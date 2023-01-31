Police Arrest Owner of South Florida Vac-Con Service For Second Time; Issue Civil Citations Totaling $10,500, Vehicle Seized

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

According to authorities, 51 year-old Julio Barreto, who approximately 7 months ago, repeated the same acts, was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for crimes against the environment.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — According to authorities, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Illegal Dumping and Environmental Crimes Unit, has made an arrest in a crime against the environment.

After observing a viral video of a vacuum truck disposing contaminated liquid waste onto the ground, the MDPD Illegal Dumping and Environmental Crimes Unit, immediately initiated an investigation and identified the individual as 51 year-old Julio Barreto, who approximately 7 months ago, repeated the same acts.

Working alongside the Department of Environmental Resource Management, the subject responsible for this reckless and criminal behavior, was located and arrested. Barreto was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for crimes against the environment. In addition, this individual along with South Florida Vac-Con Service were issued civil citations totaling $10,500 and the vehicle was seized.