18-Year-Old High School Basketball Player Shockingly Suffers Heart Attack During Game; Currently On Life Support

After paramedics performed CPR for 40 to 60 minutes after he collapsed, Northwestern High School student Cartier Woods, 18, was transported to Henry Ford Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is currently on life support.

Northwestern High School student Cartier Woods, 18, was confirmed by the Detroit Public Schools Community District to have suffered a medical emergency in the evening game. After paramedics performed CPR for 40 to 60 minutes after he collapsed, Woods was transported to Henry Ford Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU), where he is currently on life support.

Dwanda Woods, his aunt and legal guardian, said that the teen had no known heart issues and that he had been avidly playing in multiple sports since he was 10 years old, something that he dreamed of continuing to go when he attended college next year.

“No one can stop him. He just loves playing football, basketball. That’s his number one goal of what he wanted to do his whole life,” she said.

Family friend Ashley Goode, who has known Woods since he was a child, said that they have not yet received any news about the teen athlete’s progress after his unbelievable cardiac arrest.

🚨BREAKING — Cartier Woods, 18 Year Old Star Athlete, Suffers Sudden Cardiac Arrest During Basketball Game, Is Now On Life Support Fighting For His Lifehttps://t.co/W04hXWyfPl pic.twitter.com/HVIGHhcegC — James Cintolo, RN FN CPT (@healthbyjames) February 2, 2023

“It’s just so unexpected. I was actually on my way to bed when I got the phone call. I just started going crazy and got on my hands and knees and started praying,” Goode said. “I just want to say ‘we love you, boo, and wake up, man, and keep on fighting. This is just a little test from God to sit you down for a minute.'”

A GoFundMe page has been created to assist the Woods family with medical expenses at this difficult time, according to Dwanda Woods, who still holds out hope that her nephew will be on the road to recovery soon.