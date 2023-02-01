PulteGroup Announces Final Homesites At The Trails At Grand Oaks; Offers Convenient Access, Single-family Homes From The $400s

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





PulteGroup has announced its final new-home opportunities at The Trails at Grand Oaks.

ST, AUGUSTINE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, has announced the final new-home opportunities at The Trails at Grand Oaks. There are only four homesite opportunities available at The Trails at Grand Oaks, a master-planned community conveniently located 2.5 miles west of I-95 in St. Johns County.

“Our success at The Trails at Grand Oaks, where we’ve sold nearly 130 new homes in a short time, is a result of the community’s appealing location, desirability and the incredible value that Pulte offers,” said Tony Nason, Division President, PulteGroup Northeast Florida Division. “Homeowners at The Trails at Grand Oaks enjoy consumer-inspired, single-family homes designs, family-friendly amenities and easy access to shopping and business centers.”

The five open-concept home designs remaining at The Trails at Grand Oaks offer Craftsman, Coastal or Traditional exteriors. Homes designs range in size from 1,775 square feet to 2,082 square feet with three or four bedrooms. The Trails features water and preserve homesites. Single-family homes at The Trails at Grand Oaks by Pulte Homes are priced from the low-$400s. The Trails at Grand Oaks is a natural gas community.

The Trails at Grand Oaks residents will enjoy a variety of amenities including a resort-style pool, fitness center, sports courts, tree house and more. Retail, dining, grocery and medical facilities are all within four miles of the community. The Trails at Grand Oaks is zoned for the A-rated St. Johns County Public School District.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



The Trails at Grand Oaks is located at 22 Myrtle Oak Ct. in St. Augustine. For more information, call (904) 644-1920 or visit www.pulte.com/jacksonville.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.