that you shouldn’t be disturbed by this.'”

The YMCA of Greater Dayton issued a statement saying that while they would abide by any local laws, they would nonetheless continue to respect the feelings of their transgender members as well.