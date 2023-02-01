Op-Ed: Trump Promises To Bring Back Biology And Claims Gender Ideology Is “Child Abuse – Very Simple”

Former President Donald Trump said trans cultists will experience “severe consequences” for telling a child that he or she is “trapped in the wrong body.” He needs to warn the covert mission of militant school counselors as well. Image credit: Rumble.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – I agree with former President Donald Trump, gender ideology is “child abuse – very simple.” Moreover, it’s betrayal by trusted adults. Kudos to our legitimate leader for going after the radical trans cultists. Watch on rumble.

President Trump’s Plan to Protect Children from Left-Wing Gender Insanity.

“Here’s my plan to stop the chemical, physical and emotional mutilation of our youth: on day one, I will revoke Joe Biden’s cruel policies on so called gender affirming care, ridiculous; a process that includes giving kids puberty blockers, mutating their physical appearance, and ultimately performing surgery on minor children,” Trump proclaimed.

Number 45 doesn’t mince words.

Trump asserted that he would ask Congress to cease “all federal taxpaying dollars” from footing the bill for “child sex mutilation.”

“It will go very quickly.”

Trump to the rescue. He will smack down malevolent legislation with a mere ink pen and a signature. Applause.

Trump put radical schools and teachers on notice. The trans cultists will experience “severe consequences” for telling a child that he or she is “trapped in the wrong body.” He needs to warn the covert mission of militant school counselors as well.

“I will support the creation of a private right of action for victims to sue doctors who have unforgivably performed these procedures on minor children,” he said. “The Department of Justice will investigate big pharma and the big hospital networks to determine whether they have deliberately covered up horrific long term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich at the expense of vulnerable patients; in this case very vulnerable.”

Follow the money trail – Trump knows their game.

“I will ask Congress to pass a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the United States government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth. The bill will also make clear the Title IX prohibits men from participating in women’s sports,” he declared.

Unfathomable – Congress has to pass a law officially recognizing only two sexes: male and female. How did our culture fall so fast down the rabbit hole of wokeness? Oh, it happened on the Biden – Obama watch.

Applause. Trump, the Energizer Bunny, will bring biology back. And genuine science – not fiend Fauci science. And no bearded drag queens in high heels and lipstick invited to the White House.

Power to the parents.

The USA: Where woke goes to die.