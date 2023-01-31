CrimeEnvironmentLocal

Police Arrest Owner of South Florida Vac-Con Service For Second Time; Issue Civil Citations Totaling $10,500, Vehicle Seized

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, 51 year-old Julio Barreto, who approximately 7 months ago, repeated the same acts, was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for crimes against the environment.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — According to authorities, the Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Illegal Dumping and Environmental Crimes Unit, has made an arrest in a crime against the environment.

After observing a viral video of a vacuum truck disposing contaminated liquid waste onto the ground, the MDPD Illegal Dumping and Environmental Crimes Unit, immediately initiated an investigation and identified the individual as 51 year-old Julio Barreto, who approximately 7 months ago, repeated the same acts.

Working alongside the Department of Environmental Resource Management, the subject responsible for this reckless and criminal behavior, was located and arrested. Barreto was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors for crimes against the environment. In addition, this individual along with South Florida Vac-Con Service were issued civil citations totaling $10,500 and the vehicle was seized.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is our daily investigative journalist and staff reporter who keeps his eyes peeled for interesting Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott, one of our first and thus veteran reporters, is also a data analyst for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

