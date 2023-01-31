Op-Ed: Chaya Raichik, Founder of “Libs of TikTok,” Breaks Bread with Prez Trump in Sunny Florida

President Donald Trump hosted the courageous conservative influencer, Chaya Raichik, of Libs of TikTok, at his abode in Mar-a-Lago Florida. Image: Chaya Raichik / Twitter.

PORTSMOUTH, OH – Kudos to Chaya Raichik. And a round of applause. She is one gutsy gal. Another round of applause. President Donald Trump hosted the courageous conservative influencer at his abode in Mar-a-Lago in Florida recently for a meal, as noted in The Washington Examiner.

I imagine the dinner was delightful as she chatted with Prez Trump and First Lady Melania. A toast to the 2024 campaign. And a prayer for the Trump family and the Raichik family.

Twitter: See Trump and Raichik’s thumps up photo.

Bumped into this guy and he invited me for dinner. He seems nice! pic.twitter.com/IgP0WdIpuY — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 25, 2023

In a separate tweet she asked our legitimate leader if he could retweet the picture as his first post back on the Twitter social media platform.

I asked him if his first tweet back can be retweeting this 😂 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) January 25, 2023

Libs of TikTok has gained 1.8 million followers on Twitter and 300,000 on Instagram since its creation in November 2020.

Raichik, a conservative, is considered influential in Gov. Ron DeSantis’s circle and claimed to have helped create right-wing legislation in Florida, per the article.

Raichik, was anonymous on her account until an obnoxious lefty liberal Washington Post (aka rabid rag Washington Compost) reporter, Taylor Lorenz exposed her in 2022. By the way, Lorenz is a former New York Times reporter – no wonder she is so darn snarly.

Many of my op-ed columns about protecting children from indoctrination, grooming, and sexualization by drag queens (aka heterosexual, homosexual, bisexual, transsexual men disguised as child predators) have benefited from the pics, video clips, and info she exposed.

Thumbs up to 45 & 47. Thumbs up to Raichik.

