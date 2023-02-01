Central Florida Charity Volunteer Accused of Past Molestation After Two Teenage Girls Now Report He Molested Them As Small Children

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Gregory Somers, 51, of Ponte Vedra Beach, remains in custody on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of this writing.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested on charges he molested two girls in Volusia County several years ago. Due to his position working with a Central Florida charitable organization, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to report any additional potential cases.

Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. According to authorities, the victims in this case were not strangers to Somers, but the nature of their relationship is not being released to protect their identities.

Now teenagers, both girls reported Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe.

Through interviews with Somers and others, detectives became aware that he volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including with its emergency family services program. Somers also listed professional experience as a financial advisor for the organization.

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.



Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible https://t.co/auEbqMDZgC — WESH 2 News (@WESH) February 1, 2023

Somers remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of this writing. Anyone with information about any additional cases is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.