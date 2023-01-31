CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Staten Island DWI Suspect Informed Minutes Before First Court Appearance that He Killed Fiancé, Unborn Baby in Crash

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

2021 Dodge Challenger into a brick wall and utility pole on Hylan Blvd. near Rose Ave. At approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday after driving erratically, police say. The impact was so violent that it reportedly ripped the vehicle into multiple pieces. 
The 2021 Dodge Challenger into a brick wall and utility pole on Hylan Blvd. near Rose Ave. At approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday after driving erratically, police say. The impact was so violent that it reportedly ripped the vehicle into multiple pieces. File photo: A Katz, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – A Staten Island, NY man accused of driving under the influence and crashing his vehicle with such force that it actually was split into three separate pieces was informed just minutes before his first court appearance on Monday that his two passengers at the time – his fiancé and the couple’s unborn baby – were both horrifically ejected from the car and killed in the incident

Adem Nikeziq, 30, was told by his attorney, Mark Fonte, that the lives of both his fiancé, 23-year-old Adriana Sylmetaj, and unborn daughter, were both claimed in the violent crash; Nikeziq was then seen just minutes later in court, sobbing uncontrollably at the news. 

“No one told him that his fiancé and baby had passed,” Fonte later told reporters. “He found out minutes ago, just before he came out [into the courtroom]. When I told him, he broke down crying, sobbing. He was at first completely in disbelief.” 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Nikeziq is accused of driving drunk and slamming his 2021 Dodge Challenger into a brick wall and utility pole on Hylan Blvd. near Rose Ave. At approximately 4:45 a.m. Saturday after driving erratically, police say. The impact was so violent that it reportedly ripped the vehicle into multiple pieces. 

FREE DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION: GET ONLY 'FEATURED' STORIES BY EMAIL

Big Tech is using a content filtering system for online censorship. Watch our short video about NewsGuard to learn how they control the narrative for the Lamestream Media and help keep you in the dark. NewsGuard works with Big-Tech to make it harder for you to find certain content they feel is 'missing context' or stories their editors deem "not in your best interest" - regardless of whether they are true and/or factually accurate. They also work with payment processors and ad-networks to cut off revenue streams to publications they rate poorly by their same bias standards. This should be criminal in America. You can bypass this third-world nonsense by signing up for featured stories by email and get the good stuff delivered right to your inbox.
 

Nikeziq escaped with only minor injuries and had to be taken into court in a wheelchair on Monday; however, Assistant District Attorney Nicholas Agostino quickly informed the suspect – who continued to sob repeatedly – of the far grizzlier fates of his fiancé and unborn daughter, both of whom were torn to pieces in the crash. 

“[Sylmetaj] was found at the intersection,” Agostino reportedly told presiding Judge Raja Rajeswari of Nikeziq’s late fiancé. “Her severed leg was found 20 feet past her body. Her unborn child, ripped from her body, was found 20 feet past her leg.” 

Nikeziq has been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligent homicide, vehicular assault, assault, DWI, reckless endangerment, and driving while ability impaired by alcohol in a fatal wreck. He is currently being held on $400,000 cash bail or $700,000 bond and is due back in court on Thursday. 

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

SPONSOR: REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS
REGISTER DOMAINS

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for SEARCHEN NETWORKS® and reports for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author

 

More Stories

Police Arrest Owner of South Florida Vac-Con Service For…

Joe Mcdermott

Ilhan Omar Slammed After Claiming She Was Unaware of…

Christopher Boyle

Customs and Border Protection Reports Spike of Terror…

Christopher Boyle
1 of 2,339