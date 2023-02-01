CrimePoliticsSecurity

FBI Conducts Search for Mishandled Classified Documents at President Biden’s Delaware Home

By Christopher Boyle
President Joe Biden Delaware home was searched Wednesday morning by FBI agents who are investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to Biden’s personal attorney. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. –  The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home of President Joe Biden was searched Wednesday morning by FBI agents who are investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to Biden’s personal attorney. 

This news comes on the heels of a separate search of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home that took place on January 20, where FBI agents poured through the entire house – top to bottom – for 13 hours straight; during that search, agents confiscated more classified documents and handwritten notes. 

The FBI’s investigation was spurred by a cache of classified federal documents that had been discovered in a Washington, D.C. office previously used by Biden when he was Vice President under Barack Obama. The White House then announced that a second batch of sensitive documents from the same period of time had been discovered in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland subsequently assigned a special prosecutor – Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney from Maryland – to head up the Department of Justice’s investigation into the potential mishandling of classified federal documents by Biden. The President has been cooperating with the probe and has voluntarily been allowing the searches of his homes according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer. 

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said in a statement released Wednesday. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.” 

The exact number of documents found during the investigation – or the percentage of them that were marked as “classified” or “top secret” – has not yet been revealed.  

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

