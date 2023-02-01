COPS: Airport Detectives Charge Man With 143 Counts of Burglary For Stealing Key Fobs From Rental Car Companies

On January 31, detectives arrested 31 year-old Armando Martinez for 143 counts of burglary of a conveyance and six counts of grand theft. The estimated total loss in the grand theft cases is more than $77 thousand dollars.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District detectives say they’ve arrested a man suspected of stealing dozens of key fobs from rental car companies at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

According to detectives, the investigation began in late 2021 when an unknown man stole more than 100 key fobs from rental car companies at the airport. On several occasions in 2022, the unknown burglar committed similar crimes. Finally, in December 2022, using investigative methods, Broward Sheriff’s Airport District detectives identified 31 year-old Armando Martinez as the suspect in the burglaries.

On January 31, detectives arrested Martinez for 143 counts of burglary of a conveyance and six counts of grand theft. The estimated total loss in the grand theft cases is more than $77 thousand dollars.

According to detectives, each key fob is worth several hundred dollars, and Martinez is believed to have sold the key fobs to other individuals. Detectives say Martinez confessed to the crimes.

Broward Sheriff’s detectives have also notified law enforcement at Miami-Dade International Airport due to similar crimes occurring at that location. At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing.