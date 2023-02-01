CrimeLocalSociety

Central Florida Charity Volunteer Accused of Past Molestation After Two Teenage Girls Now Report He Molested Them As Small Children

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Gregory Somers
According to authorities, Gregory Somers, 51, of Ponte Vedra Beach, remains in custody on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of this writing.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL – A Ponte Vedra Beach man has been arrested on charges he molested two girls in Volusia County several years ago. Due to his position working with a Central Florida charitable organization, the Volusia Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the public to report any additional potential cases.

Gregory Somers, 51, was arrested Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. According to authorities, the victims in this case were not strangers to Somers, but the nature of their relationship is not being released to protect their identities.

Now teenagers, both girls reported Somers molested them while staying at their home in Volusia County sometime in the 2013 to 2015 timeframe.

Through interviews with Somers and others, detectives became aware that he volunteered with the Catholic Charities of Central Florida in Melbourne, including with its emergency family services program. Somers also listed professional experience as a financial advisor for the organization.

Somers remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail with no bond as of this writing. Anyone with information about any additional cases is asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff’s Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
