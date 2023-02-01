Punta Gorda Man, Subject of Ongoing Narcotics Investigation, “Going Back To Prison” After Traffic Stop For Seatbelt, Tinted Windows

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, 41 year-old Milton S. Harris, subject of an ongoing investigation, was placed under arrest on charges including trafficking cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A search of his residence yielded an automatic pistol, cocaine, fentanyl, and paraphernalia for manufacturing crack-cocaine.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL – A Punta Gorda man was arrested for possession of cocaine and marijuana following a traffic stop on Monday. According to authorities, on Friday, January 27, 2023, deputies conducted a traffic stop on a man driving a 2005 Nissan Armada for a seatbelt violation and possible window tint violation.

As deputies approached the vehicle, they observed a strong odor of marijuana. The driver, identified as 41 year-old Milton S. Harris, was the subject of an ongoing narcotics investigation. At this time, deputies asked Harris to exit his vehicle. While speaking with him, Harris advised he did not have a medical marijuana card and that his girlfriend had smoked in the vehicle. He was informed that a probable cause search would be conducted at that time.

Immediately upon opening the driver’s side door, deputies could see small pieces of suspected marijuana on the floorboard. This was field-tested with a positive result for marijuana. Deputies say that Harris began crying and made a spontaneous utterance that he was “going back to prison”.

As the search continued, deputies located a small cardboard box on the front passenger floorboard. This box contained multiple baggies of what was suspected to be additional marijuana and multiple baggies of a white substance, believed to be cocaine. Both substances were tested, yielding positive results as marijuana and cocaine. Deputies also located several small, empty baggies that are commonly used in narcotics sales. The baggies matched the baggies containing the suspected cocaine.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



In total, the search revealed 119 grams that tested positive for cannabis and 39 grams that tested positive for cocaine.

In total, the search revealed 119 grams that tested positive for cannabis and 39 grams that tested positive for cocaine. Based on these findings, Milton Harris was placed under arrest on multiple narcotics charges, to include trafficking of cocaine, possession of cannabis, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

“I have said it before and I will continue to say it; Do not push this poison in my county. We will find you and we will shut you down. You may think you’re getting away with it or that you’re under the radar, but I assure you, in Charlotte County, we’re coming for you. I want to commend the combined efforts of my Narcotics Overdose Squad, Traffic and K9 Units for taking this individual off the streets.” — SHERIFF BILL PRUMMELL

Following his arrest, deputies obtained a search warrant for 1412 Lindsay Ave., the residence of Milton Harris. During this search, deputies discovered an automatic pistol, substances that tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, and paraphernalia that indicated the manufacturing of crack-cocaine.

Harris is currently being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $215,000 bond.