FBI Conducts Search for Mishandled Classified Documents at President Biden’s Delaware Home

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





President Joe Biden Delaware home was searched Wednesday morning by FBI agents who are investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to Biden’s personal attorney. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home of President Joe Biden was searched Wednesday morning by FBI agents who are investigating his alleged mishandling of classified documents, according to Biden’s personal attorney.

This news comes on the heels of a separate search of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home that took place on January 20, where FBI agents poured through the entire house – top to bottom – for 13 hours straight; during that search, agents confiscated more classified documents and handwritten notes.

The FBI’s investigation was spurred by a cache of classified federal documents that had been discovered in a Washington, D.C. office previously used by Biden when he was Vice President under Barack Obama. The White House then announced that a second batch of sensitive documents from the same period of time had been discovered in the garage of Biden’s Wilmington, Delaware home.

BREAKING: The FBI is searching President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware beach home according to personal attorney Bob Bauer. NEWSMAX's Logan Ratick [@Logan_Ratick] reports.



MORE: https://t.co/48bUM7hN73 pic.twitter.com/PcgsOI2GEi — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 1, 2023

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Attorney General Merrick Garland subsequently assigned a special prosecutor – Robert Hur, a former U.S. Attorney from Maryland – to head up the Department of Justice’s investigation into the potential mishandling of classified federal documents by Biden. The President has been cooperating with the probe and has voluntarily been allowing the searches of his homes according to his lawyer, Bob Bauer.

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said in a statement released Wednesday. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

The exact number of documents found during the investigation – or the percentage of them that were marked as “classified” or “top secret” – has not yet been revealed.