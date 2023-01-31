Op-Ed: North Dakota House Votes to Criminalize Drag Shows for Kids – Applause Please 

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER DOMAIN NAMES]

A Blaze TV host attended a drag bingo event on Saturday in the city of Princeton, Texas inside a community center where according to the Gateway Pundit, was guarded by armed members of ANTIFA. Image: Libs of TikTok / Twitter

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kudos to North Dakota legislators. This is me smiling and clapping. The North Dakota House voted 79-13 to make it illegal to do drag shows with children present, according to Fox News. Rep. Brandon Prichard, a Republican from Bismarck, “said he proposed the bill after learning of drag shows performed in front of children, including at least once on the Capitol steps.”

He said the state’s obscenity laws should have prevented the performances, but his bill will state explicitly that the shows aren’t allowed.

Kudos to Rep. Brandon Prichard.

Now, educate law enforcement to arrest the perpetrators when they twerk and jerk and sexualize children while wearing thongs, pasties, and lipstick.

Matt Philbin from News Busters wonders: “So the question is, who were the 13 reps that think pervs and kids belong together?”

A person who violates the law would be subjected to a misdemeanor, with a possible sentence of 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. Repeat offenders would face felony charges, punishable by up to five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“We cannot let right and wrong be based on the subjective thoughts of our culture, (which) can apparently no longer differentiate what is moral behavior,” Republican Rep. Lori VanWinkle said. “Are we ready to next allow pedophilia in North Dakota so our newly sexualized-driven children can act out on what they’re learning from perverts who are demanding them from us?”

Kudos to Rep. VanWinkle.

Hopefully, the remaining states will follow North Dakota’s example to protect children from predators in high heels, wigs, and makeup.

Meanwhile in Arkansas:

The third week of Arkansas’ 94th General Assembly began with the Senate’s passage of a bill to restrict drag shows the same as strip clubs and porn shops.

Senate Bill 43: Republicans say it protects children and Democrats argued it targets transgender Arkansans, reported an article in the Arkansas Advocate.

The bill is likely to enjoy similar Republican support in the House of Representatives.

Kudos to the Republican congress in Arkansas.

Here’s further proof that every state needs to pass laws against drag queen predators:

Blaze TV host Sara Gonzales attended the following drag bingo event. She was later removed from the premises.

“Now, I’m going to do a quick little cheers that I normally do. I mean, I know there’s little babies here. But close your ears,” laughed the drag queen.

Texas: Bearded drag queen toasts to “those who lick us where we pee” in front of young children, who later run up to collect tip money for another drag queen.

“Cheers to the ones that lick us where we pee” – drag queen in front of children who then hand him cash tips at a “family-friendly” drag show in Texas pic.twitter.com/RNEPzaka1C — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 29, 2023

Again, sensible and rational citizens ask: Why would any parent allow his/her child to attend a decadent event where a licentious drag queen uses sexualized and lewd language?

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen reported that the drag bingo event was guarded by armed members of ANTIFA.

Oh, the cowardly ninjas dressed in black came to play. Ugh.

The ACLU is tracking gender identity ideology legislation across the United States. Of course, the ACLU is woke concerning transgenderism, but they provide info for all the states on bills and laws.

Drag queens that entertain adults in adult places – none of my business. But leave the kids alone.

And if drag queens stayed away from children they would avoid conflict, controversy, and new legislation. It’s that simple.